Short Odds:Sanfrecce Hiroshima WIN v Consadole Sapporo at 1/3Second to last game of the season, Sanfrecce 3 points behind the leaders and HAVE to win after slipping up in their last three. Consadole already all but relegated on GD.Long Odds:Darmstadt WIN v Munster at 3/4After a poor start Darmstadt have won 4 of their last 5, but do have the best attack in the league. Munster currently 2nd bottom and think they'll struggle to stop Darmstadt at home.
Long oddsMotherwell v Hibs - Scottish Prem - Sat 3pm - Motherwell Win5th v bottom. Hibs away form is woeful with 2 points from 6 games. Those 2 points have been at Kilmarnock and Ross County. Motherwell's recent home form doesn't scream a guaranteed win, but 2 of their last 5 have been Celtic and Rangers. Take those 2 games out and it's 4 wins in their other 5 homes.
Short OddsReal Madrid v Getafe - La Liga - Sun 3.15pm - Real Madrid WinMadrid have 6 wins from 7 home games, with the only defeat being against Barca.Getafe have 2 points from 6 aways.Real Madrid have won this fixture 16 times in a row going back to 2008.
Shorter OddsGalatasaray v Eyupspor - Turkish Superlig - Sun 4pm - Galatasaray win - 1/4Gala are unbeaten top.Longer OddsBologna v Venezia - Serie A - Sat 7.45pm - Bologna win - 8/11Venezia haven't won away yet, mired at the bottom, don't score often but do concede.
Short odds:Bundesliga - Saturday 14.30 - Augsburg v Bochum. Augsburg win.This pick is more based on Bochum's away form where they have lost 6 in a row. Augsburg have an ok home record this season. Winning 3 out of 6 league games.Longer odds:National League - Saturday 3pm - Hartlepool v Barnet. Barnet to win.Top of the Barnet travel to in form Hartlepool this afternoon. Barnet have won the last two meetings between the sides and whilst Hartlepool have a good home record of late, Barnet away games have GOALS in them & I expect them to continue that later in their favour.
Been busy, taking a look now...SHORTER ODDSNational LeagueYork City v Maidenhead - York City WIN @ 10/21Maidenhead's win last time out came against Braintree (also near the foot of the table) who conceded two early before having a man sent off. Otherwise, Maidenhead are in abysmal form and haven't won a game since early October. York City flying high and should have way too much for Maidenhead.LONGER ODDSBundesligaHeidenheim v Eintracht Frankfurt - Eintracht WIN @ 19/20Eintracht sitting pretty in second and scoring over two goals a game on average, Heidenhem flirting with the drop zone and conceding two goals a game - this should be an effortless win.
