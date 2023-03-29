...Have long suspected Naby Keita would be abducted by aliens just as he was aboutto hit peak fitness.
Reckon it'll be longer, hope im wrong. Klopp is usually quite optimistic with timeframes. but he's very reserved on Thiago
I think Klopp is very vague about everyone these days, until they're back in training (or close to that stage). Given the time frames it's obviously a grade 2 strain (to his hip flexor, apparently) so I don't see any reason it'd take longer than 6 weeks. I'd say he'll probably be back in training after the international break unless there's a setback.
Told you
Rib injury.Rumour has it hes done a Prince.
Have long suspected Naby Keita would be abducted by aliens just as he was aboutto hit peak fitness.
Another abductor stress response problem then.
This is a very interesting piece on what might be wrong with Bajcetic
https://www.thisisanfield.com/2023/03/explaining-stefan-bajcetics-3-injury-possibilities-after-adductor-stress-response/Thigh splints
. Ouch.More detail on this here https://www.ajronline.org/doi/full/10.2214/ajr.177.3.1770673This fits the idea of him having little pain
So this seems to be precautionary in a young player so they dont have long term effects on their career.
All these stress related injuries. The medical team need their own wellbeing officer.
He is training but not team training. Sounds like he's doing work on his own which is a precursor to returning to team training. It's only just been 6 weeks, hopefully he's fairly close.
I'm going to bet that he isn't, just a feeling. Maybe see him end of April if we're lucky or start of May
He might be a slow healer but I think an extra month is pushing it.
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.35]