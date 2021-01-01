we often remark on how long it takes for any player to bed into the specfic role Klopp and the coaches want them to play (regardless of their skills and strengths).



so why buy someone who - potentially - might not even get on the pitch at all before Thiago is back?



This Thiago injury isn't the primary reason we need a midfielder. We all knew he'd get injured and he most likely will again at some point this season when he returns. You just make the most of him when he is available but at the same time have to manage the minutes of him, Henderson and Fabinho when they are fit which is also why someone else is needed.Thiago after one training session with us made his debut and bossed it (similar to Virg and Diaz among others) so the idea players need months before they're ready to play for us is not necessarily true, although we'd have ideally signed a midfielder months ago anyway, Thiago's injury doesn't come into it.I can understand why short of signing someone who can immediately improve the team like Thiago did (as opposed to just the squad) we want to stick with what we've got and that's more subjective as to whether someone like Nunes would immediately improve the first XI . The problem is, it's not very well blended midfield as a squad and the Fabinho/Thiago/Henderson midfield it's time to evolve from more anyway - as a collective 3 - given the ages involved and creaking legs. Added to the fact at least one of the three will be injured for parts of the season anyway and some of the back ups are even less durable or are 36 years old and need their own minutes managed.If we're going to get a spate of shortish term injuries it's better now when it's one game a week at least. We'd be in more trouble at the moment if it was Saturday-Tuesday every week which it soon will be.