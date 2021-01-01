« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 34 35 36 37 38 [39]   Go Down

Author Topic: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)  (Read 140009 times)

Offline RedBec1993

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 380
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1520 on: Today at 05:04:29 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 04:37:43 pm
Thatll be a great watch. I would rather play one of the left backs over on the right side than seeing Milner get done time and time for pace. The thought of him against foden and cancelo is just a scary thought  :butt

Its not going to be a good watch. Especially given foden and cancelos form 🤮
Logged

Online Red1976

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 217
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1521 on: Today at 06:21:04 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 03:21:59 pm

Surely theres other alternatives? Nat Phillips CB and Gomez right back? Hopefully Konate is okay though.

Milner at right back just completely nullifies our right hand side.

There is Calvin Ramsay? He was on the bench against Rangers
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,738
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1522 on: Today at 06:22:42 pm »
Quote from: Red1976 on Today at 06:21:04 pm
There is Calvin Ramsay? He was on the bench against Rangers

Making his debut against that City attack?

Mind you knowing Klopps chutzpah I wouldnt be surprised.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,592
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1523 on: Today at 06:24:39 pm »
Quote from: Red1976 on Today at 06:21:04 pm
There is Calvin Ramsay? He was on the bench against Rangers

No he wasn't.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,508
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1524 on: Today at 06:25:45 pm »
Quote from: Red1976 on Today at 06:21:04 pm
There is Calvin Ramsay? He was on the bench against Rangers
Quote from: tubby on Today at 06:24:39 pm
No he wasn't.

He made the bench in the first game at home, but not the away game. Presumably he's had a setback as I can't really see another reason to not have him there.
Logged

Online Red1976

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 217
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1525 on: Today at 06:30:27 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 06:22:42 pm
Making his debut against that City attack?

Mind you knowing Klopps chutzpah I wouldnt be surprised.

I can appreciate that view.  But he is rated highly (most recently commented on by Van Dijk) so he may surprise a few people.  Having Milner at right back against Man City is not the best option IMO.  He is 36 yo after all.
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,738
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1526 on: Today at 06:31:19 pm »
Quote from: Red1976 on Today at 06:30:27 pm
I can appreciate that view.  But he is rated highly (most recently commented on by Van Dijk) so he may surprise a few people.  Having Milner at right back against Man City is not the best option IMO.  He is 36 yo after all.

Just saw above Ramsay is injured!
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,784
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1527 on: Today at 06:33:36 pm »
it seems to be at the point where we put injured players on the bench just to fill the thing up.  no intent of playing them.

as well as Ramsay, hasn't Jones been on the bench recently then back to "injured, unavailable" within a day or two?
Logged

Online Red1976

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 217
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1528 on: Today at 06:39:23 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 06:31:19 pm
Just saw above Ramsay is injured!

I thought Ramsey had recovered from his back injury?  If that is true, what the hell is happening with injuries and our team!!!???  But I don't think Milner is the answer at right back against Man City - he does not give us much either in defence or attack IMO
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,592
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1529 on: Today at 06:42:06 pm »
Yeah something is up, all three of Jones, Ramsay and Konate have all come back to training and then been out again pretty much instantly.  Gotta get on top of this.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,738
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1530 on: Today at 06:46:15 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 06:42:06 pm
Yeah something is up, all three of Jones, Ramsay and Konate have all come back to training and then been out again pretty much instantly.  Gotta get on top of this.

Jones was a bone injury so maybe not as easy to manage. Ramsay is a mystery and lets see whats the problem with Konate.

But who knows whether training or not medical services are contributing to the problems.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 34 35 36 37 38 [39]   Go Up
« previous next »
 