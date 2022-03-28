The Athletic understands physiotherapist Christopher Rohrbeck is set to return to Anfield with immediate effect, in a move driven by Klopp two years after his fellow German originally departed.Rohrbeck joined Liverpool from Mainz in the summer of 2017 and was an important part of a set-up that achieved consecutive Champions League final appearances  they lost to Real Madrid but then beat Tottenham Hotspur  and won the English top division for the first time since 1990.During his previous spell, it is thought Rohrbeck was extremely popular in the dressing room and those he is believed to have worked most closely with include the star pair of Salah and Van Dijk.His reappointment was desired in certain quarters for a considerable period and following a spell of talks, an agreement is now described as being imminent. Sources suggest greater urgency was applied to the matter in the wake of Fabinho suffering a hamstring issue at Villa Park last Tuesday.The development is not viewed as a slight on existing personnel, rather a positive and proactive step to enhance Liverpools current group. News of the potential arrival is said to have gone down well among Klopps men as they embark upon one last push for domestic and continental glory.