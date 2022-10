I cannot stand people who lose their shit over someone not in training photos for one session



FYI this exact same thing happened last weekend when Thiago wasnt in the training photos, people lost their shit and panicked and he started the game. Konate is coming back from injury and played 70mins 36hrs ago, how about instead of people getting all worked up they wait and see what happens game time



Losing your shit now over a rumor is just pathetic and doesn't help you or anyone