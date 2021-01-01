Lets be honest most of us thought we needed another world class midfielder before the season began I know I did, hendo is 30, Milner 36, Thiago unfortunately does pick up injuries, keita is made of glass, ox is made of very thin glass, we have a net spend of basically zero there is no excuse for us to be short at the beginning of the season, if Bellingham isnt available until next season fine we get him next season, but we need someone now go and buy barella who is reportedly available for £60mil and is a player klopp has already said he rates. We have zero sympathy if we use injuries as an excuse 1 day into the season.