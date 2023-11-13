Talking of illnesses, I always find it weird that footballers don't get ill much as in the flu. In a normal job you be off work for a week with it which would mean missing a game or two.



They're probably one of the lowest-risk groups - in their 20s and 30s, fit, exercise regularly, good diets.They're not sitting around all day in offices with carriers coughing and sneezing all over the place.Good immune systems and low exposure rates mean they aren't that likely to get it, and if they do probably recover quicker than average.Potentially we'd never really notice.Van Dijk was ill last week - probably missed a couple of training sessions which we aren't going to notice, misses a game we wouldn't expect him to play anway, then is back again for Brentford. In a month's time most of us will probably have forgotten he technically missed a game through illness at all.