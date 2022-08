I’d say it was always doubtful Thiago would be back training today so in itself it’s not news that he’s definitely not going to make it. We’ll just have to wait and see. I think the 5 sub option does increase the chance of featuring him at some point if we think we can get some time out of him. You’ve still potentially got three attacking subs up your sleeve even if we start him and he lasts 45-60.



Obviously he might not make it all but we’ll only really know if he hasn’t been seen training at all by Friday I guess.