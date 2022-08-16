Means he isnt a Mane or Salah but doesnt make him injury prone.



This is an important point I think. There's a lot of guff spoken now by fans about 'injury-proneness', most of it reactive. Frustrations being turned into 'facts'.Most players will get injured from time to time and the nature of the injury IS important when assessing whether a player is 'injury-prone' or not.I'd say very few of our players are truly injury-prone. And also fewer still had any such history before coming here, which also means that any supoosedly 'non-injury-prone' player we buy could also end up having lots of injuries. Keita, for example, has no particular history of injuries before coming here. Yet once here he has had a lot of bad luck with injuries. The same could happen with any other player. There are no guarantees. The panacea mentality is frought with counter-indications.The really noteworthy thing is that there are some players who hardly ever seem to be injured, such as Salah and Mane and Gini. That's the aberration here and we have benefited from that as much as we have suffered from a few injury prone players.