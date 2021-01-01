« previous next »
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1400 on: Today at 11:04:03 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:01:12 am
Its mad.

No other Club suffers like this. Are we training too hard ?

Weve laughed at Coleman, DCL and Minas absences in the past. Schadenfreude.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1401 on: Today at 11:05:49 am »
I think Joel could be facing his last season as a regular here. He has been more robust than ever the last season or so but he just adds to the injury issues and age.
Online lolowalsh

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1402 on: Today at 11:08:30 am »
We might need a 250 mill+ investment to replace our injury prone players. 3 mids, 1 back up winger, another CB and this won't be cheap.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1403 on: Today at 11:09:15 am »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 11:08:30 am
We might need a 250 mill+ investment to replace our injury prone players. 3 mids, 1 back up winger, another CB and this won't be cheap.

We don't need that much money.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1404 on: Today at 11:09:37 am »
And any hope of Sepp developing at Schalke have taken a knock with his injury.
Offline Henry Gale

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1405 on: Today at 11:15:30 am »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 11:08:30 am
We might need a 250 mill+ investment to replace our injury prone players. 3 mids, 1 back up winger, another CB and this won't be cheap.

I've got visions of John Henry sitting on his yacht pissing himself laughing  ;D
Offline Cruiser

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1406 on: Today at 11:18:12 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:53:56 am
At least we've got Arthur to bring in.

Offline liverbloke

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1407 on: Today at 11:18:42 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 11:04:03 am
Weve laughed at Coleman, DCL and Minas absences in the past. Schadenfreude.

yeh that schadenfreude was our worst signing - i'm very glad to say
Offline RedSince86

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1408 on: Today at 11:19:38 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:46:04 pm
I didnt realise Van Den Berg has done his ankle ligaments and is out for a big chunk of the season! Theyre even getting injured when theyre on loan :(
Nasty injury in how his ankle turned like that.

Shame as he was going to get a lot of minutes.
Offline Schmidt

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1409 on: Today at 11:21:34 am »
Trent had his foot stamped on (assuming that's the cause of the injury).
Diaz had a player fall on his knee.
Matip has a long history of fitness issues and has been overplayed out of necessity.

I don't think the medical team can really take much if any flak, our injuries tend to be either bad luck, injury prone players or people getting overplayed due to a lack of squad depth.

There's an argument that our inability to control a game is causing us more issues due to games being more hectic and combative, but that's not on anyone on the medical side.

Arthur is probably the only one that looks a bit of a fuck up.
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1410 on: Today at 11:24:13 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:01:12 am
Its mad.

No other Club suffers like this. Are we training too hard ?

Think some of them are not fully fit, or mentally not fully on it, and then they pick up extra injuries.

But also I'm not sure if its worse than for other clubs. It might just be because we know our team much better.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1411 on: Today at 11:28:10 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 11:24:13 am
Think some of them are not fully fit, or mentally not fully on it, and then they pick up extra injuries.

But also I'm not sure if its worse than for other clubs. It might just be because we know our team much better.

I referenced DCL and Mina who, on paper, are two of Evertons best players and are per a injured.

Everton have solved the Mina problem by a free signing from Burnley and a loan from Wolves and have conceded the least goals in the PL.

Imagine the fury if wed have signed players of that calibre.
Online Dazzer23

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1412 on: Today at 11:33:13 am »
We're a VVD or Konate getting a knock tomorrow, away from Phillips marking Hallaand on Sunday  ;D
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1413 on: Today at 11:48:41 am »
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Today at 11:33:13 am
We're a VVD or Konate getting a knock tomorrow, away from Phillips marking Hallaand on Sunday  ;D

Could be worse.

Both VVD and Konate getting a knock.
Online Mighty_Red

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1414 on: Today at 12:25:40 pm »
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Today at 11:33:13 am
We're a VVD or Konate getting a knock tomorrow, away from Phillips marking Hallaand on Sunday  ;D
Think Nat would relish battling Haaland. Our problem will be stopping the supply lines to the rest of them!
Online didi shamone

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1415 on: Today at 12:41:50 pm »
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Today at 11:33:13 am
We're a VVD or Konate getting a knock tomorrow, away from Phillips marking Hallaand on Sunday  ;D

It'd surely be Gomez before Nat.
I'm assuming he's still fit.
Online mkferdy

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1416 on: Today at 12:43:49 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 12:41:50 pm
It'd surely be Gomez before Nat.
I'm assuming he's still fit.

I guess Gomez would be needed at right back, unless Milner starts there (shudders)
Online redgriffin73

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #1417 on: Today at 12:44:36 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 12:41:50 pm
It'd surely be Gomez before Nat.
I'm assuming he's still fit.

He'll be at RB surely unless we have to put Milner there!
