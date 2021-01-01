« previous next »
Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)

Online Nick110581

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 04:03:05 pm
Quote from: Zizou on Yesterday at 04:00:06 pm
Thiago injury is more fucking annoying than the draw.

But we knew this when signing him

Hes world class but cant be relied upon
Offline SamLad

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 06:39:32 pm
anything from Jurgen or the club yet about the injury?
Offline lgvkarlos

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 07:25:56 pm
Problem is our midfield has 3 players who just can't stay fit (all without injuries are good players) , we really needed to replace Ox before his injury. How long is Naby out for?
Offline Oskar

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 07:28:06 pm
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Yesterday at 07:25:56 pm
Problem is our midfield has 3 players who just can't stay fit (all without injuries are good players) , we really needed to replace Ox before his injury. How long is Naby out for?

He'll be back next week, he's been ill and has just come back into training so didn't make today.
Offline lgvkarlos

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 07:40:23 pm
Quote from: Oskar on Yesterday at 07:28:06 pm
He'll be back next week, he's been ill and has just come back into training so didn't make today.
👍
Offline Ginieus

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 07:52:55 pm
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Yesterday at 07:25:56 pm
Problem is our midfield has 3 players who just can't stay fit (all without injuries are good players) , we really needed to replace Ox before his injury. How long is Naby out for?

Yep this is so frustrating. Klopp will say we have lots of numbers in midfield but they are never fit when you need them. Definitely an area Id strengthen this window if we can.
Offline lgvkarlos

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Yesterday at 08:56:50 pm
Quote from: Ginieus on Yesterday at 07:52:55 pm
Yep this is so frustrating. Klopp will say we have lots of numbers in midfield but they are never fit when you need them. Definitely an area Id strengthen this window if we can.
Agree, but I think it was all dependent on players leaving.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 06:37:06 am
So as of right now, the injury list is Thiago, Konate, Keita (due back this week I think?) Tsimikas, Jones, Jota, Ox, Kelleher, Ramsay

Online AmanShah21

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 06:59:39 am
9 injured right now, thats too many even for a big squad like ours -
Jota
Thiago
Naby
Curtis
Ox
Ramsey
Kostas
Ibou
Caoimhin

We need players coming back. Joe was the only remaining senior outfield player who was fit but did not get on the pitch yesterday.
Online Fromola

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 08:58:54 am
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 06:59:39 am
9 injured right now, thats too many even for a big squad like ours -
Jota
Thiago
Naby
Curtis
Ox
Ramsey
Kostas
Ibou
Caoimhin

We need players coming back. Joe was the only remaining senior outfield player who was fit but did not get on the pitch yesterday.

A few untried kids on the bench yesterday. We won't be able to make good use of the 5 sub rule if we've got a weak bench.

The likes of Naby, Jota and Jones would have got on yesterday.
Online xbugawugax

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 09:40:27 am
feels a bit like groundhog day in here isn't it.

The same old names keep popping up unfortunately. Lets just hope our new youngish recruits aren't as crocked.

Quite a positive that the next game is almost a week away which may mean any niggly injuries could be all ok by then and hopefully the seniors could be back by then.

how do you manage the minutes when both of thiago and keita are out of the same time. absolutely frustrating position to be in.
Online Nick110581

Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
Today at 09:41:43 am
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 09:40:27 am
feels a bit like groundhog day in here isn't it.

The same old names keep popping up unfortunately. Lets just hope our new youngish recruits aren't as crocked.

Quite a positive that the next game is almost a week away which may mean any niggly injuries could be all ok by then and hopefully the seniors could be back by then.

how do you manage the minutes when both of thiago and keita are out of the same time. absolutely frustrating position to be in.

But we liked have chosen to move Naby on and replace him.

He misses a lot of football.
