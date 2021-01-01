Thatll be a great watch. I would rather play one of the left backs over on the right side than seeing Milner get done time and time for pace. The thought of him against foden and cancelo is just a scary thought
Surely theres other alternatives? Nat Phillips CB and Gomez right back? Hopefully Konate is okay though.Milner at right back just completely nullifies our right hand side.
There is Calvin Ramsay? He was on the bench against Rangers
No he wasn't.
Making his debut against that City attack?Mind you knowing Klopps chutzpah I wouldnt be surprised.
I can appreciate that view. But he is rated highly (most recently commented on by Van Dijk) so he may surprise a few people. Having Milner at right back against Man City is not the best option IMO. He is 36 yo after all.
Just saw above Ramsay is injured!
Yeah something is up, all three of Jones, Ramsay and Konate have all come back to training and then been out again pretty much instantly. Gotta get on top of this.
