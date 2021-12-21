Baking bread now. Awesomeness.I recommend you get oat, turn the hay thingy on and you make extra off the bales you can make (You need a baler and a bale loader) which you can take to the Animal DealerHarvest the oat, buy the grain thing and dump it there. Set your oats to make flour and set it to deliver (Oh, you need to buy the bakery as well)Set the bakery to sell bread (If you can't be arsed) or to store if you want to sell it for the best price.And you're off!I tend to sell my bread at the groceryAlso; Now got sheep, pigs and chickensChickens make eggs and breed super-fast.Sheep make wool which is worth a fortune.Pigs make slurry (that you can fertilize with) and also manure that you can manure your fields with - or you can sell either to the Biogas plant.I also have a few beehives which are a gold mine. I have the farm in the centre of Elm Creek, so I tend to sell those to the fast food outfit as it's nearer, but if you can be bothered loading up a load then the cereal factory in the town (Near the baseball stadium) tends to offer the best prices.Also now can plant potatoes and harvest them and I have several fields (72 south of the Railway Silos) and I've made all the central ones into one mega field. I've bought 40 as well and planted trees in the area past the roads (But you can make it into a decent fileld if you buy the field next to it) - I've planted a ton of trees as they can sell for a load - you have the option of woodchips (To be sold at the train solo or the other bio energy plant (The Southern one)) or yoiu can take wood to the sawmill - the longer and straighter they are the more they are worth.If you want to cheat just a tiny bit then I recommend the super strength and also the lumberjack mods (Super strength) and (Super strenght/able to chop and sell trees all over the map)I'll stop doing this though Once I have a few trees of my Own (Had to buy a tree planter for that and also some sapling pallets)The game demands that you spend most of it deeply in debt - I have a ton of machinery but I'm in over £500,000 down. You just have to be patient and try not to cheatI find cheating properly just completely ruins the game. Also, don't be in a hurry. Enjoy it and get used to doing stuff yourselft with some workers doing some of the graft for you)I've also tarmacced over the field to the left of the main farm to store my crap on, but turned the triangle field into a huge one for grass (You need a mower (to mow), a windrower (To put into lines that you can drive over), a baler (to bale it up) and a bale collector to pick it up automatically.