Simulator Games Thread

Re: Simulator Games Thread
December 21, 2021, 06:53:58 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on December  2, 2021, 04:54:55 pm
Cheers

I'm so tempted to try and set it up

we have an oculus in the house but am not sure how to connect it all up. There are loads of youtube vids, but have not invested the time

I was the RAF in the 90's and our simulator then was state of bollox and nowhere near this. This seems absolutely incredible


Mate honestly its worth the time and effort, I had my father here last week, (he was in the Navy on the ark royal), he was blown away by the VR and flew around in the AV8B for a few hours. I had to teach him how to vertically land on a carrier and he was mind blown.
Re: Simulator Games Thread
January 5, 2022, 05:56:40 pm
Loving Farming Sim 22

The thing that sets it apart is that there are no missions to have to take. There are, in fact, no actions you need to take. You can terraform to your hearts content - flatten or build mountains, concrete over fields and build a massive farm, invest in animals or farming or lumbering or you can buy new businesses so that your raw products can be sent into a production line and made into other finished products and you can sell them in a ton of places.

More mods are appearing by the day and it's such a great way to genuinely chill. I've got four tractors now, quite a lot of farmland with loads of terraforming. I've built up quite the collection of tools and trailers to do most tasks. And again - not cheating is the way to go - slowly, slowly I improve the stuff I've got. Potato harvesters cost a fortune, but you can buy a topper and a harvester to be dragged by a good tractor for half the price.

Do contracts, mow grass, bail it up and sell it. Gather your slurry and manure and take your animals to the slaughter (Felt gutted the first time I did that) - collect honey from your bees, eggs from your chickens and wool from your sheep. Ride your horses to make them worth more and you have hundreds of ways of playing the game and hundreds of tools to use.

I haven't even started on the Production lines yet - got a pretty decent set of fields and have merged a couple. Got enough now that I've got a platform where i'm slowly building up silos, storage and vehicle sheds and stuff you use like manure dumps and water stations.


Amazing game and the more you learn, the more you need to learn.

Got it on easy-ish, so once it goes up a level, it's a lot more demanding and once you have a load of fields and workers working for you, it's great to be managing a massive industy as you buy better and better stuff and dominate the map until it's all yours!! Muwahahahahah!

Oh. And the best bit is because the world is just the world. If you are doing too much. If you want to relax a bit more. If you want to take it easy. You can just sit back. No demands on you at all.

If you want to sell all your stuff and wander around walking or in your trusty pickup with a ton of cash in the bank - you can do that too. Until the urge to farm becomes too strong again :)
Re: Simulator Games Thread
Today at 12:26:46 am
Baking bread now. Awesomeness.

I recommend you get oat, turn the hay thingy on and you make extra off the bales you can make (You need a baler and a bale loader) which you can take to the Animal Dealer

Harvest the oat, buy the grain thing and dump it there. Set your oats to make flour and set it to deliver (Oh, you need to buy the bakery as well)

Set the bakery to sell bread (If you can't be arsed) or to store if you want to sell it for the best price.

And you're off!

I tend to sell my bread at the grocery

Also; Now got sheep, pigs and chickens

Chickens make eggs and breed super-fast.

Sheep make wool which is worth a fortune.

Pigs make slurry (that you can fertilize with) and also manure that you can manure your fields with - or you can sell either to the Biogas plant.


I also have a few beehives which are a gold mine. I have the farm in the centre of Elm Creek, so I tend to sell those to the fast food outfit as it's nearer, but if you can be bothered loading up a load then the cereal factory in the town (Near the baseball stadium) tends to offer the best prices.

Also now can plant potatoes and harvest them and I have several fields (72 south of the Railway Silos) and I've made all the central ones into one mega field. I've bought 40 as well and planted trees in the area past the roads (But you can make it into a decent fileld if you buy the field next to it) - I've planted a ton of trees as they can sell for a load - you have the option of woodchips (To be sold at the train solo or the other bio energy plant (The Southern one)) or yoiu can take wood to the sawmill - the longer and straighter they are the more they are worth.

If you want to cheat just a tiny bit then I recommend the super strength and also the lumberjack mods (Super strength) and (Super strenght/able to chop and sell trees all over the map)

I'll stop doing this though Once I have a few trees of my Own (Had to buy a tree planter for that and also some sapling pallets)

The game demands that you spend most of it deeply in debt - I have a ton of machinery but I'm in over £500,000 down. You just have to be patient and try not to cheat :)

I find cheating properly just completely ruins the game. Also, don't be in a hurry. Enjoy it and get used to doing stuff yourselft with some workers doing some of the graft for you)

I've also tarmacced over the field to the left of the main farm to store my crap on, but turned the triangle field into a huge one for grass (You need a mower (to mow), a windrower (To put into lines that you can drive over), a baler (to bale it up) and a bale collector to pick it up automatically.


