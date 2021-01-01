« previous next »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:36:09 pm
we all enjoyed the contribution of course, it was a mad few months that will be forever remembered, but its not about Klopp seeing something in him as much it was a case of needs must.

Since that run, hes played what is it - 2 or 3 PL or CL games for Liverpool? Theyve tried to sell him last 2 windows now.  But seem to be holding out for a higher fee than teams have been willing to offer as is the clubs right.

But I wouldnt be foold by nice words from Kloppo about him. It doesnt mean he thinks hes a great player and suited to this team. He isnt.

Milner as right back to move Gomez back central is more likely to happen, as it should. Even with Milners limitations of course.
If this is the case then it was completely pointless and a fuck up by Klopp/recruitment keeping Phillips and stopping him leaving when Konate was injured in preseason.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:08:56 am by Chris~ »
Not sure Phillips at centre-half is worse than Milner at right back.
Quote from: Red Bird on Today at 08:16:44 am
Not sure Phillips at centre-half is worse than Milner at right back.

I hope we see neither today.
I do sometimes wonder if the £90,000 a week Phillips is on directly affected us being able to offer Sadio the contract he wanted
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:15:14 am
I do sometimes wonder if the £90,000 a week Phillips is on directly affected us being able to offer Sadio the contract he wanted
If you join the dots then everything links back to Lovren, who's sale was responsible for everything bad that's happened since (and that will ever happen in the future).
Maybe so but weve hardly helped ourselves making Nat Phillips our third highest earner
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:51:30 am
Maybe so but weve hardly helped ourselves making Nat Phillips our third highest earner

There's no chance he's on £90k per week. He's rumoured to be on £60k and that places him about 17th.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:57:34 am
There's no chance he's on £90k per week. He's rumoured to be on £60k and that places him about 17th.

Which is the joke, because theres no chance hes on £60k a week either
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:05:53 pm
Does anybody know of a site that tracks games missed on an aggregate level? I get that Transfermarkt shows games missed for the individual but would like to see how we compare vs other teams before making any overarching statements.
Might be too early in the season for anyone to have done the analysis, but I recall in 2020/21 we were double the next nearest team (Leicester) in terms of player games missed through injury.

Wouldn't surprise me if we're on a similar trajectory now. We've been hovering around 5-6 players out at any one time this season already (it was as high as 10 at one point), and most clubs have been around 1-3. We were actually as low as 3 players out injured (Ox, Keita, Ramsay), but that lasted only a few days.

I don't think there's any one factor causing it. It's likely a combination of injury prone players, our intensity, the sheer number of games, some bad luck, cumulative fatigue over the seasons, and the strenuous training required to get us to the levels we've achieved under Jurgen.
Quote from: keyop on Today at 10:28:38 am
Might be too early in the season for anyone to have done the analysis, but I recall in 2020/21 we were double the next nearest team (Leicester) in terms of player games missed through injury.

Wouldn't surprise me if we're on a similar trajectory now. We've been hovering around 5-6 players out at any one time this season already (it was as high as 10 at one point), and most clubs have been around 1-3. We were actually as low as 3 players out injured (Ox, Keita, Ramsay), but that lasted only a few days.

I don't think there's any one factor causing it. It's likely a combination of injury prone players, our intensity, the sheer number of games, some bad luck, cumulative fatigue over the seasons, and the strenuous training required to get us to the levels we've achieved under Jurgen.

I think 20/21 was skewed due to the centre back injuries though. This season is a different animal.
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 10:30:33 am
I think 20/21 was skewed due to the centre back injuries though. This season is a different animal.
We also had Thiago out for a while that season (after only his 2nd game for us) due to Richarlison's shithousery, plus various other injuries to Fabinho, Hendo, Trent, Mane, Matip, Ox, and Keita. Not forgetting Jota who missed 19 games after that knee injury in the CL dead rubber game against FC Midtjylland.

No doubt the CBs made the figures far worse, but it was a shitstorm for injuries everywhere really - probably caused by players in unfamiliar roles or being overplayed out of necessity.
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 10:30:33 am
I think 20/21 was skewed due to the centre back injuries though. This season is a different animal.

We had a less than ideal, shortened pre-season in 20/21 as well though which came pretty much straight after the previous one finished at the end of July. You could see in the opening game 4-3 with Leeds and the 7-2 at Villa shortly after we weren't physically ready. It was a weird season for everyone, even City started shit.

We had the shortest pre-season this season due to the CL final and effectively starting a week earlier with the Charity Shield which was in July. If we didn't play either game that's an extra 2 weeks effectively between the end of one season and the start of the next. Plus the season starting a week earlier for the World Cup which makes it effectively 3 weeks less than would normally be.

At the same time though a lot of our players coming back from summer tournaments only usually get a light pre-season as they only had a short break and are back in training maybe a week or two before the first game. That hasn't tended to hamper us (Alisson's muscle injury on the opening day in 19/20 after being rushed back from Copa America an exception). We need to adapt better to circumstances in pre-season. Of course the tours aren't ideal either but everyone else has them, it's not just us.





Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:09:16 am
We had a less than ideal, shortened pre-season in 20/21 as well though which came pretty much straight after the previous one finished at the end of July.
What we're seeing definitely seems cumulative.

That shortened pre-season you noted was then followed by an injury riddled 2020/21, followed by a 63-game quadruple push, then a congested June/July and a shortened preseason.

As perfect storms go, we're certainly in one.
Looking forward to seeing what Milner can do at RB, if that is the case.  He was solid there last year.
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 08:03:50 am
If this is the case then it was completely pointless and a fuck up by Klopp/recruitment keeping Phillips and stopping him leaving when Konate was injured in preseason.

There were no acceptable bids for him though. Plenty of clubs wanted him on loan or for a nominal fee. The problem is if we had let him go out on loan then we would have had to bring someone else in. As melo showed we simply didn't have the funds to do that.
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:37:38 am
Looking forward to seeing what Milner can do at RB, if that is the case.  He was solid there last year.

Your definition of solid might be different than mine.

Or did you mean that he was solidly ineffective?
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:59:29 am
There were no acceptable bids for him though. Plenty of clubs wanted him on loan or for a nominal fee. The problem is if we had let him go out on loan then we would have had to bring someone else in. As melo showed we simply didn't have the funds to do that.

Was the possibility Sepps loan to Schalke was to determine if he could be fifth choice CB next season and Nat could move on?

If so the injury curse has followed him to Germany.
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:59:29 am
There were no acceptable bids for him though. Plenty of clubs wanted him on loan or for a nominal fee. The problem is if we had let him go out on loan then we would have had to bring someone else in. As melo showed we simply didn't have the funds to do that.
It was the start of August when he was stopped from being sold, plenty time to potentially get a good deal. We also don't need to replace a 5th choice centre back that Klopp is supposed to not rate at all and isn't really in consideration when we actually need him. In that case just let the next centre back from the acadmey fill that role, same with it being pointless signing Arthur to be, what 8th choice in midfield? Or Ban Davies. Just let that role be filled by Bajcetic or Phillips/Williams. That's the kind of situation and role we shouldn't be spending on replacing.
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 12:09:34 pm
Was the possibility Sepps loan to Schalke was to determine if he could be fifth choice CB next season and Nat could move on?

If so the injury curse has followed him to Germany.

Nat would have been moved on had Konate and Matip not got injured in August. Nat started our first home game. Konate was injured all month and Matip returned towards the end.

A 5th choice CB is an emergency option that is unlikely to be required (and wasn't required last season) but we can never be too careful. Either Fabinho fills in or an under 23 player, we can't carry 5 senior CB's. Phillips turns 26 this season and in his career has about one season's worth of games. It's crazy.
This injury crisis was foretold in Pep's book. I can't believe he would disclose our secrets to the other teams.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:41:42 pm
This injury crisis was foretold in Pep's book. I can't believe he would disclose our secrets to the other teams.

How so?
Quote from: bobadicious on Today at 12:51:53 pm
How so?

You have to read the book. I can't remember the exact page(s).
