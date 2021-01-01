It's a right pain in the ass unfortunately same names again and again injured. Keita and Ox

im lost for words

on both i could understand if they where world beaters but they aren't even close and can't understand why they are still here just constant sick notes.

[Thiago is a real worry just seems to be constantly pulling up with something but obviously given the talent he should be given all the leeway in the world. We just seem to be desperately unlucky in regards getting clusters of injuries in the same positions.



Keita isn't injured, he was ill and Klopp said he was backif onlythe manager wanted them here. Ox will probably go but Klopp wants to offer Keita a new contract. Guess you'll be lost for words for some time still.Maybe something about the intensity of our midfield play? I don't know if that's a possibility. Keita had no particular injury history before coming here; which should serve as a caution that any player we buy won't be guaranteed injury free. There is never a guarantee. I read the other day that Gini has been injured a fair bit since leaving us, though he rarely was while here.