Thiago injury is more fucking annoying than the draw.
Problem is our midfield has 3 players who just can't stay fit (all without injuries are good players) , we really needed to replace Ox before his injury. How long is Naby out for?
He'll be back next week, he's been ill and has just come back into training so didn't make today.
Yep this is so frustrating. Klopp will say we have lots of numbers in midfield but they are never fit when you need them. Definitely an area Id strengthen this window if we can.
9 injured right now, thats too many even for a big squad like ours -JotaThiagoNabyCurtisOxRamseyKostasIbouCaoimhinWe need players coming back. Joe was the only remaining senior outfield player who was fit but did not get on the pitch yesterday.
feels a bit like groundhog day in here isn't it.The same old names keep popping up unfortunately. Lets just hope our new youngish recruits aren't as crocked.Quite a positive that the next game is almost a week away which may mean any niggly injuries could be all ok by then and hopefully the seniors could be back by then.how do you manage the minutes when both of thiago and keita are out of the same time. absolutely frustrating position to be in.
