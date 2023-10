Hopefully we didn't pick up any other problems during the international games. With Gakpo back in full training we have 5 known injuries.





Kelleher – Cut around his knee joint from a training ground collision and needed a few stiches. Shouldn’t be out very long



Bajcetic – has a little problem with his calf after his first start which isn’t unusual. Doesn’t sound serious going by Klopp’s comments.



Thiago – A couple of minor setbacks following hip surgery not related to the hip. Similar to Bajcetic and doesn’t sound serious but slowing down his comeback.



Bradley – Back injury. His international manager thinks he’ll be back in November.



Robertson – Dislocated his shoulder playing for Scotland. Seriousness unknown but he’s a in a sling. Should find out more from Klopp in the press conference tomorrow.