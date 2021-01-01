« previous next »
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #760 on: Yesterday at 08:13:44 pm »
Interesting discussion apart from the shout to play Trent in central midfield.
I would not trust him to stay concentrated and focussed enough to play quality consistent ninety minutes week after week.

I assumed the long term aim was to buy Bellingham alongside the 'one' that comes through most impressively between Jones/Elliot/Carvarlho.  But now seems clear Klopp wants two new ones bearing in mind the Tchouaméni bid.

I would hope now we are at the top of the transfer tree that we can now ensure we buy the best who also have the best injury records and avoid the Tiago/Ox transfers  (Keita's record was good before coming here). That is essential.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #761 on: Yesterday at 08:19:38 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 08:11:55 pm
On another note, does anyone know what the hell is going on with Ramsay?

I was just wondering - how bad was this injury that we discovered? he's missed 6 weeks so far with no return date in sight.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #762 on: Yesterday at 08:34:22 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 06:07:12 pm
But is Trent as a midfielder the answer to our midfield problems?
that is not what I'm saying.  I'm talking about a situation where we lose a couple more from midfield while Thiago is still out.  Trent in midfield beyond that isn't a great idea at all.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #763 on: Yesterday at 08:35:18 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 06:48:21 pm
Or just sign a top quality player that can improve the Team
that doesn't look likely at the moment.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #764 on: Yesterday at 08:37:50 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 08:11:55 pm
On another note, does anyone know what the hell is going on with Ramsay?

Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:19:38 pm
I was just wondering - how bad was this injury that we discovered? he's missed 6 weeks so far with no return date in sight.

They discovered something in his medical and so he's only trained once properly. But he did go to Austria with the group though.

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #765 on: Yesterday at 08:41:04 pm »
Sam, the problem is that our midfield has very specific jobs to do, that aren't really about creating (though it's welcome when it happens).

How do we know that Trent can perform those duties? If he can't he could leave us horribly exposed. It's not really about spatial positioning and more about the burden that would be on him as a midfielder compared to the very different one that is one him as a full back.

I think he might have played a few minutes in midfield for England (I don't know as I don't watch them) but that's not the same as playing in an Klopp midfield
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #766 on: Yesterday at 08:54:12 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 07:59:42 pm
He finds himself on the right of midfield because hes an attacking right back, not because hes a natural midfielder.
semantics man.  plus as you know, he was a midfielder BEFORE he became an attacking RB. 

Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 07:59:42 pm
Weve got better cover at LB, stick Robbo in CM and Tsimikas at LB. Sorted.
Joe isn't good cover at RB now? Wow.  news to me -- and Jurgen, and just about everyone else on here, I'd think.

Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 07:59:42 pm
Its utter nonsense, like saying any attacking full back should play there. Why not Robbo? Weve got better cover at LB, stick Robbo in CM and Tsimikas at LB. Sorted.

putting Robbo in midfield?  LOL.  as sensible an argument as put Ali at CB.

Trent spends so much time in the attacking third coz because he's fucking good there, he meshes so well with Mo and the other attackers, provides pinpoint passes and can shoot great.

what I'm suggesting is:
in a pinch - simply tell Trent to play his usual game but with reduced defending duties, which Joe can mop up.  Ive no clue why the idea offends you so much.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #767 on: Yesterday at 08:59:53 pm »
Wonder if we go 4-2-3-1 with so many of the midfielders out?

2 from Fab, Hendo, Milner and Naby

Diaz and Salah, plus Bobby or Carvalho behind Nunez
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #768 on: Yesterday at 09:49:32 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:41:04 pm
Sam, the problem is that our midfield has very specific jobs to do, that aren't really about creating (though it's welcome when it happens).

How do we know that Trent can perform those duties? If he can't he could leave us horribly exposed. It's not really about spatial positioning and more about the burden that would be on him as a midfielder compared to the very different one that is one him as a full back.

I think he might have played a few minutes in midfield for England (I don't know as I don't watch them) but that's not the same as playing in an Klopp midfield

If by creating you mean assists, sure. But Thiagos signing, and clear importance to us, shows that we really want our midfield to progress the ball.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #769 on: Yesterday at 11:37:04 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:49:32 pm
If by creating you mean assists, sure. But Thiagos signing, and clear importance to us, shows that we really want our midfield to progress the ball.
True enough, though he still has to do the covering and troubleshooting stuff. They all do. It's a pretty hard job being an LFC midfielder.

And yes I was referring to the assists because there's this idea that Trent in midfield would be a sort of Beckham redux. Perhaps he would a bit but he'd have so much else to do as well, and it's unclear how he'd be at those tasks
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #770 on: Yesterday at 11:58:11 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:41:04 pm
Sam, the problem is that our midfield has very specific jobs to do, that aren't really about creating (though it's welcome when it happens).

How do we know that Trent can perform those duties? If he can't he could leave us horribly exposed. It's not really about spatial positioning and more about the burden that would be on him as a midfielder compared to the very different one that is one him as a full back.

I think he might have played a few minutes in midfield for England (I don't know as I don't watch them) but that's not the same as playing in an Klopp midfield

yep, agree about the work expected from the midfielders, Ghost .... but I have a hard time thinking that Trent would not be intuitively very aware of what Hendo (eg) does defensively when Trent is at RB, and any deficiency he does show regarding defending would be addressed via Joe being there.

(btw as for him playing in mid for England, I put zero weight in that "experience")

anyhow I think this horse is now pretty beaten to death. :)
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #771 on: Today at 03:26:57 am »
I see we are in Trent in midfield stage of grief. Soon we will enter the Gini on loan stage.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #772 on: Today at 08:09:15 am »
You've stirred things up here Sam, with this Trent into midfield suggestion.

Never works though, fiddling about with the team and changing a players accepted natural position. You just have to look at Ray Kennedy and see how badly that went  ;)
