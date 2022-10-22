This is the first post

Also, I mean you could just look at what's happened to James, Chilwell, Pulisic, Fofana off the top of my head this season, Kante as well.



Spurs are another, Conte was shitting on their medical department in public earlier this year and if you search for it, its the same kind of comments we have about how long is a player really out for with players like Romero, Kulusevski and Bentancur getting injured recently. They're just two I remember seeing comments for. Sure if you search it'll be the same for periods with other clubs.



Good points, ta. I don't spend much time tracking other clubs injuries, so maybe I'm in too much of an echo chamber. Does that sitte - any site- provide repeat-injury type stats team by team? Would seriously love to see it.Anyhow, our injury record is a concern, and once again we're in a season where it could cause us to fall short. Seems like there are several possible reasons kicking around:- we sign players while glossing over injury histories- we overwork them in training- there's simply too many games to deal with and we don't rotate enough- our medical staff aren't up to scratch... or all/ some of the above in combination, with a bit of truth to all of them.