« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 157 158 159 160 161 [162]   Go Down

Author Topic: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)  (Read 533959 times)

Offline p27051

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 404
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6440 on: March 13, 2024, 05:25:11 pm »
Any update on Jayden Danns? Haven't heard anything in a while
Logged
Cheers,
Aravind (Indianscouser)

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,658
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6441 on: March 13, 2024, 05:28:27 pm »
Gravy is back.  ;D

Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,648
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6442 on: March 13, 2024, 05:28:52 pm »
Quote from: Samie on March 13, 2024, 05:28:27 pm
Gravy is back.  ;D



Is he a bit thick?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Gus 1855

  • GusMcLean is a direct descendent of wee Jimmy the Jock McSporran, son of Ally McLeod, voted best Flower of Scotland performer 2003. Changed name in hope of attracting Bridesmaid but he's still Scottish as a Glaswegian deep fried Haggis
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,009
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6443 on: March 13, 2024, 06:00:34 pm »
Logged
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Offline TAA66

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 949
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6444 on: March 13, 2024, 07:11:58 pm »
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,270
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6445 on: March 13, 2024, 09:48:42 pm »
Excellent news on Grav.

Get Jones back soon too hopefully
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline kop306

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 309
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6446 on: March 13, 2024, 10:14:46 pm »
grav on the bench on sunday ?
Logged

Offline Rusty

  • loser mate whose french is a little.....Rusty.....n'est-ce pas?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,452
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6447 on: March 13, 2024, 10:33:24 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on March 13, 2024, 05:28:52 pm
Is he a bit thick?

If theres any beef, he wont be a chicken. And less injury prone than Oxolade-Chamberlain
Logged
Quote from: -HH- on June 27, 2007, 10:57:48 am
He's made Kaizer wet himself with excitement then cry when he realises all in one post. Ban him? Knight him in the new year's honours!

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,247
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6448 on: Yesterday at 06:41:23 am »
Quote from: amir87 on March 13, 2024, 02:21:36 pm
If true, that would have me incredibly aroused. Much to my colleagues dismay.
how many times do you need to be told - no standing up during Zoom meetings!
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,247
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6449 on: Yesterday at 06:42:34 am »
Quote from: Rusty on March 13, 2024, 10:33:24 pm
If theres any beef, he wont be a chicken. And less injury prone than Oxolade-Chamberlain
:)
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,550
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6450 on: Yesterday at 08:46:59 am »
Quote from: Redley on March 13, 2024, 02:08:07 pm
Since we all love a conspiracy theory...I wonder if we're got to a point with a few of the injuries where they are maybe closer than we think to returning but don't particularly want some doofus international coach saying 'Well if he's ok to train I'll call him up'
I bloody hope so

Quote from: phil236849 on March 13, 2024, 02:19:14 pm
Some questionable Twitter suggestions that jota is back in training today. Nothing said about him expressly in presser
says it all

Quote from: p27051 on March 13, 2024, 05:25:11 pm
Any update on Jayden Danns? Haven't heard anything in a while
  Seeing he is out due to concussion. That is a long time with that given he played on that day with no real issue. Hope he is alright

Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,020
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6451 on: Yesterday at 08:47:39 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 08:46:59 am
I bloody hope so
 says it all
  Seeing he is out due to concussion. That is a long time with that given he played on that day with no real issue. Hope he is alright

Its quite normal these days mate, especially with his age.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,550
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6452 on: Yesterday at 08:57:52 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 08:47:39 am
Its quite normal these days mate, especially with his age.
He never even left his feet with that challenge, you would think the Forest Keeper had it worse

I thought he would be available tonight
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,247
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6453 on: Yesterday at 09:14:43 am »
premier injuries shows return on 17th ... "Currently Being Assessed"

https://www.premierinjuries.com/injury-table.php
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,550
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6454 on: Yesterday at 09:19:54 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:14:43 am
premier injuries shows return on 17th ... "Currently Being Assessed"

https://www.premierinjuries.com/injury-table.php
good site that, some good info

thanks
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,585
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6455 on: Yesterday at 09:19:59 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 08:57:52 am
He never even left his feet with that challenge, you would think the Forest Keeper had it worse

I thought he would be available tonight


Concussion injuries can be quite difficult to diagnose and then put a timeline of return on.


Can be the case that concussion symptoms dont manifest until a day after the collision.  Can complete a game fine then feel symptoms hours later. Obviously sometime symptoms are there straight away. Its also no indication of how long symptoms will last. Can be 5-7 days. Can be weeks.


There is probably defined protocols the club will follow around concussion recovery. Theres probably less room to manoeuvre on this compared with non-head football injuries. Assuming Danns would need to clear certain assessments before being allowed to play again - from a Liverpool and football authorities perspective.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,550
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6456 on: Yesterday at 09:21:01 am »
good intel Jookie

thanks
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Caligula?

  • Relentlessly negative, A smile would crack your face.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,377
  • SPQR
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6457 on: Yesterday at 09:22:40 am »
So Gravenberch, Jones, Danns, Trent and Konate could all be fit to play some role against Brighton. Other than Konate I'm guessing none of them will play but the thought of having them back is still nice.
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,020
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6458 on: Yesterday at 09:37:05 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 08:57:52 am
He never even left his feet with that challenge, you would think the Forest Keeper had it worse

I thought he would be available tonight

Head knocks are completely different and everyone will respond differently too it.

It doesn't happen as much in this sport as it does others but will class action lawsuits happening in other sports where full contact is allowed they are players retiring in their peaks to on going on concussion issues.

As the other lad said above some people may feel affects for a few days and others can have symptoms for weeks.
Logged

Offline dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6459 on: Yesterday at 04:34:57 pm »
Pep and City medical staff get de Bruyne non-selection from next international friendlies
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/68563476  -injured.. watch him play or on subs bench vs Luton

 and I see Arsemal's White has made himself unavailable for English friendlies...
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/68568456

Hopefully Klopp and medical staff are calling our international managers and saying forget it .. like Bradley Northern Ireland..  not now FFS he is our only fit RB. 

Gomez  back into England team FFS. .

and Egypt manager cannot wait to call up Mo!!
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,550
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6460 on: Yesterday at 04:38:13 pm »
Egypt and Liverpool have agreed Salah isnt going to their next games

will see what happens with others?
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6461 on: Yesterday at 04:43:26 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 04:38:13 pm
Egypt and Liverpool have agreed Salah isnt going to their next games

will see what happens with others?



Bradley and Gomez selected for NI & England

White 'made himself unavailable' - Southgate
Defender Joe Gomez, who has not played for England since 2020, has been included after impressing for Liverpool at left-back, centre-back and right-back this season.
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/68564319

Liverpool's Conor Bradley has returned to Northern Ireland's squad but Jonny Evans is out for the friendlies away to Romania and Scotland.

Bradley missed the majority of NI's Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with a back injury.

Centre-back Evans, 36, has featured in Manchester United's last three matches.

NI boss Michael O'Neill said it was in Evans' "best interests" as the defender has been nursing calf and foot injuries recently.

"It gives him a longer recovery period and he has important games between now and the end of the season for Manchester United," said O'Neill.

"And with his own personal situation at the club going forward [he is out of contract in the summer], we'll go forward in March without Jonny but he is still very much a part of things.

FFS we have 10 injuries and are going for 3 trophies and the all important Premier league title!!  :no :no :no :no... all Liverpool players should be unavailable next 2 weeks.

Robertson will probably be called up by Scotland, VVd, Gakpo for NL, Endo for Japan!!!

Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,550
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6462 on: Yesterday at 04:47:41 pm »
ok, dont have a heart attack
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6463 on: Yesterday at 04:55:47 pm »
Logged

Offline zamagiure

  • tujenkins
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,895
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6464 on: Yesterday at 05:03:05 pm »
Konate called up to the France team.
Logged
mines a pint

Offline Redman78

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,217
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6465 on: Yesterday at 05:31:26 pm »
Quote from: zamagiure on Yesterday at 05:03:05 pm
Konate called up to the France team.

He's not even returned from injury!
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,406
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6466 on: Yesterday at 05:35:52 pm »
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 04:34:57 pm
Pep and City medical staff get de Bruyne non-selection from next international friendlies
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/68563476  -injured.. watch him play or on subs bench vs Luton

 and I see Arsemal's White has made himself unavailable for English friendlies...
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/68568456

Hopefully Klopp and medical staff are calling our international managers and saying forget it .. like Bradley Northern Ireland..  not now FFS he is our only fit RB. 

Gomez  back into England team FFS. .

and Egypt manager cannot wait to call up Mo!!

They're international friendlies. They'd be stupid not to be pulling players out of internationals.

Gomez will want to make the Euros though so it's his chance to stake a claim after not making squads for a while. De Bruyne will obviously play for Belgium at the Euros. Also having international captains means clubs more eager to pick them, but we should be getting several out of international duty at least.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Goalposts for Jumpers

  • Mon Ranager's Alter-Ego.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,913
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6467 on: Yesterday at 05:37:12 pm »
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,451
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6468 on: Yesterday at 06:56:51 pm »
Quote from: zamagiure on Yesterday at 05:03:05 pm
Konate called up to the France team.

FFS  :no
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Buster Gonad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6469 on: Yesterday at 07:05:17 pm »
Quote from: Redman78 on Yesterday at 05:31:26 pm
He's not even returned from injury!

 Ze are testing les resolve...
Logged

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,188
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6470 on: Yesterday at 10:13:04 pm »
Did Virgil come on for Quansah due to an injury? If not cant help but think Ibu wont be fit for the weekend.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,871
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6471 on: Yesterday at 10:14:40 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 10:13:04 pm
Did Virgil come on for Quansah due to an injury? If not cant help but think Ibu wont be fit for the weekend.
No, resting, which suggests hell play the next one.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline Buster Gonad

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6472 on: Yesterday at 10:14:53 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 10:13:04 pm
Did Virgil come on for Quansah due to an injury? If not cant help but think Ibu wont be fit for the weekend.

Pretty sure it was tactical.  Think Konate will be on the bench at best but wouldn't be the slightest bit worried about Quansah
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,358
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6473 on: Yesterday at 10:16:51 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 10:13:04 pm
Did Virgil come on for Quansah due to an injury? If not cant help but think Ibu wont be fit for the weekend.
Nope.

So yeah defo at the very least preparing contingency that Konate can't play - and given he's likely to play for France (Klopp's had a go at them in the past), maybe they'll just do it anyway.

Wish more of our players pulled out but whatever, hopefully they'll be wise and negotiate something better than two appearances and any full 90s (eg VVD declined Van Gaal's offer of a game off during our last quadruple run)
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,265
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6474 on: Yesterday at 10:17:38 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 10:13:04 pm
Did Virgil come on for Quansah due to an injury? If not cant help but think Ibu wont be fit for the weekend.

Quansah was booked I don't know if it was for that reason.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,188
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6475 on: Yesterday at 10:23:04 pm »
Thanks for the replies folks.

Haha Klopp saying he told Mo to stop defending and stop running 😁
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline bobadicious

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,188
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6476 on: Yesterday at 10:24:07 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 10:17:38 pm
Quansah was booked I don't know if it was for that reason.

He was getting subbed before the booking so just think preplanned
Logged
Football is a lie

Offline Vegeta

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 424
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6477 on: Yesterday at 11:15:40 pm »
International break is gonna be sooo stressful gonna be shitting it during every game.
Logged
150 IQ never wrong.

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,400
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6478 on: Yesterday at 11:18:07 pm »
Quote from: Samie on March 13, 2024, 05:28:27 pm
Gravy is back.  ;D



Is that a stock photo..?
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,238
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6479 on: Today at 04:09:20 am »
Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 11:18:07 pm
Is that a stock photo..?
Kate Middleton took it.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
Pages: 1 ... 157 158 159 160 161 [162]   Go Up
« previous next »
 