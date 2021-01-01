Does anybody know of a site that tracks games missed on an aggregate level? I get that Transfermarkt shows games missed for the individual but would like to see how we compare vs other teams before making any overarching statements.
Might be too early in the season for anyone to have done the analysis, but I recall in 2020/21 we were double the next nearest team (Leicester) in terms of player games missed through injury.
Wouldn't surprise me if we're on a similar trajectory now. We've been hovering around 5-6 players out at any one time this season already (it was as high as 10 at one point), and most clubs have been around 1-3. We were actually as low as 3 players out injured (Ox, Keita, Ramsay), but that lasted only a few days.
I don't think there's any one factor causing it. It's likely a combination of injury prone players, our intensity, the sheer number of games, some bad luck, cumulative fatigue over the seasons, and the strenuous training required to get us to the levels we've achieved under Jurgen.