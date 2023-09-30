Hopefully we didn't pick up any other problems during the international games. With Gakpo back in full training we have 5 known injuries.





Kelleher  Cut around his knee joint from a training ground collision and needed a few stiches. Shouldnt be out very long



Bajcetic  has a little problem with his calf after his first start which isnt unusual. Doesnt sound serious going by Klopps comments.



Thiago  A couple of minor setbacks following hip surgery not related to the hip. Similar to Bajcetic and doesnt sound serious but slowing down his comeback.



Bradley  Back injury. His international manager thinks hell be back in November.



Robertson  Dislocated his shoulder playing for Scotland. Seriousness unknown but hes a in a sling. Should find out more from Klopp in the press conference tomorrow.





