Don't want to jinx anything of course, but it's hard not to get excited after what has been an almost perfectly timed winter break.



In Jurgen's pre-Cardiff presser he said Thiago is training fine (after a chest infection), Origi is back in full training (dissertation finally submitted?), and Naby has come back full of energy.



That is everyone fit. I repeat - that is everyone fit. For the first time in what seems like forever.



Joel and Virgil having no setbacks so far is also a massive (and understated) achievement for them and the club, with Konate and Joe ready to rotate whenever they need a rest. It's not ideal to still be without Mo and Sadio, but its brilliant for them and their confidence, and both should come back in good spirits and rhythm regardless of who wins. They are both made of steel, and having them back will be a massive boost for everyone.



If you were aiming to win 4 competitions, I couldn't imagine a better position to be in - most players have had a much needed break, we've signed one of the most exciting players in Europe, we have Harvey to come back into the side, Curtis pushing for a midfield place, and players like Ox and Naby brimming with confidence. Plus a cup final and CL football just around the corner.



Fasten your seatbelts, it's going to be a great ride.