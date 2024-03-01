« previous next »
Author Topic: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)  (Read 503405 times)

Offline Number 7

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6000 on: Today at 03:33:18 pm »
Well every injury rumour has turned out to be true.
We dont have long to wait to find out as there is live training tomorrow.
YWNA

Offline paulrazor

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6001 on: Today at 03:38:10 pm »
From a twitter account with 140 followers...  ::)

'Kelleher injured in training today apparently. Pulled up. Could be touch and go for Sunday.'

Only person to have said this. Says he 'got a text from a mate'.
which has now been deleted
Online Nick110581

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6002 on: Today at 03:42:10 pm »
That would be absolutely insane if true.
Online amir87

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6003 on: Today at 03:46:20 pm »
That's an old photo. He lost that thumb this morning.

Looks like Taffarel is ready to step in.
Offline paulrazor

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6004 on: Today at 03:47:35 pm »
That's an old photo. He lost that thumb this morning.

Looks like Taffarel is ready to step in.
Just stick Gomez in goal

He has played 4 positions already and has become very versatile, this is the next step
Offline FlashingBlade

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6005 on: Today at 03:47:55 pm »
I've just seen tweet that says Kelleher is fine..phew!...but it did add Van Dyke accidentally decapitated himself whilst pulling his hair back into a bun too tight....but should be ok for Sunday.
Offline Caston

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6006 on: Today at 03:53:54 pm »
which has now been deleted

He's deleted his account  ;D
Online Nick110581

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6007 on: Today at 05:43:36 pm »
David Lynch reporting that Grav is still out and will miss next four.
Online newterp

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6008 on: Today at 05:48:14 pm »
David Lynch reporting that Grav is still out and will miss next four.

So - international break? Make much more sense. That wasn't a nice injury.

Endo is really really lucky (so are we).
Offline HardworkDedication

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6009 on: Today at 06:07:42 pm »
Gravenberch not back until next week apparently

David Lynch said he is most likely back after the international break
Online Nick110581

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6010 on: Today at 07:15:57 pm »
David Lynch said he is most likely back after the international break

That would be a real shame.

I wonder if Curtis will be back sooner.
Online Djimigotamedal

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #6011 on: Today at 07:32:22 pm »
What is Trents injury? He seems to have had that brace on for a while now, is it for a knee injury?
