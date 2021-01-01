He finds himself on the right of midfield because hes an attacking right back, not because hes a natural midfielder.
semantics man. plus as you know, he was a midfielder BEFORE he became an attacking RB.
Weve got better cover at LB, stick Robbo in CM and Tsimikas at LB. Sorted.
Joe isn't good cover at RB now? Wow. news to me -- and Jurgen, and just about everyone else on here, I'd think.
Its utter nonsense, like saying any attacking full back should play there. Why not Robbo? Weve got better cover at LB, stick Robbo in CM and Tsimikas at LB. Sorted.
putting Robbo in midfield? LOL. as sensible an argument as put Ali at CB.
Trent spends so much time in the attacking third coz because he's fucking good there, he meshes so well with Mo and the other attackers, provides pinpoint passes and can shoot great.
what I'm suggesting is:
in a pinch - simply tell Trent to play his usual game but with reduced defending duties, which Joe can mop up. Ive no clue why the idea offends you so much.