I think 20/21 was skewed due to the centre back injuries though. This season is a different animal.



We had a less than ideal, shortened pre-season in 20/21 as well though which came pretty much straight after the previous one finished at the end of July. You could see in the opening game 4-3 with Leeds and the 7-2 at Villa shortly after we weren't physically ready. It was a weird season for everyone, even City started shit.We had the shortest pre-season this season due to the CL final and effectively starting a week earlier with the Charity Shield which was in July. If we didn't play either game that's an extra 2 weeks effectively between the end of one season and the start of the next. Plus the season starting a week earlier for the World Cup which makes it effectively 3 weeks less than would normally be.At the same time though a lot of our players coming back from summer tournaments only usually get a light pre-season as they only had a short break and are back in training maybe a week or two before the first game. That hasn't tended to hamper us (Alisson's muscle injury on the opening day in 19/20 after being rushed back from Copa America an exception). We need to adapt better to circumstances in pre-season. Of course the tours aren't ideal either but everyone else has them, it's not just us.