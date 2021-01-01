He didn't say that though did he?
We don't do tiny improvements just for the sake of having an extra body. I mean I'm sure we could drop £40 million on Tielemans, or £60 million on Ndidi, £50 million on Fornals, to improve the squad but it doesn't particularly make sense does it? I'm sure we could get Milenkovic-Savic if we offer Lazio £60 million and offer him £200k a week....but seemingly we don't see him as the next major signing in midfield so wouldn't do that, as it likely means we then don't get the player we do.
No, he didn't say that. That's what it boiled down to. We looked at the transfer market and there is nothing there that makes sense (conditions of making sense unclear and vague, have been so since Gini left). This whole situation at the moment is unfolding almost beat for beat like that time few years ago when we chose to gamble we have sufficient cover in CB, though early warnings were clear to see. Outcome may yet be different, but we definitely are gambling again, that much is clear to me.
Who said it needs to be a tiny improvement? There is a pretty major gap in midfield quality after Thiago, Fabinho, Henderson trio. One very good player could relieve those three and dramatically improve our options for the season ahead. But we'll apparently wait another year, fingers crossed we don't suffer too badly.
Klopp will do Klopp, you can't change his mind on these matters and he probably has higher expectations and stronger belief in Keita, Jones and Chamberlain than most of us. All we can do is hope they repay his trust when available. But availability and form, together with development of young players will shape our season from midfield. It could be enough, but my God it could backfire in our face badly.