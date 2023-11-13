« previous next »
Offline KevLFC

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3320 on: November 13, 2023, 09:02:41 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on November 12, 2023, 01:11:18 pm
They could be ill, it's not just injuries. Klopp mentioned there was illness around the camp that's why Virgil missed a game.

Talking of illnesses, I always find it weird that footballers don't get ill much as in the flu. In a normal job you be off work for a week with it which would mean missing a game or two.


Offline killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3321 on: November 13, 2023, 09:08:38 am »
Quote from: KevLFC on November 13, 2023, 09:02:41 am
Talking of illnesses, I always find it weird that footballers don't get ill much as in the flu. In a normal job you be off work for a week with it which would mean missing a game or two.

Obviously we don't know but its unlikely that a player will have the flu?

As for Konate surely that means he is unlikely to make it back for City?



Offline So Howard Philips

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3322 on: November 13, 2023, 09:10:07 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on November 13, 2023, 09:08:38 am
Obviously we don't know but its unlikely that a player will have the flu?

Why not?


Offline killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3323 on: November 13, 2023, 09:13:48 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on November 13, 2023, 09:10:07 am
Why not?

Flu can be really bad cant it? Is a footballer likely to shake that off in a few days?


Offline Dazzer23

  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3324 on: November 13, 2023, 09:45:36 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on November 13, 2023, 09:13:48 am
Flu can be really bad cant it? Is a footballer likely to shake that off in a few days?

Depends if it's 'Flu' in the proper medical sense - i.e. you can't get out of bed for a week

Or 'Flu' in the common language sense - i.e. you have a bit of a cough or a sniffle and you'll be right as rain in a couple of days


Offline thaddeus

  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3325 on: November 13, 2023, 10:00:24 am »
Surely they'll all be vaccinated so have a degree of protection.  Then they'll be hammering the vitamins and supplements.  As elite athletes I expect they handle the sniffles a bit better than us mere mortals.

Was it Arsenal that used to smear Vaporub all over their shirts?


Offline RJH

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3326 on: November 13, 2023, 10:59:26 am »
Quote from: KevLFC on November 13, 2023, 09:02:41 am
Talking of illnesses, I always find it weird that footballers don't get ill much as in the flu. In a normal job you be off work for a week with it which would mean missing a game or two.


They're probably one of the lowest-risk groups - in their 20s and 30s, fit, exercise regularly, good diets.
They're not sitting around all day in offices with carriers coughing and sneezing all over the place.

Good immune systems and low exposure rates mean they aren't that likely to get it, and if they do probably recover quicker than average.
Potentially we'd never really notice.

Van Dijk was ill last week - probably missed a couple of training sessions which we aren't going to notice, misses a game we wouldn't expect him to play anway, then is back again for Brentford. In a month's time most of us will probably have forgotten he technically missed a game through illness at all.


Offline classycarra

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3327 on: November 13, 2023, 12:25:41 pm »
Quote from: RJH on November 13, 2023, 10:59:26 am

They're probably one of the lowest-risk groups - in their 20s and 30s, fit, exercise regularly, good diets.
They're not sitting around all day in offices with carriers coughing and sneezing all over the place.

Good immune systems and low exposure rates mean they aren't that likely to get it, and if they do probably recover quicker than average.
Potentially we'd never really notice.

Van Dijk was ill last week - probably missed a couple of training sessions which we aren't going to notice, misses a game we wouldn't expect him to play anway, then is back again for Brentford. In a month's time most of us will probably have forgotten he technically missed a game through illness at all.
flip side of this is that a large proportion of our players have really young kids, so they're exposed to all manner of infections (including more than just the respiratory ones discussed so far) through nursery/school/other interactions with young families


Offline Knight

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3328 on: November 13, 2023, 12:35:24 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on November 12, 2023, 07:06:30 pm
nothing seems super off time wise for the injury. Ankle Sprain like 2-3 Weeks he missed 2 games. Low grade Hamstring same, he on pace to be back for city.
the Stress had a set back but they had be careful and those are tricky. Eye Injury timing seems about correct(not as a sure) but that was weird one.

That's good to hear, thanks.


Offline GreatEx

  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3329 on: November 13, 2023, 10:08:56 pm »
Funny you should say it seems like footballers never get sick, I've always been the opposite, surprised at how often super fit young men working in outdoor environments with all the nutritional and medical support in the world succumb to viruses so often. Young kids are a good shout, also lots of plane travel and I suppose they do have moments of high exposure when facing media or mobbed by fans


Offline Knight

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3330 on: November 13, 2023, 10:11:07 pm »
Theyre also pushing their bodies super hard which might make them more prone to falling ill I guess.


Offline So Howard Philips

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3331 on: November 13, 2023, 10:48:28 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on November 13, 2023, 10:08:56 pm
Funny you should say it seems like footballers never get sick, I've always been the opposite, surprised at how often super fit young men working in outdoor environments with all the nutritional and medical support in the world succumb to viruses so often. Young kids are a good shout, also lots of plane travel and I suppose they do have moments of high exposure when facing media or mobbed by fans

Tommy Smith was never sick, hung over yes, sick no.


Offline Fordy

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3332 on: November 14, 2023, 08:53:22 am »
When is Bobby Clark and Bradley back? We could do with them back to give a few a rest from match squads in the EL and cup games.


Offline 18 yard line

  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3333 on: November 14, 2023, 10:12:46 am »
Quote from: Fordy on November 14, 2023, 08:53:22 am
When is Bobby Clark and Bradley back? We could do with them back to give a few a rest from match squads in the EL and cup games.

Bradley expected back in early January AFAIK



Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3334 on: Yesterday at 06:47:15 pm »
https://www.thisisanfield.com/2023/11/liverpool-fc-injury-update-good-news-on-ryan-gravenberch-curtis-jones-2-more/


Quote
Konate, Gomez, Gravenberch and Jones all expected back vs. Man City. [@dmlynchlfc]


Offline So Howard Philips

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3335 on: Yesterday at 06:49:43 pm »


Offline jillcwhomever

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3336 on: Yesterday at 07:15:17 pm »
Yippee, good news. Fingers crossed for everyone else...



Offline redgriffin73

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #3337 on: Today at 01:42:25 am »
That's brilliant news, far better than I was expecting.


