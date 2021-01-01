Hate to say this - but another reason we should have purchased a midfielder in the summer and/or winter. Thiago getting injured is a given in a normal season let alone one where he has to play this much.
Thiago injured is no surprise as overplayed
Don't think he's been overplayed, he's just injury prone and this was coming sooner or later.
yeah hes not been overplayed, he had a long break when the world cup was on (thanks Spain ), and its not like its been massively crazy a fixture list very recently, and they have just had a week between games a couple times. It is just the lack of options, cos in an ideal world Im sure theyd have sat him in a game or 2, but just couldnt.
So hes been overplayed as had no rest.
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
I recommend just getting used to the idea that at some point Thiago will be out for 6 weeks with a hamstring injury from playing all our league and cup games with no rotation. Basically a replica of what we did to Fabinho the season of the centre back crisis. I'm just trying to be zen about it to enjoy the now (if we can maintain the one game streak of looking somewhat cohesive).
But other players have similar minutes to him and don't end up breaking down.
https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/premier-league/arsenal-physio-chris-morgan-set-to-return-to-liverpool-a4482831.htmlHe left us in 2016 after we had so many muscle injuries.Just bizarre decision to bring him back. Gets on well with Gerrard se probably a good character but Arsenal also had huge issues with injuries while he was there.He just doesnt seem very good.In 2/3 seasons we have had an incredible amount of injuries
We have pretty much ground Thiago into the ground so its hardly surprising. Had no choice really.Fuck knows who we play on that left hand side. I presume Keita moves across and Henderson comes back in.
Thiago hip problem, shock. Typical with Real near
