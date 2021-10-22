I think they have improved helpers so that they can do more of the stuff attached to mowing. I got one guy to do windrowing on a field and I think that didn't work back in FS19, but in 22 it only works, if they are on an actual field I think (one with a number) and sometimes they seem to have issues finding it or they simply do weird stuff. But I did one contract, where I got a helper to do the windrowing and I just followed him doing the bales. They can't do the grass on the part next to the field though, so I did that myself. It's still an improvment compared to the older games. I'm not sure, if they can use the forage wagons, but I seem to remember that it didn't work when I tried to get one to collect straw. I do quite like the grass stuff though, so I don't mind not having a helper. The only problem I have with collecting the bales when not using one of the trailers that auto-collect them. Don't have one of those, so when I have a contract I use a regular flatbed trailer and just pick them up myself with the superpower mod. That can still be a pain in the arse, if you have loads of bales and only a small trailer. That's another thing where autoload mods will help and those were the ones I used in FS19.



I haven't really used the helpers except the basic stuff for field work, where you get into a tractor, drive onto the field and press "H" to get them to work, and the "Go to" feature. I think the AI is still pretty shite and half of the time it's not working properly, so I just let them do basic things, because having them do anything complicated will more often than not end up with you getting angry as the helper doesn't do what he's been told or fucks up in some other way. It happens even with the basic stuff. I've had helpers driving around aimlessly when they were supposed to fertilze a field (often wasting the fertilizer while doing it) or stopping in the middle of an intersection saying that an object is blocking them even when there's nothing there. But that's not really an issue for me, because while I was using Autodrive and Courseplay in FS19 I used them for similar stuff, which was telling the helper to drive to a certain location (Autodrive) or harvesting a field (Courseplay). You could do more stuff with both AD and CP (even combining the two), but that often ended up in a complete clusterfuck, so I had to spend even more time unclustering it instead of it saving me time. So, I just let my harvester harvest for example and then used the tractor myself to unload it when it was full and then maybe used Autodrive to get a helper to drive it to the unload point and then back to the field, while I was doing other things. There was another helpful mod, that showed you the state of all the vehicles that were currently in use by either yourself or a helper. That way, you could easily see when your harvester was close to being full.



