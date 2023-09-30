Another setback for Thiago, newsworthy only in that no one thought it worth mentioning in this thread.
Yeah it's as if he's feeling bad for the physios who probably can't believe how much time they have on their hands with AOC and Keita gone
to be honest - if we are limited to one sick note this season, Thiago, and it meant that Konate, Matip and Gomez were a lot more available I would take that. Doesn't work like that of course, but the positive so far is that the CBs are going strong right now.
Not worried about Bajcetic, history is full of lads his age with "growing pain" type injuries.