Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3320 on: November 13, 2023, 09:02:41 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on November 12, 2023, 01:11:18 pm
They could be ill, it's not just injuries. Klopp mentioned there was illness around the camp that's why Virgil missed a game.

Talking of illnesses, I always find it weird that footballers don't get ill much as in the flu. In a normal job you be off work for a week with it which would mean missing a game or two.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3321 on: November 13, 2023, 09:08:38 am »
Quote from: KevLFC on November 13, 2023, 09:02:41 am
Talking of illnesses, I always find it weird that footballers don't get ill much as in the flu. In a normal job you be off work for a week with it which would mean missing a game or two.

Obviously we don't know but its unlikely that a player will have the flu?

As for Konate surely that means he is unlikely to make it back for City?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3322 on: November 13, 2023, 09:10:07 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on November 13, 2023, 09:08:38 am
Obviously we don't know but its unlikely that a player will have the flu?

Why not?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3323 on: November 13, 2023, 09:13:48 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on November 13, 2023, 09:10:07 am
Why not?

Flu can be really bad cant it? Is a footballer likely to shake that off in a few days?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3324 on: November 13, 2023, 09:45:36 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on November 13, 2023, 09:13:48 am
Flu can be really bad cant it? Is a footballer likely to shake that off in a few days?

Depends if it's 'Flu' in the proper medical sense - i.e. you can't get out of bed for a week

Or 'Flu' in the common language sense - i.e. you have a bit of a cough or a sniffle and you'll be right as rain in a couple of days
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3325 on: November 13, 2023, 10:00:24 am »
Surely they'll all be vaccinated so have a degree of protection.  Then they'll be hammering the vitamins and supplements.  As elite athletes I expect they handle the sniffles a bit better than us mere mortals.

Was it Arsenal that used to smear Vaporub all over their shirts?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3326 on: November 13, 2023, 10:59:26 am »
Quote from: KevLFC on November 13, 2023, 09:02:41 am
Talking of illnesses, I always find it weird that footballers don't get ill much as in the flu. In a normal job you be off work for a week with it which would mean missing a game or two.


They're probably one of the lowest-risk groups - in their 20s and 30s, fit, exercise regularly, good diets.
They're not sitting around all day in offices with carriers coughing and sneezing all over the place.

Good immune systems and low exposure rates mean they aren't that likely to get it, and if they do probably recover quicker than average.
Potentially we'd never really notice.

Van Dijk was ill last week - probably missed a couple of training sessions which we aren't going to notice, misses a game we wouldn't expect him to play anway, then is back again for Brentford. In a month's time most of us will probably have forgotten he technically missed a game through illness at all.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3327 on: November 13, 2023, 12:25:41 pm »
Quote from: RJH on November 13, 2023, 10:59:26 am

They're probably one of the lowest-risk groups - in their 20s and 30s, fit, exercise regularly, good diets.
They're not sitting around all day in offices with carriers coughing and sneezing all over the place.

Good immune systems and low exposure rates mean they aren't that likely to get it, and if they do probably recover quicker than average.
Potentially we'd never really notice.

Van Dijk was ill last week - probably missed a couple of training sessions which we aren't going to notice, misses a game we wouldn't expect him to play anway, then is back again for Brentford. In a month's time most of us will probably have forgotten he technically missed a game through illness at all.
flip side of this is that a large proportion of our players have really young kids, so they're exposed to all manner of infections (including more than just the respiratory ones discussed so far) through nursery/school/other interactions with young families
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3328 on: November 13, 2023, 12:35:24 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on November 12, 2023, 07:06:30 pm
nothing seems super off time wise for the injury. Ankle Sprain like 2-3 Weeks he missed 2 games. Low grade Hamstring same, he on pace to be back for city.
the Stress had a set back but they had be careful and those are tricky. Eye Injury timing seems about correct(not as a sure) but that was weird one.

That's good to hear, thanks.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3329 on: November 13, 2023, 10:08:56 pm »
Funny you should say it seems like footballers never get sick, I've always been the opposite, surprised at how often super fit young men working in outdoor environments with all the nutritional and medical support in the world succumb to viruses so often. Young kids are a good shout, also lots of plane travel and I suppose they do have moments of high exposure when facing media or mobbed by fans
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3330 on: November 13, 2023, 10:11:07 pm »
Theyre also pushing their bodies super hard which might make them more prone to falling ill I guess.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3331 on: November 13, 2023, 10:48:28 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on November 13, 2023, 10:08:56 pm
Funny you should say it seems like footballers never get sick, I've always been the opposite, surprised at how often super fit young men working in outdoor environments with all the nutritional and medical support in the world succumb to viruses so often. Young kids are a good shout, also lots of plane travel and I suppose they do have moments of high exposure when facing media or mobbed by fans

Tommy Smith was never sick, hung over yes, sick no.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3332 on: November 14, 2023, 08:53:22 am »
When is Bobby Clark and Bradley back? We could do with them back to give a few a rest from match squads in the EL and cup games.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3333 on: November 14, 2023, 10:12:46 am »
Quote from: Fordy on November 14, 2023, 08:53:22 am
When is Bobby Clark and Bradley back? We could do with them back to give a few a rest from match squads in the EL and cup games.

Bradley expected back in early January AFAIK
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3334 on: November 17, 2023, 06:47:15 pm »
https://www.thisisanfield.com/2023/11/liverpool-fc-injury-update-good-news-on-ryan-gravenberch-curtis-jones-2-more/


Quote
Konate, Gomez, Gravenberch and Jones all expected back vs. Man City. [@dmlynchlfc]
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3335 on: November 17, 2023, 06:49:43 pm »
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3336 on: November 17, 2023, 07:15:17 pm »
Yippee, good news. Fingers crossed for everyone else...
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3337 on: November 18, 2023, 01:42:25 am »
That's brilliant news, far better than I was expecting.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3338 on: November 18, 2023, 04:07:23 am »
Bloody hell my heart stopped for a second yet again after seeing this on the top  :'(

Great news though!
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3339 on: November 18, 2023, 09:04:04 am »
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3340 on: November 18, 2023, 09:13:41 am »
Hopefully, the injured players have recovered early giving them a week of preparation with Klopp ahead of the City game.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3341 on: November 18, 2023, 10:42:43 am »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on November 18, 2023, 09:04:04 am
Gomez had to withdraw from international duty with France  ;D

Fuck it, it's Gomez.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3342 on: November 18, 2023, 10:44:41 am »
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3343 on: November 19, 2023, 10:56:41 pm »
Dont worry nothing specific about any of ours but a general overview of current injuries across the PL;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67417862
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3344 on: November 20, 2023, 08:58:20 am »
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/week-week-andy-robertsons-update-shoulder-injury-recovery

Quote
Andy Robertson has reported good progress on his recovery from surgery on a shoulder injury sustained last month.

The Liverpool left-back is currently sidelined following the injury he picked up while representing Scotland in Octobers international games.

Speaking as he watched his country draw 3-3 with Norway on Sunday night, Robertson told Viaplay Sports: Yeah, getting there, slowly but surely. Surgery was a success, which was the main thing, no complications from it.

So far, so good. I think Im about three weeks since my surgery now, so everything is progressing well. Just bit by bit, got to take it week by week.

Everything has gone well up to this point and hopefully that continues and then hopefully before we know it Ill be back on the grass.

He added: Ive not looked that far ahead yet [to a possible return date]. Im just trying to take it week by week.

Im trying to not get frustrated, Im not the best [when] injured. Im trying to just take small wins every single week.

I dont want to put a game in mind and then I dont make it or I come back before then. Im just taking it slowly but surely just now, and then therell be a time to start pushing it  and when that comes, Ill try to get on the pitch as quickly as I can.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3345 on: November 20, 2023, 02:28:05 pm »
Andy really needs to slow down a bit and maybe think about taking his recovery in steps - maybe week to week.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3346 on: November 20, 2023, 03:19:47 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November 20, 2023, 08:58:20 am
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/week-week-andy-robertsons-update-shoulder-injury-recovery
He had me, he completely had me.

So far, so good. I think Im about three weeks..."

away from doing some light work by myself?  away from group training?  away from playing?!

"... since my surgery now".

Oh.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3347 on: November 20, 2023, 04:25:01 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on November 19, 2023, 10:56:41 pm
Dont worry nothing specific about any of ours but a general overview of current injuries across the PL;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67417862

'Overload on players'. When it's Klopp saying it or it's us with all the injuries we're always told to stop moaning and get on with it.

United are affected and there needs to be a big inquiry.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3348 on: November 20, 2023, 04:35:27 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on November 20, 2023, 04:25:01 pm
'Overload on players'. When it's Klopp saying it or it's us with all the injuries we're always told to stop moaning and get on with it.

United are affected and there needs to be a big inquiry.
United plus the sports media's new Saudi overlords.

how about they each get 10 subs per game for the rest of the season - and can use them the way ice hockey does ie give a man 10 mins rest then bring him back on as many times as you want?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3349 on: Today at 03:01:58 pm »
how long has Baj been out now?  I can't remember when he last played a game for us, or even what his injury is at this point.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3350 on: Today at 03:36:02 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:01:58 pm
how long has Baj been out now?  I can't remember when he last played a game for us, or even what his injury is at this point.
Hasn't played since a sub appearance against Leicester in the EFL cup on 27th September. Started the game against LASK in the EL on 21st September.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3351 on: Today at 03:36:27 pm »
Good to hear Kaide Gordon is almost back.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3352 on: Today at 04:01:25 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 03:36:27 pm
Good to hear Kaide Gordon is almost back.

Bradley as well!
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3353 on: Today at 06:16:57 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 03:36:02 pm
Hasn't played since a sub appearance against Leicester in the EFL cup on 27th September. Started the game against LASK in the EL on 21st September.
christ it seems tons longer than that.
thanks 99.

hopefully we'll get him back soon. such a great talent.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3354 on: Today at 06:29:01 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:16:57 pm
christ it seems tons longer than that.
thanks 99.

hopefully we'll get him back soon. such a great talent.

Well prior to those two games, he hadn't played since the middle of March, so that's why it feels like he's been out the entire time. The best part of 8 months he's barely played a game. We're doing fine without him, but just hope his development isn't too badly affected by losing so much time.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3355 on: Today at 06:30:29 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 06:29:01 pm
Well prior to those two games, he hadn't played since the middle of March, so that's why it feels like he's been out the entire time. The best part of 8 months he's barely played a game. We're doing fine without him, but just hope his development isn't too badly affected by losing so much time.
what is the problem, at this point?
