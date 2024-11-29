« previous next »
Re: The Acca Pool
Yesterday at 12:36:07 pm
Been busy at work today/yesterday so gonna pass this weekend


But I fancy 2 from these  ;D
VARsenal
Wolves
Spurs
Man U
Forest
Re: The Acca Pool
Yesterday at 01:12:54 pm
Quote from: rodderzzz on November 29, 2024, 06:22:34 am
Short Odds:
Sanfrecce Hiroshima WIN v Consadole Sapporo at 1/3

Second to last game of the season, Sanfrecce 3 points behind the leaders and HAVE to win after slipping up in their last three. Consadole already all but relegated on GD.

Long Odds:
Darmstadt WIN v Munster at 3/4
After a poor start Darmstadt have won 4 of their last 5, but do have the best attack in the league. Munster currently 2nd bottom and think they'll struggle to stop Darmstadt at home.
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on November 29, 2024, 02:27:11 pm
Long odds

Motherwell v Hibs - Scottish Prem - Sat 3pm - Motherwell Win

5th v bottom. Hibs away form is woeful with 2 points from 6 games. Those 2 points have been at Kilmarnock and Ross County.
Motherwell's recent home form doesn't scream a guaranteed win, but 2 of their last 5 have been Celtic and Rangers. Take those 2 games out and it's 4 wins in their other 5 homes.

Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on November 29, 2024, 02:32:08 pm
Short Odds

Real Madrid v Getafe - La Liga - Sun 3.15pm - Real Madrid Win

Madrid have 6 wins from 7 home games, with the only defeat being against Barca.
Getafe have 2 points from 6 aways.
Real Madrid have won this fixture 16 times in a row going back to 2008.
Quote from: bradders1011 on November 29, 2024, 10:40:34 pm
Shorter Odds

Galatasaray v Eyupspor - Turkish Superlig - Sun 4pm - Galatasaray win - 1/4

Gala are unbeaten top.

Longer Odds
Bologna v Venezia - Serie A - Sat 7.45pm - Bologna win - 8/11

Venezia haven't won away yet, mired at the bottom, don't score often but do concede.
Quote from: The G in Gin&Tonic on Yesterday at 08:51:27 am
Short odds:

Bundesliga - Saturday 14.30 - Augsburg v Bochum. Augsburg win.

This pick is more based on Bochum's away form where they have lost 6 in a row. Augsburg have an ok home record this season. Winning 3 out of 6 league games.

Longer odds:

National League - Saturday 3pm - Hartlepool v Barnet. Barnet to win.

Top of the Barnet travel to in form Hartlepool this afternoon. Barnet have won the last two meetings between the sides and whilst Hartlepool have a good home record of late, Barnet away games have GOALS in them & I expect them to continue that later in their favour.
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Yesterday at 10:11:01 am
Been busy, taking a look now...

SHORTER ODDS
National League
York City v Maidenhead - York City WIN @ 10/21

Maidenhead's win last time out came against Braintree (also near the foot of the table) who conceded two early before having a man sent off.  Otherwise, Maidenhead are in abysmal form and haven't won a game since early October.  York City flying high and should have way too much for Maidenhead.

LONGER ODDS
Bundesliga
Heidenheim v Eintracht Frankfurt - Eintracht WIN @ 19/20

Eintracht sitting pretty in second and scoring over two goals a game on average, Heidenhem flirting with the drop zone and conceding two goals a game - this should be an effortless win.
£10 on returns £1218.07 with BF.
Re: The Acca Pool
Yesterday at 02:07:03 pm
Fiver on each.

Short odds returns £26. If we can't win a 4/1 acca we're fucked  :D
Re: The Acca Pool
Yesterday at 02:42:21 pm
Bollocks, totally forgot about this :D I'll take a pass this week then it seems!
Re: The Acca Pool
Yesterday at 03:36:13 pm
York should be a safe pick. 4-0

Motherwell are turds.
Re: The Acca Pool
Yesterday at 03:41:13 pm
Motherwell can fuck off
Re: The Acca Pool
Yesterday at 04:38:32 pm
:(
Re: The Acca Pool
Yesterday at 05:07:32 pm
Short Odds runs until tomorrow.
First 2 games on long odds were shit.
Re: The Acca Pool
Today at 07:07:35 am
Hiroshima win.

On to Madrid and Gala
