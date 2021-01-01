« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Down

Author Topic: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)  (Read 73883 times)

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,825
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #640 on: Yesterday at 04:03:05 pm »
Quote from: Zizou on Yesterday at 04:00:06 pm
Thiago injury is more fucking annoying than the draw.

But we knew this when signing him

Hes world class but cant be relied upon
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #641 on: Yesterday at 06:39:32 pm »
anything from Jurgen or the club yet about the injury?
Logged

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,953
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #642 on: Yesterday at 07:25:56 pm »
Problem is our midfield has 3 players who just can't stay fit (all without injuries are good players) , we really needed to replace Ox before his injury. How long is Naby out for?
Logged

Online Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,582
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #643 on: Yesterday at 07:28:06 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Yesterday at 07:25:56 pm
Problem is our midfield has 3 players who just can't stay fit (all without injuries are good players) , we really needed to replace Ox before his injury. How long is Naby out for?

He'll be back next week, he's been ill and has just come back into training so didn't make today.
Logged

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,953
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #644 on: Yesterday at 07:40:23 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Yesterday at 07:28:06 pm
He'll be back next week, he's been ill and has just come back into training so didn't make today.
👍
Logged

Offline Ginieus

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 148
  • Chilled out entertainer
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #645 on: Yesterday at 07:52:55 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Yesterday at 07:25:56 pm
Problem is our midfield has 3 players who just can't stay fit (all without injuries are good players) , we really needed to replace Ox before his injury. How long is Naby out for?

Yep this is so frustrating. Klopp will say we have lots of numbers in midfield but they are never fit when you need them. Definitely an area Id strengthen this window if we can.
Logged

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,953
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #646 on: Yesterday at 08:56:50 pm »
Quote from: Ginieus on Yesterday at 07:52:55 pm
Yep this is so frustrating. Klopp will say we have lots of numbers in midfield but they are never fit when you need them. Definitely an area Id strengthen this window if we can.
Agree, but I think it was all dependent on players leaving.
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,105
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #647 on: Today at 06:37:06 am »
So as of right now, the injury list is Thiago, Konate, Keita (due back this week I think?) Tsimikas, Jones, Jota, Ox, Kelleher, Ramsay

Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,661
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #648 on: Today at 06:59:39 am »
9 injured right now, thats too many even for a big squad like ours -
Jota
Thiago
Naby
Curtis
Ox
Ramsey
Kostas
Ibou
Caoimhin

We need players coming back. Joe was the only remaining senior outfield player who was fit but did not get on the pitch yesterday.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,264
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #649 on: Today at 08:58:54 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 06:59:39 am
9 injured right now, thats too many even for a big squad like ours -
Jota
Thiago
Naby
Curtis
Ox
Ramsey
Kostas
Ibou
Caoimhin

We need players coming back. Joe was the only remaining senior outfield player who was fit but did not get on the pitch yesterday.

A few untried kids on the bench yesterday. We won't be able to make good use of the 5 sub rule if we've got a weak bench.

The likes of Naby, Jota and Jones would have got on yesterday.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,417
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #650 on: Today at 09:40:27 am »
feels a bit like groundhog day in here isn't it.

The same old names keep popping up unfortunately. Lets just hope our new youngish recruits aren't as crocked.

Quite a positive that the next game is almost a week away which may mean any niggly injuries could be all ok by then and hopefully the seniors could be back by then.

how do you manage the minutes when both of thiago and keita are out of the same time. absolutely frustrating position to be in.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,825
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #651 on: Today at 09:41:43 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 09:40:27 am
feels a bit like groundhog day in here isn't it.

The same old names keep popping up unfortunately. Lets just hope our new youngish recruits aren't as crocked.

Quite a positive that the next game is almost a week away which may mean any niggly injuries could be all ok by then and hopefully the seniors could be back by then.

how do you manage the minutes when both of thiago and keita are out of the same time. absolutely frustrating position to be in.

But we liked have chosen to move Naby on and replace him.

He misses a lot of football.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,582
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #652 on: Today at 11:30:17 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:41:43 am
But we liked have chosen to move Naby on and replace him.

He misses a lot of football.

We're trying to agree a contract extension with him.
Logged

Offline Redric1970

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 833
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #653 on: Today at 11:35:50 am »
Lets be honest most of us thought we needed another world class midfielder before the season began I know I did, hendo is 30, Milner 36, Thiago unfortunately does pick up injuries, keita is made of glass, ox is made of very thin glass, we have a net spend of basically zero there is no excuse for us to be short at the beginning of the season, if Bellingham isnt available until next season fine we get him next season, but we need someone now go and buy barella who is reportedly available for £60mil and is a player klopp has already said he rates. We have zero sympathy if we use injuries as an excuse 1 day into the season.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,124
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #654 on: Today at 12:03:02 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:37:06 am
So as of right now, the injury list is Thiago, Konate, Keita (due back this week I think?) Tsimikas, Jones, Jota, Ox, Kelleher, Ramsay
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 09:40:27 am
feels a bit like groundhog day in here isn't it.

The same old names keep popping up unfortunately. Lets just hope our new youngish recruits aren't as crocked
I think i'd politely disagree. Sure there are a couple of names that often pick up injuries, but that is a long list. And it's a long list of injuries occurring almost entirely during the preseason (but not Ramsay, who it appears had an undiagnosed injury on arrival).

None of us have a clue, but I feel as though the professional experts in the club will be looking into the preseason and assessing how this has come about and will try to work out if there's anything they can do in future that could lower the risk of something similar occurring again. Whether that's to do with load, climate, rest or methods (eg GKs both having adductor injuries at same time) - who knows what - I am sure they will be thorough and scientific.

Of course, it could turn out that they're content that they wouldn't change anything, but knowing how meticulous the experts at the club are, they'll definitely be investigating it.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:04:59 pm by Classycara »
Logged

Offline Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next.

  • Stans 'fucking appalled'. Laughs at every single one of his stupid jokes.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,047
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #655 on: Today at 12:56:42 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on August  4, 2022, 01:41:02 pm
I still think it benefits us greatly.  Without wanting to jinx the Fulham game, imagine we're a couple of goals ahead and Klopp has already made his premeditated changes (three of Firmino/Nunez, Milner, Elliott or Carvalho).  He'll still be able to bring on the unused of those four and give Gomez a run to rest up one of his defenders.  That's without Konate, Kostas, Naby, Ox and Jota!

If nothing else we should get less players entering the "red zone" during matches and that should mean less injuries.
So, you were the cause for what happened yesterday. :wanker
Logged
'It's only when you look at an ant through a magnifying glass on a sunny day that you realise how often they burst into flames'

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,417
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #656 on: Today at 02:29:23 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:03:02 pm
I think i'd politely disagree. Sure there are a couple of names that often pick up injuries, but that is a long list. And it's a long list of injuries occurring almost entirely during the preseason (but not Ramsay, who it appears had an undiagnosed injury on arrival).

None of us have a clue, but I feel as though the professional experts in the club will be looking into the preseason and assessing how this has come about and will try to work out if there's anything they can do in future that could lower the risk of something similar occurring again. Whether that's to do with load, climate, rest or methods (eg GKs both having adductor injuries at same time) - who knows what - I am sure they will be thorough and scientific.

Of course, it could turn out that they're content that they wouldn't change anything, but knowing how meticulous the experts at the club are, they'll definitely be investigating it.

disagree with?

Think we have been rather unlucky and players not robust enough with our midfield injuries. It was with our defence a couple of years back. lets just hope its a one off and what happens to our defence doesn't happen to our midfield. A wiji like figure would be absolutely welcomed right now in terms of quality and reliability.

Our medical experts are probably rather overworked right now regarding on how to manage the minutes of the players in defence and midfield.

And just in our additional friendly with villa have been cancelled sensibly by both sides.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,314
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #657 on: Today at 02:32:10 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 02:29:23 pm
disagree with?

Think we have been rather unlucky and players not robust enough with our midfield injuries. It was with our defence a couple of years back. lets just hope its a one off and what happens to our defence doesn't happen to our midfield. A wiji like figure would be absolutely welcomed right now in terms of quality and reliability.

Our medical experts are probably rather overworked right now regarding on how to manage the minutes of the players in defence and midfield.

And just in our additional friendly with villa have been cancelled sensibly by both sides.

Makes sense we cancelled it, last thing we need is more injuries.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,285
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #658 on: Today at 03:19:00 pm »
Thought Naby a) was ill, not injured. You can't put illness down to injury-propensity and b) back already, just not quite ready for yesterday.

Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,314
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #659 on: Today at 04:11:47 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:19:00 pm
Thought Naby a) was ill, not injured. You can't put illness down to injury-propensity and b) back already, just not quite ready for yesterday.



Hopefully he proves that because he will most likely play most games between now and the world cup at least.
Logged

Offline buttersstotch

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 977
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #660 on: Today at 08:48:53 pm »
The saving Grace in all this (if there is one) is that the fixture list is relatively kind to us for the next 3 weeks and the fixtures and travelling also seem ok as well. So by the time of the Newcastle game at the end of August, we should have Kelleher, Jota, Keita and Tsimikas back. No timeframes on Jones, Konate, Thiago and Ramsay as far as I'm aware?
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,302
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #661 on: Today at 08:59:38 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 11:35:50 am
Lets be honest most of us thought we needed another world class midfielder before the season began I know I did, hendo is 30,
32
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,314
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #662 on: Today at 09:10:39 pm »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Today at 08:48:53 pm
The saving Grace in all this (if there is one) is that the fixture list is relatively kind to us for the next 3 weeks and the fixtures and travelling also seem ok as well. So by the time of the Newcastle game at the end of August, we should have Kelleher, Jota, Keita and Tsimikas back. No timeframes on Jones, Konate, Thiago and Ramsay as far as I'm aware?

Thats hoping nobody else gets injured. Already we are on the back foot because we have made the decision to carry so many players with bad injury histories.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,264
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #663 on: Today at 09:35:49 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:32:10 pm
Makes sense we cancelled it, last thing we need is more injuries.

Gomez was the only available senior player who didn't play yesterday, so we wouldn't have been able to put a side out. We'll just have to manage it this month and then ease players in when they return.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,316
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #664 on: Today at 09:59:38 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:10:39 pm
Thats hoping nobody else gets injured. Already we are on the back foot because we have made the decision to carry so many players with bad injury histories.

Yeah, dunno why we've got ourselves in this situation in midfield. Weird squad planning.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Up
« previous next »
 