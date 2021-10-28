« previous next »
Author Topic: PS5  (Read 1369 times)

Online rushy the snowman is a fairytale they say

PS5
« on: October 28, 2021, 09:41:10 pm »
Im new to this really but Whats with the lack of being able to buy these when theyve been released?

What an odd phenomenon. Are people buying them up then flogging them for Chrimbo like touts?

P.S
What is the difference between a digital ps5 and normal ?

Please forgive the obvious naivety I can even hear it myself 😂
Online Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas!

Re: PS5
« Reply #1 on: October 28, 2021, 09:44:55 pm »
Global shortage of microchips, it's affecting Xbox's, laptops, phones... everything.
Online rushy the snowman is a fairytale they say

Re: PS5
« Reply #2 on: October 28, 2021, 09:51:59 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on October 28, 2021, 09:44:55 pm
Global shortage of microchips, it's affecting Xbox's, laptops, phones... everything.

Ahh

Shouldve thought of that

Cheers mate.

And the digital thing? No discs maybe?
Offline Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!)

Re: PS5
« Reply #3 on: October 28, 2021, 10:15:30 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on October 28, 2021, 09:51:59 pm
Ahh

Shouldve thought of that

Cheers mate.

And the digital thing? No discs maybe?
Digital all the games you have to buy and download, no disc drive.
Online rushy the snowman is a fairytale they say

Re: PS5
« Reply #4 on: October 28, 2021, 10:16:38 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on October 28, 2021, 10:15:30 pm
Digital all the games you have to buy and download, no disc drive.

Nice one
Offline killer-heels

Re: PS5
« Reply #5 on: October 29, 2021, 02:30:29 pm »
Brexit innit.
Offline Macphisto80

Re: PS5
« Reply #6 on: October 29, 2021, 07:53:55 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on October 29, 2021, 02:30:29 pm
Brexit innit.
The two virus's: Trump and Covid.

Mostly Trump.
Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: PS5
« Reply #7 on: October 30, 2021, 12:02:43 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on October 28, 2021, 09:44:55 pm
Global shortage of microchips, it's affecting Xbox's, laptops, phones... everything.

Jaguar are bulk buying tellies to rip the chips out of them for the cars.
Online Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas!

Re: PS5
« Reply #8 on: October 30, 2021, 12:10:46 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October 30, 2021, 12:02:43 pm
Jaguar are bulk buying tellies to rip the chips out of them for the cars.

And no doubt scrapping the rest. That should be illegal.
Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: PS5
« Reply #9 on: October 30, 2021, 01:50:14 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on October 30, 2021, 12:10:46 pm
And no doubt scrapping the rest. That should be illegal.

Sending them back as faulty ;)

I agree, it's wrong. It'll be to build leccy cars too :butt
Offline ToneLa

Re: PS5
« Reply #10 on: October 30, 2021, 06:45:50 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October 30, 2021, 12:02:43 pm
Jaguar are bulk buying tellies to rip the chips out of them for the cars.

Eyebrow raised at that

In "they fuckin what" stylee I should clarify

SIGH why even be surprised

Capitalism cannibalises itself
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: PS5
« Reply #11 on: October 30, 2021, 08:07:23 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October 30, 2021, 12:02:43 pm
Jaguar are bulk buying tellies to rip the chips out of them for the cars.

Have you got a link for that story,I'm coming up blank.
Online rushy the snowman is a fairytale they say

Re: PS5
« Reply #12 on: December 23, 2022, 12:25:42 am »
Ok so 14 months later new question

Is it worth getting one?
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: PS5
« Reply #13 on: December 23, 2022, 01:51:55 am »
Quote from: rushyman on December 23, 2022, 12:25:42 am
Ok so 14 months later new question

Is it worth getting one?

I'm tempted,lots of games that I'd love to play.
Online rushy the snowman is a fairytale they say

Re: PS5
« Reply #14 on: December 23, 2022, 09:28:51 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on December 23, 2022, 01:51:55 am
I'm tempted,lots of games that I'd love to play.

Same
Offline StormyDog

Re: PS5
« Reply #15 on: December 23, 2022, 11:42:15 pm »
Yes, the load times (ssd) is a real game changer when compared to ps4
Re: PS5
« Reply #16 on: December 23, 2022, 11:43:32 pm »
Gameplay is (obviously) very similar between ps4n ps5
Online rushy the snowman is a fairytale they say

Re: PS5
« Reply #17 on: December 25, 2022, 01:13:57 am »
If gameplay is similar why the hell am I buying one?

Im not really £500 worth arsed about load times

Offline MBL?

Re: PS5
« Reply #18 on: December 26, 2022, 01:55:36 am »
The controller is by far the biggest upgrade. Haptic feed back is brilliant. Im no big gamer but Im happy I got it.
Online Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: PS5
« Reply #19 on: December 26, 2022, 06:22:52 am »
Graphics performance is a huge upgrade. Playing Battlefield and Call of Duty on my PS4 Pro would shudder to a halt when faced with high graphic demands, the PS5 is buttery smooth. Nevermind the frame rate advantage on the PS5.

Controllers is a big plus, though they are heavier, and more expensive to replace.

Generally everything runs faster, from turning on the machine to loading games and cut scenes. It all adds up. BF2042 for example loads up almost immediately on a PS5, where it would take over a minute on a PS4.

Immeasurably upgraded experience compared to the PS4. And you know the console will be around for the next 5-10 years in terms of support and new games.
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: PS5
« Reply #20 on: December 26, 2022, 09:51:15 am »
Quote from: rushy the snowman is a fairytale they say on December 25, 2022, 01:13:57 am
If gameplay is similar why the hell am I buying one?

Im not really £500 worth arsed about load times

There will be more and more titles that are only released on 'next ten' machines.  I'm not up to speed on the Playstation side of things, but Starfield, Redfall, Outer Worlds 2, Fable are all going to be Xbox next gen and Plague Tale Requiem was only available on PS5/Series SX and I'm fairly certain the upcoming Dead Space remake and Spider Man 2 are also only next gen (the latter PS5 exclusively).

Next Gen only titles have been a bit slow release wise, but I expect things to start ramping up this year.
Online kopite321

Re: PS5
« Reply #21 on: Today at 12:48:12 pm »
Yes, its an incredible piece of kit with incredible games.
