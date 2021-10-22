« previous next »
Author Topic: Simulator Games Thread  (Read 1207 times)

Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

Simulator Games Thread
« on: October 22, 2021, 04:20:09 pm »
There are tons of them out there, but I thought might be interesting to stick to the mainstream ones, so games like


* Flight Simulator
* Train Simulator
* Farming Simulator
* Ship Simulator


.. and the like rather than battle simulation games. So games that simulate a genre/area that doesn't involve stuff like conflict and also is fairly realistic.



Might be a good place to exchange hints n' tips.


________________________________________________________

With the hints and tips part, cutting down trees;

* Get the attachment ST 65 T (Under forestry equipment) to remove the stump - even though it has a 'lower' option, you can manually move it up and down to tackle bigger stumps
* Buy a chainsaw (As far as I can tell they are all the same) and chop 'er down! Do it into management chunks.
* Get a decent trailer that you can use to transport the wood
* Get a chippy (The one you can drag about is a good one) - you can get one with a grabby handle, but I find it frustrating and prefer the one you have to load yourself

Then fill your trailer and take it to the woodchipper shop (Rear of the map on Ravenport, not sure where it's at on other maps, but will be within the lumber mill somewhere)

Chipping into a trailer then dumping at the lumbermill saves you having to load/unload all the logs (I've just started doing this and it's much better)
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Simulator Games Thread
« Reply #1 on: October 22, 2021, 04:25:52 pm »
Are these type of games good or do they get boring after 10 minutes? I cant believe there is something called Goat Simulator. Would you play a RAWK Simulator, Andy? How about a poll with options?
Online Jolly Elf?

Re: Simulator Games Thread
« Reply #2 on: October 22, 2021, 04:36:16 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on October 22, 2021, 04:25:52 pm
Are these type of games good or do they get boring after 10 minutes? I cant believe there is something called Goat Simulator. Would you play a RAWK Simulator, Andy? How about a poll with options?

Goat Simulator is not really the same thing as the likes of Flight Sim or Farming SIm.  ;D

It's worth a try and fun for an hour or so.
Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

Re: Simulator Games Thread
« Reply #3 on: October 23, 2021, 09:05:30 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on October 22, 2021, 04:25:52 pm
Are these type of games good or do they get boring after 10 minutes? I cant believe there is something called Goat Simulator. Would you play a RAWK Simulator, Andy? How about a poll with options?

If you play it for ten minutes then you are unlikely to like it very much. There is a learning curve and it's the detail once you know what you're doing that makes the games great.

Whizz around for ten minutes in a plane in Flight Sim for 10 minutes and yeah you're likely to be bored.

Do the actual flying lessons (Free and built in) and it tells you and shows you all the stuff you need to know. Once you're interacting with the air traffic control, planning routes and getting from 'A' to 'B' and talking to air traffic control all the way for short hops is very rewarding. You build up to bigger planes and there are so many things to keep track of (or not if you can't be arsed) that you can build up a really enjoyable and rewarding experience.

Real pilots can clock up real miles that count towards their monthly totals on fight sim - that's how realistic it is.
Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

Re: Simulator Games Thread
« Reply #4 on: October 29, 2021, 02:13:37 pm »
So earned enough in FS19 to buy some more lands and enough to terraform some new fields.

Loving this :)

Got a ton of tractos which all are working around the clock on other peoples fields and the wonga when you get to finally harvest is great (Though I'm hoarding it for the next big demand slot)


No one else playing this at the moment?
Online stoa

Re: Simulator Games Thread
« Reply #5 on: October 29, 2021, 11:33:21 pm »
What map are you on? One of the standard ones or a modded one? Any game-changing mods you're using (like Seasons)?

I was playing it excessively about a year ago and yeah, it was the same for me. Spent countless hours and days doing farm work just to be able to buy another plot of land or buy some animals or a bigger tractor or some piece of machinery I desperately needed or wanted. At the moment, I'm happy with not playing as I kind of had enough of it the last time. However, I'm actually looking forward to the new one, because of all the new stuff they have in there. The great thing is, the game will only get better once all the modders start doing new maps, vehicles, machinery or even completely new features.
Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

Re: Simulator Games Thread
« Reply #6 on: October 31, 2021, 11:40:47 am »
Quote from: stoa on October 29, 2021, 11:33:21 pm
What map are you on? One of the standard ones or a modded one? Any game-changing mods you're using (like Seasons)?

I was playing it excessively about a year ago and yeah, it was the same for me. Spent countless hours and days doing farm work just to be able to buy another plot of land or buy some animals or a bigger tractor or some piece of machinery I desperately needed or wanted. At the moment, I'm happy with not playing as I kind of had enough of it the last time. However, I'm actually looking forward to the new one, because of all the new stuff they have in there. The great thing is, the game will only get better once all the modders start doing new maps, vehicles, machinery or even completely new features.

Yeah I am running seasons and a ton of other mods.

I wasn't sure about getting the new one, but the missus gave me the money for it, so pre-bought it on steam.

Oive got a brand new combine 'arvester :)


That case one with the big mad bin on is way better than the New Holland one - holds a ton of crap. Also got the cotton harvester and the other one - the corn thingy.


I have been playing Ravenport. And I now own all of the bottom half of the map. Been clearing trees for the last few weeks so I can create new fields with the plow. I've concreted over the whole of the middle of the farm, made the field on the slope bigger and built a few greenhouses at the top. I've also massively enlarged the two bottom fields and made them into one - terraforming all the land around to make it flat.
Offline Jm55

Re: Simulator Games Thread
« Reply #7 on: October 31, 2021, 04:50:59 pm »
I bought Planet Coaster recently which, if youre a theme park nerd like me, is absolutely fantastic.

It does have slightly cartoony graphics for the guests but other than that its as realistic a them park sim as Ive ever seen, again, if youre like me and a theme park nerd who can tell what manufacturer has made the coaster by the type of track then youll notice that it has a large variation of ride/coaster types and allows you to build theming and buildings from the ground up segment by segment. Its also got some great DLC including spooky and studios expansions which are some of my favourites.
Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

Re: Simulator Games Thread
« Reply #8 on: October 31, 2021, 09:20:19 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on October 31, 2021, 04:50:59 pm
I bought Planet Coaster recently which, if youre a theme park nerd like me, is absolutely fantastic.

It does have slightly cartoony graphics for the guests but other than that its as realistic a them park sim as Ive ever seen, again, if youre like me and a theme park nerd who can tell what manufacturer has made the coaster by the type of track then youll notice that it has a large variation of ride/coaster types and allows you to build theming and buildings from the ground up segment by segment. Its also got some great DLC including spooky and studios expansions which are some of my favourites.

Have you ever tried the rollercoasters on VR?

They are seriously impressive :)
Offline Jm55

Re: Simulator Games Thread
« Reply #9 on: November 1, 2021, 09:41:37 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on October 31, 2021, 09:20:19 pm
Have you ever tried the rollercoasters on VR?

They are seriously impressive :)

Not an actual VR version of a real coaster, no.

I went to the Shard years ago and they had a couple of VR experiences, one of which was a giant slide which was really cool. They also had one which simulates you walking along a beam during construction of a skyscraper which was absolutely terrifying, its crazy how the image tricks the mind in contradiction to any kind of rationality. You know subconsciously that it isnt real but the fear of what youre seeing almost totally overrides that knowledge.
Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

Re: Simulator Games Thread
« Reply #10 on: November 1, 2021, 10:25:21 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on November  1, 2021, 09:41:37 am
Not an actual VR version of a real coaster, no.

I went to the Shard years ago and they had a couple of VR experiences, one of which was a giant slide which was really cool. They also had one which simulates you walking along a beam during construction of a skyscraper which was absolutely terrifying, its crazy how the image tricks the mind in contradiction to any kind of rationality. You know subconsciously that it isnt real but the fear of what youre seeing almost totally overrides that knowledge.

I find it OK to be honest, but it sent my missus dizzy

I think all the years of playing fast-paced FPS games mean that motion sickness isn't something that bothers me.

If you get something like the Oculus then there are a ton of free roller coaster games. You can sit down if you're a wuss :P   but I find standing up when it's throwing you all over the shop is good fun :)
Online fucking baubles

Re: Simulator Games Thread
« Reply #11 on: November 1, 2021, 10:34:37 am »
Couldn't get into Planet Coaster at all. Think it was because I'm indoctrinated into Roller Coaster Tycoon, but just couldn't pick the controls up and ended up bumping it off pretty quickly.
Offline kev_goss

Re: Simulator Games Thread
« Reply #12 on: November 1, 2021, 04:09:39 pm »
I'm on DCS. Love doing missions with the group of lads I'm with on discord, Mainly fly the AV8B harrier but also got the F18, F14, Spitfire Mk9 and the mosquito. soo much to learn and and its so immersive on VR.
Online stoa

Re: Simulator Games Thread
« Reply #13 on: November 20, 2021, 02:07:36 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on October 31, 2021, 11:40:47 am
Yeah I am running seasons and a ton of other mods.

I wasn't sure about getting the new one, but the missus gave me the money for it, so pre-bought it on steam.

Don't know how the initial releases have gone for Farming Simulator, because I never really played them until FM19 was free on Epic Games Story, but I'm fucking exicted for the new one. Looks like they've done a lot of things right in terms of how to evolve the game, I'm talking seasons mod included from the start and having extended helpers. I have watched some Youtube videos and I can't wait to play it myself. Got it preordered and will get it started first thing on Monday morning. Looks like a great  game, hopefully they've managed to do it without shitoads of bugs...
Offline AndyInVA

Re: Simulator Games Thread
« Reply #14 on: November 22, 2021, 01:55:06 pm »
Ive seen some Youtube videos of a VR headset coupled with a flying fight simulator. Its staggering. DCS I believe is the name.

The detail is amazing.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8USngHhFqE0
Offline AndyInVA

Re: Simulator Games Thread
« Reply #15 on: November 22, 2021, 02:01:53 pm »
Quote from: kev_goss on November  1, 2021, 04:09:39 pm
I'm on DCS. Love doing missions with the group of lads I'm with on discord, Mainly fly the AV8B harrier but also got the F18, F14, Spitfire Mk9 and the mosquito. soo much to learn and and its so immersive on VR.


What kind of a set up do you have please ??.

It looks like it would work fine on a laptop, but would be so much better if  you are able to link to a VR headset or a multi screen type set uo

Im wondering if I could run it through my TV or projector for a truly incredible set up
Online stoa

Re: Simulator Games Thread
« Reply #16 on: November 23, 2021, 08:25:35 pm »
New Farm Sim is available since yesterday. I like it so far. They've included some nice stuff like seasons right from the start not as a mod. You can also take multiple contracts now. It runs smoothly and no crashes. They fucked up the contacts though and on the new maps all those where you have to harvest stuff are broken. They somehow made that mistake that the amount of crops you are supposed to harvest is way below the actual yield. Don't get how that wasn't picked up in QA. I would imagine they changed some values for what you're getting when you're harvesting and forgot to adjust the missions. Also some mods are already out and most importantly some script mods that are really helpful. It's crazy how much you miss playing with mods.
Offline ChrisLFCKOP

Re: Simulator Games Thread
« Reply #17 on: November 23, 2021, 09:39:03 pm »
Quote from: stoa on November 23, 2021, 08:25:35 pm
New Farm Sim is available since yesterday. I like it so far. They've included some nice stuff like seasons right from the start not as a mod. You can also take multiple contracts now. It runs smoothly and no crashes. They fucked up the contacts though and on the new maps all those where you have to harvest stuff are broken. They somehow made that mistake that the amount of crops you are supposed to harvest is way below the actual yield. Don't get how that wasn't picked up in QA. I would imagine they changed some values for what you're getting when you're harvesting and forgot to adjust the missions. Also some mods are already out and most importantly some script mods that are really helpful. It's crazy how much you miss playing with mods.

It does look like a massive upgrade from the last one which I enjoy playing.  I just struggle to justify buying the new one when I don't get much time to play.
Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

Re: Simulator Games Thread
« Reply #18 on: November 23, 2021, 10:05:00 pm »
Quote from: stoa on November 23, 2021, 08:25:35 pm
New Farm Sim is available since yesterday. I like it so far. They've included some nice stuff like seasons right from the start not as a mod. You can also take multiple contracts now. It runs smoothly and no crashes. They fucked up the contacts though and on the new maps all those where you have to harvest stuff are broken. They somehow made that mistake that the amount of crops you are supposed to harvest is way below the actual yield. Don't get how that wasn't picked up in QA. I would imagine they changed some values for what you're getting when you're harvesting and forgot to adjust the missions. Also some mods are already out and most importantly some script mods that are really helpful. It's crazy how much you miss playing with mods.

Yeah quite a few bugs at the moment, but I expect that they'll slog through them.

They have included a link where you create an account and raise the bugs yourself.

I've raised three so far :)
Online stoa

Re: Simulator Games Thread
« Reply #19 on: November 24, 2021, 02:00:36 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on November 23, 2021, 10:05:00 pm
Yeah quite a few bugs at the moment, but I expect that they'll slog through them.

They have included a link where you create an account and raise the bugs yourself.

I've raised three so far :)

Yeah, I had a look around in the forum and on their website and also found the bug-thingy. Created an account thinking that you might be able to see the bugs that had been reported. While trying to find something there, I saw a couple of threads discussing the mission issue and someone mentioned they had reported it and in the other one there was a Giants-guy saying that they've noted the bug and it will be fixed in the next patch. Other than that, I don't think I've seen any major bugs.

As I'm still on vacation this week (and we have a lockdown here in Austria), my plan is to play as much of this as I can before having to go back to work. I started on the French map and played quite a bit until I encountered that mission bug. It just pissed me off, so I decided to start on Erlengrat, because the harvest missions there seem to work. I even kind of like the grass stuff and having animals, but the starting farm there is just the shits. I hate the steep slopes around it and cutting the grass there. Also sold some of the stuff on the farm (like the garage or whatever that thing with the pickup and the tractors in it) and there's loads of stuff either floating in the air or standing in the middle of a now empty area and you can't get rid of it, because it's part of the house. Could sell that as well, but then I'd have no sleep trigger. So, I've decided to make another fresh start and now I'm on Elmcreek. I already have plans on what to do, but I'm still at the beginning. I want to get horses as soon as a I can. To do that I have already put grass on one of the fields and I'm making hay. I think I have a bit more than ten at the moment I got as leftovers from missions and from my first harvest on the field (and cutting all the grass around the other fields and the house). I have now basic grass equipment like a front mower and small teder and windrower. I also have one of the basic balers. The next step is sowing oat in spring on the remaining two fields.Depending on what missions there are and how much money I can make, I might start with horses before the next harvest and just by some oats in the shop.

I also miss all the autoload stuff for bales and other things, because I can't be arsed using a frontloader. I have one and I use it to move around some stuff like one or the other bale, but for the other stuff I've installed to super-human strength mod or whatever it's called, that just lets you pick up bales and put them on a trailer by hand. It's fiddly enough even that way. When I was playing FS19 for the first time, I actually liked doing pallet deliveries and did it the traditional way, but after a while it just got annoying, because the physics and keyboard/mouse input aren't right for it.
Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

Re: Simulator Games Thread
« Reply #20 on: November 24, 2021, 12:39:47 pm »
Quote from: stoa on November 24, 2021, 02:00:36 am
Yeah, I had a look around in the forum and on their website and also found the bug-thingy. Created an account thinking that you might be able to see the bugs that had been reported. While trying to find something there, I saw a couple of threads discussing the mission issue and someone mentioned they had reported it and in the other one there was a Giants-guy saying that they've noted the bug and it will be fixed in the next patch. Other than that, I don't think I've seen any major bugs.

As I'm still on vacation this week (and we have a lockdown here in Austria), my plan is to play as much of this as I can before having to go back to work. I started on the French map and played quite a bit until I encountered that mission bug. It just pissed me off, so I decided to start on Erlengrat, because the harvest missions there seem to work. I even kind of like the grass stuff and having animals, but the starting farm there is just the shits. I hate the steep slopes around it and cutting the grass there. Also sold some of the stuff on the farm (like the garage or whatever that thing with the pickup and the tractors in it) and there's loads of stuff either floating in the air or standing in the middle of a now empty area and you can't get rid of it, because it's part of the house. Could sell that as well, but then I'd have no sleep trigger. So, I've decided to make another fresh start and now I'm on Elmcreek. I already have plans on what to do, but I'm still at the beginning. I want to get horses as soon as a I can. To do that I have already put grass on one of the fields and I'm making hay. I think I have a bit more than ten at the moment I got as leftovers from missions and from my first harvest on the field (and cutting all the grass around the other fields and the house). I have now basic grass equipment like a front mower and small teder and windrower. I also have one of the basic balers. The next step is sowing oat in spring on the remaining two fields.Depending on what missions there are and how much money I can make, I might start with horses before the next harvest and just by some oats in the shop.

I also miss all the autoload stuff for bales and other things, because I can't be arsed using a frontloader. I have one and I use it to move around some stuff like one or the other bale, but for the other stuff I've installed to super-human strength mod or whatever it's called, that just lets you pick up bales and put them on a trailer by hand. It's fiddly enough even that way. When I was playing FS19 for the first time, I actually liked doing pallet deliveries and did it the traditional way, but after a while it just got annoying, because the physics and keyboard/mouse input aren't right for it.

My biggest miss is superstrength

Love lifting all the pallets and entire trees into the wood yard :)
Offline kev_goss

Re: Simulator Games Thread
« Reply #21 on: November 24, 2021, 03:06:43 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on November 22, 2021, 02:01:53 pm
What kind of a set up do you have please ??.

It looks like it would work fine on a laptop, but would be so much better if  you are able to link to a VR headset or a multi screen type set uo

Im wondering if I could run it through my TV or projector for a truly incredible set up

It's my first PC mate and one of my mates has set it up for us, so not a clue about settings and stuff sorry. What I can say is that It's bloody epic and with VR it's amazing. I've started to play a ghost hunting game in VR called Phasmophobia and nearly shat myself quite a few times.

I use the HP reverb G2, my graphics card is a 3080 and an i7 thingy if that's any help.
Online stoa

Re: Simulator Games Thread
« Reply #22 on: November 25, 2021, 07:51:55 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on November 24, 2021, 12:39:47 pm
My biggest miss is superstrength

Love lifting all the pallets and entire trees into the wood yard :)

That mod is out for PC, at least in a "light"-version, because you can't lift up machinery or tractors. It's absolutely great.

I absolutely hate doing forestry and that won't change in the new version. Tried getting rid of some trees on my property during winter so I leased a higher powered tractor and a woodchipper, but gave up after two. The woodchipper is still a clusterfuck to use with branches and parts of the tree getting stuck and often can't even be taken back out again, because some parts seem to be invisible. I imagine it is because they were kind of shaved off already by the machine, but the game hasn't registered yet, therefore making them invisible but still have collision and it is just a mess. So, I fucked off the woodchipping and tried selling the tree at the wood-place, sadly when I was cutting it up I had some graphics/game-glitch that made the little tree parts kind of stretched like someone had taken a screenshot while they were in motion or whatever. That again fucked with the game a bit and it was a huge mess getting them to the carpentry or whatever the sale point is called.

Having said that, I'm still really looking forward to what this game will become. All Giants need to do is fix the biggest bugs. I like that two important mechanics (seasons and productions) are in the base game now. I hope that that will make it much easier for modders to expand on them, because at the moment they are still very basic. However, thinking about the fact, that modders came up with them in the first place and somehow implemented them into the game that wasn't really made for them, I really want to say what they can do to expand them...
Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

Re: Simulator Games Thread
« Reply #23 on: November 26, 2021, 02:20:04 pm »
Quote from: stoa on November 25, 2021, 07:51:55 pm
That mod is out for PC, at least in a "light"-version, because you can't lift up machinery or tractors. It's absolutely great.

I absolutely hate doing forestry and that won't change in the new version. Tried getting rid of some trees on my property during winter so I leased a higher powered tractor and a woodchipper, but gave up after two. The woodchipper is still a clusterfuck to use with branches and parts of the tree getting stuck and often can't even be taken back out again, because some parts seem to be invisible. I imagine it is because they were kind of shaved off already by the machine, but the game hasn't registered yet, therefore making them invisible but still have collision and it is just a mess. So, I fucked off the woodchipping and tried selling the tree at the wood-place, sadly when I was cutting it up I had some graphics/game-glitch that made the little tree parts kind of stretched like someone had taken a screenshot while they were in motion or whatever. That again fucked with the game a bit and it was a huge mess getting them to the carpentry or whatever the sale point is called.

Having said that, I'm still really looking forward to what this game will become. All Giants need to do is fix the biggest bugs. I like that two important mechanics (seasons and productions) are in the base game now. I hope that that will make it much easier for modders to expand on them, because at the moment they are still very basic. However, thinking about the fact, that modders came up with them in the first place and somehow implemented them into the game that wasn't really made for them, I really want to say what they can do to expand them...

Top tip that I found mate.

:)


I used to load all the lumber into a trailer then when I got to the sawmill, I used to unload it all and then sell it.

On 19 (Andy hopefully 22) - you can just drive your trailer to the place and sell - no need to unload.

Not tried it on the new version yet, but might still work.

Saves an awful lot of dicking about
Online stoa

Re: Simulator Games Thread
« Reply #24 on: November 26, 2021, 02:42:33 pm »
I put it on my pickup which became a bitch to drive with all the wood in the back and on top of it (even rolled over once and I had to use a tractor to put it back on its wheels) and went to the selling station. Tried selling the wood while it was still on the pickup (but with no straps), but it didn't work. Only when the pieces were on the floor were they sold. Not sure that that's the case for every selling-station, because the one where I was looked rather small and I'm not sure you could unload big logs there, so there might be another place that accepts wood where the trigger is not on the floor, but higher up so you can just go there with a big trailer full of long logs and sell them without unloading...
Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

Re: Simulator Games Thread
« Reply #25 on: November 26, 2021, 03:46:04 pm »
Quote from: stoa on November 26, 2021, 02:42:33 pm
I put it on my pickup which became a bitch to drive with all the wood in the back and on top of it (even rolled over once and I had to use a tractor to put it back on its wheels) and went to the selling station. Tried selling the wood while it was still on the pickup (but with no straps), but it didn't work. Only when the pieces were on the floor were they sold. Not sure that that's the case for every selling-station, because the one where I was looked rather small and I'm not sure you could unload big logs there, so there might be another place that accepts wood where the trigger is not on the floor, but higher up so you can just go there with a big trailer full of long logs and sell them without unloading...

I use (on 19) the Man truck (30,000L extension)

Online stoa

Re: Simulator Games Thread
« Reply #26 on: November 30, 2021, 12:14:00 pm »
Had to do forestry, because I wanted to get rid of the trees around my farm on the French map, because I want to do grass cutting there to get hay for horses and sheeps (and maybe later on maybe even for cows). Can't be arsed going around the trees all the time or getting stuck there with a tedder or windrower. Again it was a complete clusterfuck, because those trees aren't supposed to be cut. Still managed to sell them by leasing the MAN truck. Removed the stumps with one of the machines and it worked reasonably well. Later I realised that I had fucked up and forgotten another field that was part of the farm and had trees there as well. Decided to cut them as well, but this time I just got the mulcher/tree-stump-remover and just put the tree parts in there to make them disappear. It worked out in the end, but again it was just very clunky and I was glad when it was over. I can now get more than 30.000 liters of hay, grass or silage by just mowing the grass surrounding the farm/fields, which is probably enough to sustain my sheep and maybe some horses in the future.

In other great news, the first version of the Vehicle Control Addon is out, which is just love for it's "GPS"-mode. I just hate doing field work and not being able to drive in a straight line. I'm a bit OCD when it comes to that and I hate it, when there are small lines on the field where the tractor might have gone a bit too far to either side. Now, that's not an issue anymore and I can do more field work without having to hire a helper. It's also great for fertilizing contracts, because you can see the width of your spreader and can do the job more efficiently. Have found the fertilizing contracts to be the best way of making money so far. I have the cheapest Amazone-spreader and it has a width of 42 metres and takes 3200 liters of fertilizer. That's enough to do four or even five contracts with small to medium fields worth between 1K up to 5K. Some of the bigger fields even give you 13K. I also have some chickens and they seem to be good for making money as well, as they give you loads of eggs you can sell for a decent amount. I also have loads of greenhouses, because they make you money and only need water. One thing I'm still missing is autoload, because at the moment I just have the greenhouses selling the stuff, which gives you about 35 percent less money compared to selling the pallets yourself at the best place. I just cannot be arsed loading five million pallets on a trailer every day. But with how quickly mods are coming out, I don't think we have to wait very long until autoload is a thing...
Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

Re: Simulator Games Thread
« Reply #27 on: November 30, 2021, 01:31:28 pm »
Quote from: stoa on November 30, 2021, 12:14:00 pm
Had to do forestry, because I wanted to get rid of the trees around my farm on the French map, because I want to do grass cutting there to get hay for horses and sheeps (and maybe later on maybe even for cows). Can't be arsed going around the trees all the time or getting stuck there with a tedder or windrower. Again it was a complete clusterfuck, because those trees aren't supposed to be cut. Still managed to sell them by leasing the MAN truck. Removed the stumps with one of the machines and it worked reasonably well. Later I realised that I had fucked up and forgotten another field that was part of the farm and had trees there as well. Decided to cut them as well, but this time I just got the mulcher/tree-stump-remover and just put the tree parts in there to make them disappear. It worked out in the end, but again it was just very clunky and I was glad when it was over. I can now get more than 30.000 liters of hay, grass or silage by just mowing the grass surrounding the farm/fields, which is probably enough to sustain my sheep and maybe some horses in the future.

In other great news, the first version of the Vehicle Control Addon is out, which is just love for it's "GPS"-mode. I just hate doing field work and not being able to drive in a straight line. I'm a bit OCD when it comes to that and I hate it, when there are small lines on the field where the tractor might have gone a bit too far to either side. Now, that's not an issue anymore and I can do more field work without having to hire a helper. It's also great for fertilizing contracts, because you can see the width of your spreader and can do the job more efficiently. Have found the fertilizing contracts to be the best way of making money so far. I have the cheapest Amazone-spreader and it has a width of 42 metres and takes 3200 liters of fertilizer. That's enough to do four or even five contracts with small to medium fields worth between 1K up to 5K. Some of the bigger fields even give you 13K. I also have some chickens and they seem to be good for making money as well, as they give you loads of eggs you can sell for a decent amount. I also have loads of greenhouses, because they make you money and only need water. One thing I'm still missing is autoload, because at the moment I just have the greenhouses selling the stuff, which gives you about 35 percent less money compared to selling the pallets yourself at the best place. I just cannot be arsed loading five million pallets on a trailer every day. But with how quickly mods are coming out, I don't think we have to wait very long until autoload is a thing...

How do you get on with the mower stuff mate?

They seem a massive faff to me and on 19 you couldn't get the helpers to help?

It was just such a pain - mow the bloody stuff - clump it up into bales - load the bales - drive them somewhere and dump 'em and repeat.

I like cultivating as you can get quite big ones and it's pretty stress free.

Sowing can be a pain and harvesting without a decent harvester is really annoying as it fills up every five minutes. I'm off doing other stuff, and have to drive a truck there.

Going to try and get my head around drive to (got that sussed), deliver to, pick up harvest and deliver to the end place etc.

All part of the fun :)
Online stoa

Re: Simulator Games Thread
« Reply #28 on: November 30, 2021, 01:51:46 pm »
I think they have improved helpers so that they can do more of the stuff attached to mowing. I got one guy to do windrowing on a field and I think that didn't work back in FS19, but in 22 it only works, if they are on an actual field I think (one with a number) and sometimes they seem to have issues finding it or they simply do weird stuff. But I did one contract, where I got a helper to do the windrowing and I just followed him doing the bales. They can't do the grass on the part next to the field though, so I did that myself. It's still an improvment compared to the older games. I'm not sure, if they can use the forage wagons, but I seem to remember that it didn't work when I tried to get one to collect straw. I do quite like the grass stuff though, so I don't mind not having a helper. The only problem I have with collecting the bales when not using one of the trailers that auto-collect them. Don't have one of those, so when I have a contract I use a regular flatbed trailer and just pick them up myself with the superpower mod. That can still be a pain in the arse, if you have loads of bales and only a small trailer. That's another thing where autoload mods will help and those were the ones I used in FS19.

I haven't really used the helpers except the basic stuff for field work, where you get into a tractor, drive onto the field and press "H" to get them to work, and the "Go to" feature. I think the AI is still pretty shite and half of the time it's not working properly, so I just let them do basic things, because having them do anything complicated will more often than not end up with you getting angry as the helper doesn't do what he's been told or fucks up in some other way. It happens even with the basic stuff. I've had helpers driving around aimlessly when they were supposed to fertilze a field (often wasting the fertilizer while doing it) or stopping in the middle of an intersection saying that an object is blocking them even when there's nothing there. But that's not really an issue for me, because while I was using Autodrive and Courseplay in FS19 I used them for similar stuff, which was telling the helper to drive to a certain location (Autodrive) or harvesting a field (Courseplay). You could do more stuff with both AD and CP (even combining the two), but that often ended up in a complete clusterfuck, so I had to spend even more time unclustering it instead of it saving me time. So, I just let my harvester harvest for example and then used the tractor myself to unload it when it was full and then maybe used Autodrive to get a helper to drive it to the unload point and then back to the field, while I was doing other things. There was another helpful mod, that showed you the state of all the vehicles that were currently in use by either yourself or a helper. That way, you could easily see when your harvester was close to being full.

Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

Re: Simulator Games Thread
« Reply #29 on: November 30, 2021, 02:58:55 pm »
Quote from: stoa on November 30, 2021, 01:51:46 pm
I think they have improved helpers so that they can do more of the stuff attached to mowing. I got one guy to do windrowing on a field and I think that didn't work back in FS19, but in 22 it only works, if they are on an actual field I think (one with a number) and sometimes they seem to have issues finding it or they simply do weird stuff. But I did one contract, where I got a helper to do the windrowing and I just followed him doing the bales. They can't do the grass on the part next to the field though, so I did that myself. It's still an improvment compared to the older games. I'm not sure, if they can use the forage wagons, but I seem to remember that it didn't work when I tried to get one to collect straw. I do quite like the grass stuff though, so I don't mind not having a helper. The only problem I have with collecting the bales when not using one of the trailers that auto-collect them. Don't have one of those, so when I have a contract I use a regular flatbed trailer and just pick them up myself with the superpower mod. That can still be a pain in the arse, if you have loads of bales and only a small trailer. That's another thing where autoload mods will help and those were the ones I used in FS19.

I haven't really used the helpers except the basic stuff for field work, where you get into a tractor, drive onto the field and press "H" to get them to work, and the "Go to" feature. I think the AI is still pretty shite and half of the time it's not working properly, so I just let them do basic things, because having them do anything complicated will more often than not end up with you getting angry as the helper doesn't do what he's been told or fucks up in some other way. It happens even with the basic stuff. I've had helpers driving around aimlessly when they were supposed to fertilze a field (often wasting the fertilizer while doing it) or stopping in the middle of an intersection saying that an object is blocking them even when there's nothing there. But that's not really an issue for me, because while I was using Autodrive and Courseplay in FS19 I used them for similar stuff, which was telling the helper to drive to a certain location (Autodrive) or harvesting a field (Courseplay). You could do more stuff with both AD and CP (even combining the two), but that often ended up in a complete clusterfuck, so I had to spend even more time unclustering it instead of it saving me time. So, I just let my harvester harvest for example and then used the tractor myself to unload it when it was full and then maybe used Autodrive to get a helper to drive it to the unload point and then back to the field, while I was doing other things. There was another helpful mod, that showed you the state of all the vehicles that were currently in use by either yourself or a helper. That way, you could easily see when your harvester was close to being full.



The first time I did it, I loaded the stuff using a forklift and a bale attachment onto a bale truck.

#stress
Online stoa

Re: Simulator Games Thread
« Reply #30 on: November 30, 2021, 03:07:38 pm »
I know how you feel and that's exactly why I don't use forklifts (or frontloader-forks) to do stuff like that. I can kind of deal with using bale spikes on a frontloader to move one bale around for feeding or whatever, but not to collect a whole bunch of them on a field and put them on a trailer. Same goes for pallets and stuff. They actually did a decent job in terms of how usable pallet-forks and pallets are in the game (talking about FS19, because I haven't tried it in FS22 and probably never will), but it's still fiddly for me...
Offline AndyInVA

Re: Simulator Games Thread
« Reply #31 on: December 2, 2021, 04:54:55 pm »
Quote from: kev_goss on November 24, 2021, 03:06:43 pm
It's my first PC mate and one of my mates has set it up for us, so not a clue about settings and stuff sorry. What I can say is that It's bloody epic and with VR it's amazing. I've started to play a ghost hunting game in VR called Phasmophobia and nearly shat myself quite a few times.

I use the HP reverb G2, my graphics card is a 3080 and an i7 thingy if that's any help.

Cheers

I'm so tempted to try and set it up

we have an oculus in the house but am not sure how to connect it all up. There are loads of youtube vids, but have not invested the time

I was the RAF in the 90's and our simulator then was state of bollox and nowhere near this. This seems absolutely incredible
Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

Re: Simulator Games Thread
« Reply #32 on: December 3, 2021, 10:41:24 am »
After speaking to Stoa, I gave the mowing stuff a go - with borrowed tools and it was quite fun

Mowers on the tractor, followed by the wind thingy that puts it in lines (didn't know I had to to that last time, so had to drive up and town for yonks) followed by wrapping then picking up  automatically by dragging the bale picker-upper
Online stoa

Re: Simulator Games Thread
« Reply #33 on: December 3, 2021, 10:59:17 am »
I think the mowing stuff is the most relaxing, because you just drive, if you miss a spot you just go back and drive over it again, no need to go in straight lines or whatever, just cut all the grass that's there. It's a bit different when you're windrowing it afterwards as you'll want to make more or less straight lines to pick the stuff up. What I hate about bale-making is that with round bales you have to stop every few metres to drop the bale. We need the Kvermeland-thingy back, they had in FS19 as DLC, because it just lets you drive.

In my playthrough I still have sheep and chicken and they make shitloads of money especially the chicken. Tried to go for horses, but just can't be arsed riding them all the time. They used to be money-makers in FS19, but they've dialled that back in the new game it seems. Now, they're too much work for and I think you can only get their worth up to something over 2K. That won't make you a lot of money. Therefore, I am now focussing on silage. Will sell it at first and then maybe go for cows, when I have more money.
Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

Re: Simulator Games Thread
« Reply #34 on: December 3, 2021, 11:06:18 am »
Quote from: stoa on December  3, 2021, 10:59:17 am
I think the mowing stuff is the most relaxing, because you just drive, if you miss a spot you just go back and drive over it again, no need to go in straight lines or whatever, just cut all the grass that's there. It's a bit different when you're windrowing it afterwards as you'll want to make more or less straight lines to pick the stuff up. What I hate about bale-making is that with round bales you have to stop every few metres to drop the bale. We need the Kvermeland-thingy back, they had in FS19 as DLC, because it just lets you drive.

In my playthrough I still have sheep and chicken and they make shitloads of money especially the chicken. Tried to go for horses, but just can't be arsed riding them all the time. They used to be money-makers in FS19, but they've dialled that back in the new game it seems. Now, they're too much work for and I think you can only get their worth up to something over 2K. That won't make you a lot of money. Therefore, I am now focussing on silage. Will sell it at first and then maybe go for cows, when I have more money.

Not really tried keeping animals yet.

I find when I plough/cultivate/fertilise/seed/plant then I don't do straight lines as I can't be arsed with all the turning, so I drive around the outside and go in and in and in - takes 1/2 the time and is much more fun
Online stoa

Re: Simulator Games Thread
« Reply #35 on: December 3, 2021, 11:24:01 am »
Nah, can't do that. While I'm pretty sloppy in my personal life and don't have an issue, if my desk is a mess and not everything is neatly lined up, I have OCD when doing field work in FS. I just can't stand it, when I'm plowing for example and there are small lines or patches on the field that I might have missed. Yes, I could do them afterwards, but it just drives me crazy when I'm going over a field and missing a spot while driving in a straight line... ;)
Offline ToneLa

Re: Simulator Games Thread
« Reply #36 on: December 3, 2021, 11:26:50 am »
I played PC Building Simulator to play Job Simulator on to earn enough to get Train Sim World 2 to get a train to the airport and used MS Flight Sim to fly over my house where I'm playing PC Building Simulator to play Job Simulator to
Online stoa

Re: Simulator Games Thread
« Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 10:21:28 pm »
Of course Giants release the Vicon Fastbale as a free DLC the day after I have bought a different (and more shite) baler yesterday in my savegame... ;D
Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

Re: Simulator Games Thread
« Reply #38 on: Today at 04:22:23 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 10:21:28 pm
Of course Giants release the Vicon Fastbale as a free DLC the day after I have bought a different (and more shite) baler yesterday in my savegame... ;D

The New Holland FX? 32? has appeared now as a free download with the header.

I've been using that tiny little one with the tiny little header.

Not wasting a tractor on the trailer either - the souped up pickup with the green trailer (First in the list) is great

Leaves my tractors free to tractor
Online stoa

Re: Simulator Games Thread
« Reply #39 on: Today at 04:43:26 pm »
No, the round-baler that just lets you drive without having to stop for every bale to be dropped. I hate that most about making bales. Square bales would be an option because those machines just pump them out as you go. However, they are expensive as fuck... I still have my first harvester (the Deutz-Fahr one), but I don't really like the one by New Holland. Might go for the Claas Dominator when I have more money, but it's not a priority right now...
