Reply #3200 on: September 30, 2023, 10:10:32 pm
Quote from: rowan_d on September 30, 2023, 10:07:30 pm
Will Nunez be good to start next weekend?

Feel like in his short Liverpool career he's been on the bench a few times with a knock that's not serious enough to keep him out of the squad, might be misremembering though.

He did have 2 very short absences last season (3 games missed iirc) with DOMS and a dead leg. Apparently today's knock was related to the one he got on international duty recently. Doesn't seem like it's serious as he was stripped and ready to come on before Jota's sending off. I'm sure he'll be in contention by next weekend if not Thursday.
Reply #3201 on: October 1, 2023, 12:27:36 pm
Heres where Gakpo did his knee.

Dont really know enough to say what kind of injury it might be.


Have a look

https://x.com/viktorfagerlfc/status/1708442139225424069?s=46




Reply #3202 on: October 1, 2023, 12:30:52 pm
Knowing how yesterday went they're probably already in the process of amputating it now
Reply #3203 on: October 1, 2023, 12:58:04 pm
Its all unbelievably annoying the farce that was yesterday but I suspect the bigger long term damage could be Gapkos injury. He really is very good at putting the ball in the net and having him along with the other 4 makes us terrifying to deal with. Hopefully its fairly minor.
Reply #3204 on: October 1, 2023, 01:08:07 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on October  1, 2023, 12:30:52 pm
Knowing how yesterday went they're probably already in the process of amputating it now
Yeah. In my head its definitely an acl because what else could it be after yesterday??
Reply #3205 on: October 1, 2023, 01:18:08 pm
I really hope Gakpo hasnt done his ACL, would be so unfortunate for him. Please let it just be a twisted knee or something.
Reply #3206 on: October 1, 2023, 02:30:40 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on October  1, 2023, 12:27:36 pm
Heres where Gakpo did his knee.

Dont really know enough to say what kind of injury it might be.


Have a look

https://x.com/viktorfagerlfc/status/1708442139225424069?s=46

christ that looks bad.  how he even managed to play on is bizarre.
Reply #3207 on: October 1, 2023, 02:48:22 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on October  1, 2023, 01:08:07 pm
Yeah. In my head its definitely an acl because what else could it be after yesterday??

MCL? Would be a much shorter recovery time.
Reply #3208 on: October 1, 2023, 02:51:30 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on October  1, 2023, 02:48:22 pm
MCL? Would be a much shorter recovery time.
Dont know, but his knee buckles sideways briefly during the tackle, whatever hes done, its been exacerbated by the swivel and goal.

Im not optimistic
Reply #3209 on: October 1, 2023, 06:44:17 pm
Quote from: SamLad on October  1, 2023, 02:30:40 pm
christ that looks bad.  how he even managed to play on is bizarre.

I was surprised that they let him back on, it was by half time anyway. It would have given us practice for when we were down to nine men later.  :o
Reply #3210 on: October 2, 2023, 02:59:56 pm
A few weeks for Cody apparently, according to a PSV journo:

https://twitter.com/RikElfrink/status/1708576122223329698?s=20

If that's true it's probably his medial ligament and no surgery required.
Reply #3211 on: October 2, 2023, 04:04:21 pm
Quote from: decosabute on October  2, 2023, 02:59:56 pm
A few weeks for Cody apparently, according to a PSV journo:

https://twitter.com/RikElfrink/status/1708576122223329698?s=20

If that's true it's probably his medial ligament and no surgery required.
a PSV guy who isn't a medico and hasn't examined Gakpo.

I'll wait.
Reply #3212 on: October 2, 2023, 04:14:31 pm
Quote from: SamLad on October  2, 2023, 04:04:21 pm
a PSV guy who isn't a medico and hasn't examined Gakpo.

I'll wait.

Maybe Gakpo old team mates have asked him and he has told them well thats what I hope anyway !
Reply #3213 on: October 2, 2023, 04:16:43 pm
Quote from: SamLad on October  2, 2023, 04:04:21 pm
a PSV guy who isn't a medico and hasn't examined Gakpo.

I'll wait.

I wouldn't be surprised if even the Club don't know yet

I'm assuming it will be scanned, and don't they usually wait a few days for any swelling to go down before doing one?
Reply #3214 on: October 2, 2023, 06:59:52 pm
Pearce now saying he should be back soon after the International break. The best news we could have hoped for under the circumstances.
Reply #3215 on: October 2, 2023, 07:16:34 pm
Quote from: Rhi on October  2, 2023, 06:59:52 pm
Pearce now saying he should be back soon after the International break. The best news we could have hoped for under the circumstances.
Hugely positive.  Good news Pearce!
Reply #3216 on: October 2, 2023, 07:16:47 pm
https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1708903693905514645

Quote
Cody Gakpo set to miss games v Union and Brighton. But, thankfully, he avoided serious injury v Tottenham
Reply #3217 on: October 2, 2023, 07:17:29 pm
So good news about Cody but any update on Thiago?
Reply #3218 on: October 2, 2023, 07:18:06 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on October  2, 2023, 07:17:29 pm
So good news about Cody but any update on Thiago?

Who?
Reply #3219 on: October 2, 2023, 07:21:03 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on October  2, 2023, 07:17:29 pm
So good news about Cody but any update on Thiago?

snuffleupagii are real.
Reply #3220 on: Today at 03:35:32 am
Another setback for Thiago, newsworthy only in that no one thought it worth mentioning in this thread. Sigh. Also a bit concerning that Bajcetic is back in the treatment room after a few minutes of first team action, hopefully he grows out of this.
