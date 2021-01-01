« previous next »
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5880 on: Yesterday at 01:09:34 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:58:38 pm
Trent payed in 4 games. Szoboszlai played in 2. Thiago is a write off.

So 1 player then.

He played 90 mins across 2 games.

But if they were right they wouldn't be getting the exact same injury again. 4 plays got injured, came back and in a very short space of time got injured again with the same injury. Clearly rushed back. Too much of a coincidence.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5881 on: Yesterday at 01:12:04 pm
sounds like that report from egypt after brentford game was right, that Mo picked up an injury/reinjury rather than just having played too many minutes
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5882 on: Yesterday at 01:19:35 pm
A glimmer of light on the injury front.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5883 on: Yesterday at 01:27:52 pm
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 01:09:34 pm
He played 90 mins across 2 games.

But if they were right they wouldn't be getting the exact same injury again. 4 plays got injured, came back and in a very short space of time got injured again with the same injury. Clearly rushed back. Too much of a coincidence.

Or unlucky.

When you walk into a room do you absorb any sort of light?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5884 on: Yesterday at 02:07:21 pm
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 01:09:34 pm
He played 90 mins across 2 games.

4 plays got injured


Could you please, for the love of fuck, stop including Thiago in any discussion about injured players? He is a complete write off and has been since last April. He does not count for or against the physio team in any shape or form and in 5 years we will learn he has something else going on this last 12 months I suspect.

Trent and Szobo I can possibly give you, its definitely possible they were rushed back even though its not obvious by any means. Salah came back on the bench and was forced on due to the unlucky injury on Jota. The aim was probably to give him 30-45 mins on that day and he ended up with 60 due to unforeseen circumstances. We were fighting for our lives when Jota went off, if we had been 2-0 up we might have brought on Dann or someone instead.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5885 on: Yesterday at 02:09:17 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 01:27:52 pm
Or unlucky.

When you walk into a room do you absorb any sort of light?

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5886 on: Yesterday at 02:20:46 pm
Any word on Endo?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5887 on: Yesterday at 02:24:52 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 02:20:46 pm
Any word on Endo?

Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 12:28:19 pm
Darwin and Dom trained yesterday yessssssssss

Endo and Robbo plan to join training today.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5888 on: Yesterday at 02:53:12 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 02:20:46 pm
Any word on Endo?

Was boarding a plane Japan last night, training with the squad today.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5889 on: Yesterday at 02:58:06 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 02:53:12 pm
Was boarding a plane Japan last night, training with the squad today.
He's rapid, that lad.

Will be in Argentina by teatime Saturday,
and Japan shortly after.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5890 on: Yesterday at 03:16:14 pm
So basically very good news then. Shame about Salah but at least some minutes against City looks doable.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5891 on: Yesterday at 03:17:15 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 12:29:45 pm
Nunez and Szboszlai trained yesterday. Endo and Robbie today.

Happy days!



How hot is that? :D
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5892 on: Yesterday at 03:33:43 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 01:12:04 pm
sounds like that report from egypt after brentford game was right, that Mo picked up an injury/reinjury rather than just having played too many minutes

Yep.
Im guessing that the club just didnt want to put out more bad news after what happened in the Brentford game. 3 players going down in that 1 game. Alisson tearing his hamstring on the eve of it.

Then Mo getting injured.

There is a limit to how much bad news you can communicate.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5893 on: Yesterday at 04:13:48 pm
I mean, when Liverpool challenge or win the league we do it against all odds regardless of the cheats.

2020 a fucking pandemic and 2024 an injury epidemic!!! Can't we just have a normal season where nothing happens and we win the title by 5 points.
.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5894 on: Yesterday at 04:17:27 pm
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Yesterday at 04:13:48 pm
I mean, when Liverpool challenge or win the league we do it against all odds regardless of the cheats.

2020 a fucking pandemic and 2024 an injury epidemic!!! Can't we just have a normal season where nothing happens and we win the title by 5 points.
.

I must have missed that while in lockdown, I hardly got laid at all in 2020.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5895 on: Yesterday at 04:19:22 pm
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Yesterday at 04:13:48 pm
I mean, when Liverpool challenge or win the league we do it against all odds regardless of the cheats.

2020 a fucking pandemic and 2024 an injury epidemic!!! Can't we just have a normal season where nothing happens and we win the title by 5 points.
.

Yes we can, many times. Under Xabi.  8)
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5896 on: Yesterday at 04:24:29 pm
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 04:19:22 pm
Yes we can, many times. Under Xabi.  8)

You think the bloke who nearly knackered the greatest comeback in football history by missing a penalty is going to do things easily?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5897 on: Yesterday at 04:24:53 pm
Quote from: Party Phil on Yesterday at 04:17:27 pm
I must have missed that while in lockdown, I hardly got laid at all in 2020.

The population of four year olds is really exploding.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5898 on: Yesterday at 04:30:04 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 12:52:58 pm
I know we are all blaming the medical team, but has anyone considered that maybe it was the manager, players themselves and the coaches that maybe got the bollocking over this?

The manager is to blame, he was pretty smug about smuggling Jota for the Newcastle game😀
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5899 on: Yesterday at 09:12:09 pm
Has there been any news on when Ali may be back?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5900 on: Yesterday at 09:42:05 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 02:58:06 pm
He's rapid, that lad.

He's Taylor Swift.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5901 on: Yesterday at 10:47:01 pm
Injured Alisson could miss most of run-in, admits Jürgen Klopp
Liverpool manager reveals extent of goalkeepers serious hamstring issue but says he is happy with Caoimhin Kelleher in his absence

Paul Joyce, Northern Football Correspondent
Friday March 01 2024, 10.30pm GMT, The Times

Jürgen Klopp has admitted that Alissons hamstring injury is so severe that he will miss a large chunk of the rest of the season, but believes Liverpools ambitions remain in safe hands with Caoimhin Kelleher in goal.

The Liverpool manager insisted Alissons season was not over, but conceded the setback was a rather serious one with Saturdays trip to Nottingham Forest the fifth game in a row he will have missed because of the problem.

Mohamed Salah will also again be absent at the City Ground because of a hamstring issue, although Darwin Núñez and Dominik Szoboszlai are poised to return as the visiting side seek to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League.

Alisson was injured in training on the eve of the Brentford game on February 17 and Klopp said: There is no real timescale on it, but it is a proper muscle injury. It is not a short one. It is a rather serious one, but not a season-ending injury.

Klopps angst has been eased somewhat by the form of Kelleher, who produced an inspired display as Liverpool beat Chelsea to win the League Cup final at Wembley last Sunday and has now made 17 appearances in all competitions this season.

The 25-year-old has been Klopps No 1 in the Europa League, and the promise of more appearances headed off any likelihood of Kelleher leaving last summer.

In addition, Liverpools valuation of the player would have pushed him out of reach for a lot of clubs although Nottingham Forest were credited with showing an interest in Ireland international. That came to nothing with Klopp suggesting the prospect that Kelleher could have left for £20 million as nonsense.

There were talks with the player before the season, but Klopp said: It is completely normal that you have these discussions with players who are ready.

An outfield player in a situation like Caoimhin would never come and talk about these sorts of perspectives because they have ten other positions. With a goalkeeper it is slightly different, but it never reached a point whereby it was, You have to stay, shut up. It was just the normal discussion about his future.

The most important thing was we had to help him on the next step in his development by playing more games. I saw it the same way as what the player would say. I think now he would be pretty happy with the decision he made in the summer.

For me there was no chance of him leaving, so I was not interested in who was asking. It would have had to be a proper price to give us a chance of doing something in a difficult market.

It is not like other goalkeepers moving from A to B for £15 million or £20 million. That is totally unrealistic and nonsense.
Liverpool face Sparta Prague in the Europa League next Thursday before the title showdown with Manchester City at Anfield, which is a realistic target for Salah.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/alisson-serious-injury-liverpool-jurgen-klopp-caiomhin-kelleher-26s00qrgv
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5902 on: Yesterday at 10:51:28 pm
If all this is a test for when they send me to hell I've got nothing to fear.

Thing is, from what the word was until now, it was that Alisson would be back after the internationals, and someone had said he wouldn't make the Brighton game at the end of the month, so I was expecting April at the earliest anyway. Shame he misses so many games for a keeper. Typical Liverpool.

Kelleher's had some great times with us in the League Cup and filled in admirably elsewhere, now it's time to become a real hero in the league and Europe. Get the outfield players all back and hopefully it's not as big a loss as we think it might be.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5903 on: Yesterday at 10:53:10 pm
Did I miss the quotes. He didnt say he was likely to miss most of the run in?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5904 on: Yesterday at 11:01:54 pm
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 10:53:10 pm
Did I miss the quotes. He didnt say he was likely to miss most of the run in?

Yeah doesn't say that at all.

Still, not great.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5905 on: Yesterday at 11:02:15 pm
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 10:53:10 pm
Did I miss the quotes. He didnt say he was likely to miss most of the run in?

To be fair, reading that Joyce article he doesn't. I'm hoping that really he's just going to miss March, which timescale wise on a hamstring injury would make sense surely? Done it two weeks ago and March is 4 weeks (and a bit), in which case it'd be three more league games out? Of course it could actually be worse than that. Probably amputating as we speak knowing our fucking luck.

Anyway, at least Kelleher's had a good run in the side leading up to this point. A lot of it will hinge on outfield players coming back in their droves you'd think. Arsenal have done well the last 18 months with two average keepers so I fully believe in Kelleher.

He has to keep playing though, even if it means wrapping him up in cotton wool. I hope Klopp doesn't do something silly like play Adrian in Europe. Keep the ball away from his feet in training basically.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5906 on: Yesterday at 11:07:14 pm
Clickbait headline.

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5907 on: Yesterday at 11:15:47 pm
Wasnt KDB also out for 4/5 months with a hamstring injury? Didnt realise they could be so severe.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5908 on: Yesterday at 11:23:36 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:02:15 pm
I hope Klopp doesn't do something silly like play Adrian in Europe.
The last bit was superfluous. Makes my blood run cold at the thought.

This is it for Kweev now. He wants to be an elite No.1, well here's his chance and this is what it takes. Namely excellent performances, week in week out, often twice a week.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5909 on: Yesterday at 11:26:27 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:07:14 pm
Clickbait headline.



We likely won't see him until April though. He's injured his hamstring in training a few times now. We need to get better at preventing injuries in training. Seems to happen far too often.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5910 on: Yesterday at 11:28:53 pm
still no word on what activity / part of training the Allison injury occurred in, so would be hard to discuss
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5911 on: Yesterday at 11:32:35 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:28:53 pm
still no word on what activity / part of training the Allison injury occurred in, so would be hard to discuss
For a keeper, it has to be jumping. It's not like an outfield player where you're constantly sprinting or lunging into tackles.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5912 on: Yesterday at 11:40:08 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 11:32:35 pm
For a keeper, it has to be jumping. It's not like an outfield player where you're constantly sprinting or lunging into tackles.

Or distributing the ball with his feet. Think a previous muscle injury was the result of clearing the ball.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #5913 on: Yesterday at 11:45:44 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 11:23:36 pm
The last bit was superfluous. Makes my blood run cold at the thought.

This is it for Kweev now. He wants to be an elite No.1, well here's his chance and this is what it takes. Namely excellent performances, week in week out, often twice a week.

Yeah, this is his time. Maybe even the pivotal few months of his career. Another League Cup success should give him more confidence but he's always looked the relaxed/confident type.

I wonder if Alisson's injury problems of the past and present will convince him to stick around going forward. Might actually be a smart decision from him and would benefit us. Ideally he just doesn't get injured again but it feels like one of those things that'll always be with him unfortunately.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is
« Reply #5914 on: Yesterday at 11:49:06 pm »
Quote from: ValiantInstance on Yesterday at 10:23:12 am
The vagueness is frustrating. Do we even know for certain what is wrong with Mo and Nunez?
There no reason to be more  transparent with how the rules are. It is frustrating but everybody else does the same thing
Granted having Injury reports like the Sports in the US would be good for the league but the lack of player unions and CBA is that change is  unlikely to happen.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #5915 on: Today at 12:08:58 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:49:06 pm
There no reason to be more  transparent with how the rules are. It is frustrating but everybody else does the same thing
Granted having Injury reports like the Sports in the US would be good for the league but the lack of player unions and CBA is that change is  unlikely to happen.

Quote from: BarryCrocker on February 28, 2024, 08:34:12 pm
So people have an issue with whoever is leaking the team before every match and also have an issue with the club not providing information on when someone will be fit enough to appear on a team sheet.
