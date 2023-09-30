Will Nunez be good to start next weekend?Feel like in his short Liverpool career he's been on the bench a few times with a knock that's not serious enough to keep him out of the squad, might be misremembering though.
Knowing how yesterday went they're probably already in the process of amputating it now
Heres where Gakpo did his knee.Dont really know enough to say what kind of injury it might be.Have a look https://x.com/viktorfagerlfc/status/1708442139225424069?s=46
Yeah. In my head its definitely an acl because what else could it be after yesterday??
MCL? Would be a much shorter recovery time.
christ that looks bad. how he even managed to play on is bizarre.
A few weeks for Cody apparently, according to a PSV journo:https://twitter.com/RikElfrink/status/1708576122223329698?s=20If that's true it's probably his medial ligament and no surgery required.
a PSV guy who isn't a medico and hasn't examined Gakpo.I'll wait.
Pearce now saying he should be back soon after the International break. The best news we could have hoped for under the circumstances.
Cody Gakpo set to miss games v Union and Brighton. But, thankfully, he avoided serious injury v Tottenham
So good news about Cody but any update on Thiago?
