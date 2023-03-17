« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 68 69 70 71 72 [73]   Go Down

Author Topic: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)  (Read 243963 times)

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,654
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2880 on: March 17, 2023, 08:00:26 pm »
Shoulder makes the most sense since we know he played with injections at least once and it was still causing him problems as recently as a couple of games ago according to Klopp.

Good of Uruguay to give him chance to recover rather than test his resolve anyway.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,630
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2881 on: March 17, 2023, 08:00:55 pm »
Apparently has cut on his ankle that's causing discomfort.  These are friendlies anyway not South American qualifiers or anything.
Logged

Offline RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2882 on: March 17, 2023, 08:08:07 pm »
Quote from: Samie on March 17, 2023, 08:00:55 pm
Apparently has cut on his ankle that's causing discomfort.  These are friendlies anyway not South American qualifiers or anything.

Who said that? Makes sense because they are friendlies, if they were qualifiers hed of went.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,736
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2883 on: March 17, 2023, 08:14:44 pm »
Maybe just taking the opportunity to rest and heal. Klopp was keep to distinguish between Jota being taken off to protect his health but Nunez was performance. Hopefully this can serve us well for the run in, as he's looked leggy the last few games.
Logged

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,158
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2884 on: March 17, 2023, 08:47:29 pm »
Think we have been managing his minutes recently and he has been carrying something, hopefully a couple of weeks rest before the upcoming big games
Logged

Offline RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2885 on: March 17, 2023, 09:00:14 pm »
Liverpool confirmed it now too, just says Nunez will now miss the games due to an injury, as confirmed by the Uruguayan Football Association, and will instead receive treatment at the AXA Training Centre.

Treatment on a cut?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,630
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2886 on: March 18, 2023, 12:39:09 am »
https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1636854083070902274

Quote
Darwin Nunez out of the Uruguay squad after suffering a cut ankle in the Champions League defeat to Real Madrid.
Logged

Offline kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,313
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2887 on: March 18, 2023, 12:54:33 am »
We are oddly incosistent when it comes to injuries. When we won the league and the CL, we hardly had any injury issues. We had a freakishly fit squad and could play the same 11 game after game. Then in between we've had 2 seasons that have been the worst in living memory. It's tempting to blame the staff, but isn't this largely the same group that did so well in our successful seasons?
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,924
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2888 on: March 18, 2023, 12:55:53 am »
After a few days with our medical department I expect it will turn septic. See you in 2025, Dazza.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,274
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2889 on: March 18, 2023, 12:59:37 am »
He's gonna lose the foot isn't he?
Logged

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,654
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2890 on: March 18, 2023, 09:19:07 am »
Logged

Offline Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,645
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2891 on: March 18, 2023, 10:15:28 am »
Quote from: kasperoff on March 18, 2023, 12:54:33 am
We are oddly incosistent when it comes to injuries. When we won the league and the CL, we hardly had any injury issues. We had a freakishly fit squad and could play the same 11 game after game. Then in between we've had 2 seasons that have been the worst in living memory. It's tempting to blame the staff, but isn't this largely the same group that did so well in our successful seasons?
The players who stayed mostly fit then got old, left, or are still not that injury prone. The players getting injured have been mostly new players or players who during that period missed a few games as well (Diaz Jota, Konate Thiago, Jones, Ramsay from the first group) (Matip, Gomez, Keita from the second group) it's only really Firmino and Milner who you'd stay were always available then who aren't now and still with the squad unless I'm missing an obvious one
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,004
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2892 on: March 18, 2023, 12:46:30 pm »
Firmino got injured quite a bit the last few years.
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2893 on: March 18, 2023, 03:52:41 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on March 18, 2023, 12:54:33 am
We are oddly incosistent when it comes to injuries. When we won the league and the CL, we hardly had any injury issues. We had a freakishly fit squad and could play the same 11 game after game. Then in between we've had 2 seasons that have been the worst in living memory. It's tempting to blame the staff, but isn't this largely the same group that did so well in our successful seasons?

I would say we had average (maybe slightly above average) luck with injuries when we won the CL and League - we still had quite a few absences (just to name a few: Gomez breaking his leg when in the form of his life in early 2019; Fabinho missing a couple of months in 19-20; Adrian having to play loads of games in 19-20, which directly contributed to us going out of the FA Cup and CL that season; Keita and Chamberlain missing a lot of games or even whole seasons), but what we did have was Virgil, Wijnaldum, Trent, Robbo and the front three very rarely missing games, so we always had a certain foundation of 5-6 players to rely on. However, the idea that we could just pick the same XI all the time simply isn't true.

Our record with injuries is so freakishly bad this season and in 20-21, that people misremember other seasons as being lucky, when in fact they were just average and what other teams could expect to contend with in a "normal" season.
« Last Edit: March 19, 2023, 08:02:15 am by decosabute »
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,309
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2894 on: March 19, 2023, 01:01:15 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 17, 2023, 07:18:20 pm
Id guess that his shoulder is still giving him grief
Seems to be the in thing to do...
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Kennys from heaven

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,399
  • "NOBODY expects the Spanish Inquisition!"
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2895 on: March 19, 2023, 08:17:54 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on March 17, 2023, 06:26:35 pm
Would be interesting if you could group injuries by shoe sponsor, or even better, by boot model, if that info was available.
I would actually love to see that sort of data as well.

With all the sports science being applied to the modern-day footballer, that stat would be quite an interesting one along with footplate/sole used. Going back to my own personal findings, I did have Nike for many years both when playing football and rugby, yet move to Adidas Predators as Nike seemed to a) change their fit and b) (this is the boot tart speaking) came out with some godawful offerings that just looked horrendous (although Tiempo's always looked the biz)

Always have two different mouldies and varying stud lengths as well for whatever conditions are out there and at the age of 52 have never had any major tears, pulls or structural damage to my major joints, aside from a freak rabbit-hole injury many years ago.

On the same theme and as I mentioned in my previous post, would the fact that Melwood had more stable ground than the AXA also perhaps have something to do with it? New training pitches created from "made" ground rather than well bedded in turf? Weirdly, I was speaking to the old groundskeeper at Reading a few years back and he was telling me that a newly laid pitch does not have anywhere near the same grip than one that was freshly laid, as more established turf/grass was more reobust and also deeper rooted than newly laid thus giving more traction. To be honest, I was hugely surprised and taken aback at the amount of science that went into these things, as I thought all that was involved was spreading some seed on bare patches and cutting the grass constantly...



Logged
The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,797
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #2896 on: Today at 06:12:03 pm »
Just in case we were all getting too blasé about injuries, Kostas went off after 20 mins of Greece's game today with a rib injury.

Oh, and of course it was a friendly.  ::)
« Last Edit: Today at 06:13:56 pm by redgriffin73 »
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."
Pages: 1 ... 68 69 70 71 72 [73]   Go Up
« previous next »
 