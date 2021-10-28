Global shortage of microchips, it's affecting Xbox's, laptops, phones... everything.
Ahh Shouldve thought of thatCheers mate. And the digital thing? No discs maybe?
Digital all the games you have to buy and download, no disc drive.
Brexit innit.
Jaguar are bulk buying tellies to rip the chips out of them for the cars.
And no doubt scrapping the rest. That should be illegal.
Ok so 14 months later new question Is it worth getting one?
