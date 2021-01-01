But other players have similar minutes to him and don't end up breaking down.



yeah that's why it's both? club aren't dealing with new information/a new player here. they managed thiagos minutes and appearances more cautiously last year. VVD played almost every minute, but it doesn't mean we do the same for everyone elseAfter the world cup he came back and started 5 games in 16 days, then 3 in 7 days, playing 75+ mins in all bar the city league cup game and villa a few days after on boxing day (still 65+ for those two). It's only this last two weeks it's been a game a week - maybe the longer gaps have meant more training, which appears a risk factor for a lot of our team!