Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)

newterp

  RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,762
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2600 on: Yesterday at 11:58:17 am
Hate to say this - but another reason we should have purchased a midfielder in the summer and/or winter.

Thiago getting injured is a given in a normal season let alone one where he has to play this much.
Saus76

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2601 on: Yesterday at 12:02:40 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:58:17 am
Hate to say this - but another reason we should have purchased a midfielder in the summer and/or winter.

Thiago getting injured is a given in a normal season let alone one where he has to play this much.

I think we all knew this. The only suprise is that he's played so much without injury. The incompetence is unbelievable.
Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,645
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2602 on: Yesterday at 12:06:05 pm
Thiago injured is no surprise as overplayed
Thepooloflife

  RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,104
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2603 on: Yesterday at 12:06:06 pm
Can't believe the amount of injuries our players are sustaining. Needs to be a root and branch review of the medical department in the close season.
tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,971
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2604 on: Yesterday at 12:08:52 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 12:06:05 pm
Thiago injured is no surprise as overplayed

Don't think he's been overplayed, he's just injury prone and this was coming sooner or later.
Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,535
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2605 on: Yesterday at 12:19:14 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 12:08:52 pm
Don't think he's been overplayed, he's just injury prone and this was coming sooner or later.

yeah hes not been overplayed, he had a long break when the world cup was on (thanks Spain  ::) ), and its not like its been massively crazy a fixture list very recently, and they have just had a week between games a couple times. It is just the lack of options, cos in an ideal world Im sure theyd have sat him in a game or 2, but just couldnt.
Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,645
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2606 on: Yesterday at 12:21:25 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 12:19:14 pm
yeah hes not been overplayed, he had a long break when the world cup was on (thanks Spain  ::) ), and its not like its been massively crazy a fixture list very recently, and they have just had a week between games a couple times. It is just the lack of options, cos in an ideal world Im sure theyd have sat him in a game or 2, but just couldnt.

So hes been overplayed as had no rest.
tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,971
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2607 on: Yesterday at 12:22:41 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 12:21:25 pm
So hes been overplayed as had no rest.

He's had plenty of rest between matches.
Cruiser

  RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,803
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2608 on: Yesterday at 12:23:31 pm
Jota definately needs to get out into the sun.
El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,574
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2609 on: Yesterday at 12:23:41 pm
He's just someone who picks up injuries.....not sure its evidence of overplaying, or our terrible medical dept.
classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,311
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2610 on: Yesterday at 12:24:25 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 12:08:52 pm
Don't think he's been overplayed, he's just injury prone and this was coming sooner or later.
Its both isn't it? We've run him into the ground, including in cup games, and played him for most of the minutes when he starts too - and have very little to show for it (plus now a spell without him to boot). Always felt an odd choice, but have managed to stick to my attempt after the Wolves cup games to just accept the inevitable result that was coming

Quote from: classycarra link=topic=353591.msg18722828#msg18688785
I recommend just getting used to the idea that at some point Thiago will be out for 6 weeks with a hamstring injury from playing all our league and cup games with no rotation. Basically a replica of what we did to Fabinho the season of the centre back crisis. I'm just trying to be zen about it to enjoy the now (if we can maintain the one game streak of looking somewhat cohesive).
tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,971
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2611 on: Yesterday at 12:25:23 pm
But other players have similar minutes to him and don't end up breaking down.
Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,672
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2612 on: Yesterday at 12:26:59 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 12:25:23 pm
But other players have similar minutes to him and don't end up breaking down.

He has always missed decent runs of games due to injury, one of the "has a knock" which turns into a month off group :)
Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,535
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2613 on: Yesterday at 12:28:25 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 12:21:25 pm
So hes been overplayed as had no rest.

Theyve had 2 games in the last 20 days or something its not been the busiest 3 weeks - just shit.

But as, of course, they know hes had far too many injuries, theyd have loved to Im sure, not start him in every game since the world cup break. Theyve had sod all choice, everyone around him was stinking the place out, bar a kid.
classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,311
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2614 on: Yesterday at 12:37:20 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 12:25:23 pm
But other players have similar minutes to him and don't end up breaking down.
yeah that's why it's both? club aren't dealing with new information/a new player here. they managed thiagos minutes and appearances more cautiously last year. VVD played almost every minute, but it doesn't mean we do the same for everyone else

After the world cup he came back and started 5 games in 16 days, then 3 in 7 days, playing 75+ mins in all bar the city league cup game and villa a few days after on boxing day (still 65+ for those two). It's only this last two weeks it's been a game a week - maybe the longer gaps have meant more training, which appears a risk factor for a lot of our team!
Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,521
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2615 on: Yesterday at 12:49:29 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 10:55:59 am
https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/premier-league/arsenal-physio-chris-morgan-set-to-return-to-liverpool-a4482831.html

He left us in 2016 after we had so many muscle injuries.
Just bizarre decision to bring him back. Gets on well with Gerrard se probably a good character but Arsenal also had huge issues with injuries while he was there.
He just doesnt seem very good.
In 2/3 seasons we have had an incredible amount of injuries
That doesn't say he was sacked though or that injuries when he was there went up, or if they did that he caused them
Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,155
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2616 on: Yesterday at 01:04:06 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:24:12 am
We have pretty much ground Thiago into the ground so its hardly surprising. Had no choice really.

Fuck knows who we play on that left hand side. I presume Keita moves across and Henderson comes back in.

We've been playing one game a week lately and he's just had a 6 week break for the World Cup. This is as easy a schedule as gets for us (at least until next season if out of Europe).

 I was glad to avoid the Brighton replay (which would have been in midweek) but we pick up injuries on a weekly basis in training.
kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,596
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2617 on: Yesterday at 11:13:58 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 10:05:18 am
Thiago hip problem, shock. Typical with Real near

It was inevitable, even so, good grief.
JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,574
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2618 on: Yesterday at 11:41:00 pm
The Thiago injury (if you can call it that, Klopp didn't) sounds minor, missed a couple of sessions, a doubt for the Everton game, likely back for the Newcastle game.
SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,420
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #2619 on: Today at 02:33:44 am
maybe Klopp just doesn't want to throw Thiago to the rabid wolves on Monday night.
