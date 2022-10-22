« previous next »
Author Topic: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #1960 on: Yesterday at 01:34:40 pm
we announced a new team doctor just a few days ago. I don't know if he's even on board yet, but hopefully he'll be able to step in and improve things.

I tell you what -- right now if I was another club's negotiator in a battle with LFC over a player's signature, you can be damn sure I'd be pointing him and his agent to our injury stats. "do you really want to go there and risk your career?"
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #1961 on: Yesterday at 01:36:01 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:34:40 pm
we announced a new team doctor just a few days ago. I don't know if he's even on board yet, but hopefully he'll be able to step in and improve things.

I tell you what -- right now if I was another club's negotiator in a battle with LFC over a player's signature, you can be damn sure I'd be pointing him and his agent to our injury stats. "do you really want to go there and risk your career?"

Really? You're an idiot if you really think players would stop coming to us over this.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #1962 on: Yesterday at 01:39:21 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:36:01 pm
Really? You're an idiot if you really think players would stop coming to us over this.
I'm not an idiot, thanks.  I'd say (a) you're being naive if you think this issue wouldn't come up during negotiations and (b) some players wouldn't be swayed by it.

honestly - do you see another PL team whose players get injured as often, or break down again after treatment so quickly - and not just once, but over and over again.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #1963 on: Yesterday at 01:41:14 pm
You are if you're coming out with crap like this. Almost trollish.  :D
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #1964 on: Yesterday at 01:48:58 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:41:14 pm
You are if you're coming out with crap like this. Almost trollish.  :D
erm ... bollix.  I'm not trolling anyone ffs.

you didn';t answer my question btw -
do you see another PL team whose players get injured as often, or break down again after treatment so quickly - and not just once, but over and over again?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #1965 on: Yesterday at 01:53:33 pm
That's a bit of a diffrent topic to the one you were saying that players might not come to Liverpool Football Club because their fuckin' agent s will tell them we've got a shite Medical department currently. That's the bit I called you out on as that's idiotic. If you actually believe that  crap then prepare for us not to sign anybody for the foreseeable future.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #1966 on: Yesterday at 01:58:18 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:39:21 pm
I'm not an idiot, thanks.  I'd say (a) you're being naive if you think this issue wouldn't come up during negotiations and (b) some players wouldn't be swayed by it.

honestly - do you see another PL team whose players get injured as often, or break down again after treatment so quickly - and not just once, but over and over again.

Yes

https://www.premierinjuries.com/injury-table.php

https://www.newcastleworld.com/sport/football/newcastle-united/the-brutal-data-that-shows-how-injuries-impacted-newcastle-united-leeds-everton-in-202122-3715632?page=3

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #1967 on: Yesterday at 01:58:40 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:53:33 pm
That's a bit of a diffrent topic to the one you were saying that players might not come to Liverpool Football Club because their fuckin' agent s will tell them we've got a shite Medical department currently. That's the bit I called you out on as that's idiotic. If you actually believe that  crap then prepare for us not to sign anybody for the foreseeable future.

what?  how the hell is a different topic?

if you're trying to persuade a player to go to your club and not LFC, why the hell would you NOT use every trick to get it done?  it's what you're getting paid for!

and if you're player who's sincerely torn between LFC and another club, why would that NOT be a deciding factor if you see all other things being equal?

and for the 3rd time, pls answer my fucking question:
do you see another PL team whose players get injured as often, or break down again after treatment so quickly - and not just once, but over and over again?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #1968 on: Yesterday at 02:01:49 pm
I answered for him already
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #1969 on: Yesterday at 02:02:31 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:58:40 pm
what?  how the hell is a different topic?

if you're trying to persuade a player to go to your club and not LFC, why the hell would you NOT use every trick to get it done?  it's what you're getting paid for!

and if you're player who's sincerely torn between LFC and another club, why would that NOT be a deciding factor if you see all other things being equal?

and for the 3rd time, pls answer my fucking question:
do you see another PL team whose players get injured as often, or break down again after treatment so quickly - and not just once, but over and over again?
https://www.theshedend.com/topic/35707-injury-and-fitness-concerns/

Feels like this is becoming a bit like all fans thinking their club is terrible at set pieces
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #1970 on: Yesterday at 02:03:51 pm
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Yesterday at 02:01:49 pm
I answered for him already
missed it.
I'm aware of that site but it only shows current injuries, not repeats / breakdowns after being given the all-clear.

still waiting to see Samie's answer.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #1971 on: Yesterday at 02:04:37 pm
Haha thank you me old chum Lobo.  ;D

I was about to post that table.   :D

I about to watch my Fez boys play, that's the answer you'll get for now.  :D
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #1972 on: Yesterday at 02:05:18 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 02:02:31 pm
https://www.theshedend.com/topic/35707-injury-and-fitness-concerns/

Feels like this is becoming a bit like all fans thinking their club is terrible at set pieces
I can't get at that site (adblocker).

does it show stats for repeat injuries, like we've been having  all season (or longer)?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #1973 on: Yesterday at 02:06:37 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:04:37 pm
Haha thank you me old chum Lobo.  ;D

I was about to post that table.   :D

I about to watch my Fez boys play, that's the answer you'll get for now.  :D

repeat of what I said to Lobo:
I'm aware of that site but it only shows current injuries, not repeats / breakdowns after being given the all-clear.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #1974 on: Yesterday at 02:18:38 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:05:18 pm
I can't get at that site (adblocker).

does it show stats for repeat injuries, like we've been having  all season (or longer)?

This is the first post

Quote
November 13 in General Chelsea FC

Scott Harris
Scott Harris
Posted November 13
This is something that has become a huge concern at the club. For the past 3 seasons we have been watching our players get pulled off game after game with injuries, to the point where we can't seem to go 2 games without at least one of our subs being used on an injured player.

I have also noticed that our players can't seem to play at a high tempo at all. When they try, they either break down with injury or they can't sustain it for long periods. Every other team in the league seems to play with a lot of energy and pace, but we are so slow and look dead on our feet.

Surely this isn't normal. You can be unlucky, it happens to every club now and again, but 3 years on the trot?

Our schedule compared to other teams has been a bit hectic, but we also have a much bigger squad than most, so I am not sure that can be used as an excuse. It feels like the team is ill-prepared for the physical requirements of the game at this level.
Also, I mean you could just look at what's happened to James, Chilwell, Pulisic, Fofana off the top of my head this season, Kante as well.

Spurs are another, Conte was shitting on their medical department in public earlier this year and if you search for it, its the same kind of comments we have about how long is a player really out for with players like Romero, Kulusevski and Bentancur getting injured recently. They're just two I remember seeing comments for. Sure if you search it'll be the same for periods with other clubs.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:27:57 pm by Chris~ »
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #1975 on: Yesterday at 02:30:30 pm
Footballers might just be playing too much football. Who would've thought it.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #1976 on: Yesterday at 02:31:27 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:06:37 pm
repeat of what I said to Lobo:
I'm aware of that site but it only shows current injuries, not repeats / breakdowns after being given the all-clear.

Unless youre aware of any site that does show that Id suggest you stop making baseless claims.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #1977 on: Yesterday at 02:43:12 pm
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Yesterday at 02:31:27 pm
Unless youre aware of any site that does show that Id suggest you stop making baseless claims.
What claim have I made?  I asked a question about other PL clubs.
Just getting in the car, I'll read Flashs's response shortly.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #1978 on: Yesterday at 02:47:02 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:43:12 pm
What claim have I made?  I asked a question about other PL clubs.
Just getting in the car, I'll read Flashs's response shortly.

Quote
do you see another PL team whose players get injured as often, or break down again after treatment so quickly - and not just once, but over and over again?

So youre not suggesting were the worst for it in the PL with that question?
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #1979 on: Yesterday at 03:04:07 pm
Diaz injury is unfortunate and you would think it was an actual surgeon who was making the decision first time around. It was always a bad sign when he left the training camp though.

In terms of the rest, we have generally seen the players who get injured a lot get injured again. If anything its more of an issue with which players we are buying and keeping than the fitness teams.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #1980 on: Yesterday at 03:08:34 pm
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 09:33:23 am
Some shite being posted in here. We use the top medical people we can and they don't just cut someone's body open for the sake of it, they're not butchers ffs. The medical staff will have looked at the scans, examined Luis and decided he didn't need surgery with the injury he had. Now, something else has happened and he now needs surgery. Shit happens.

+1.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #1981 on: Yesterday at 03:10:18 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 03:04:07 pm
Diaz injury is unfortunate and you would think it was an actual surgeon who was making the decision first time around. It was always a bad sign when he left the training camp though.

In terms of the rest, we have generally seen the players who get injured a lot get injured again. If anything its more of an issue with which players we are buying and keeping than the fitness teams.

Or perhaps its a knock from last season and the endless games we played while having a shorter space between the two seasons when we began again. It could just be a one off, let's just wait and see.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #1982 on: Yesterday at 03:13:04 pm
Quote from: tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa on Yesterday at 03:10:18 pm
Or perhaps its a knock from last season and the endless games we played while having a shorter space between the two seasons when we began again. It could just be a one off, let's just wait and see.

How could it be a knock from last season? He played the first 2 months for us this season and looked great.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #1983 on: Yesterday at 03:13:37 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 03:13:04 pm
How could it be a knock from last season? He played the first 2 months for us this season and looked great.

I am talking about the injuries being suffered generally not Luis.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #1984 on: Yesterday at 03:16:09 pm
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Yesterday at 02:47:02 pm
So youre not suggesting were the worst for it in the PL with that question?
Suggestion and question aren't synonymous, last time I checked. 
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #1985 on: Yesterday at 03:25:44 pm
Quote from: tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa on Yesterday at 03:13:37 pm
I am talking about the injuries being suffered generally not Luis.

Ahh got it.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #1986 on: Yesterday at 03:27:46 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 02:18:38 pm
This is the first post
Also, I mean you could just look at what's happened to James, Chilwell, Pulisic, Fofana off the top of my head this season, Kante as well.

Spurs are another, Conte was shitting on their medical department in public earlier this year and if you search for it, its the same kind of comments we have about how long is a player really out for with players like Romero, Kulusevski and Bentancur getting injured recently. They're just two I remember seeing comments for. Sure if you search it'll be the same for periods with other clubs.
Good points, ta. I don't spend much time tracking other clubs injuries, so maybe I'm in too much of an echo chamber. Does that sitte - any site- provide repeat-injury type stats team by team? Would seriously love to see it.

Anyhow, our injury record is a concern, and once again we're in a season where it could cause us to fall short.  Seems like there are several possible reasons kicking around:
- we sign players while glossing over injury histories
- we overwork them in training
- there's simply too many games to deal with and we don't rotate enough
- our medical staff aren't up to scratch

... or all/ some of the above in combination, with a bit of truth to all of them.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #1987 on: Yesterday at 03:50:03 pm
Quote from: tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa on Yesterday at 03:10:18 pm
Or perhaps its a knock from last season and the endless games we played while having a shorter space between the two seasons when we began again. It could just be a one off, let's just wait and see.

Would have to see who wracked up the most minutes last season compared to this. Reckon those who played the most last season are also playing the most this season.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #1988 on: Yesterday at 04:11:38 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 03:50:03 pm
Would have to see who wracked up the most minutes last season compared to this. Reckon those who played the most last season are also playing the most this season.
Minus Mane. Which I think is significant.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Reply #1989 on: Today at 02:31:35 pm
Elliot just gone off injured
