Short Odds
Frankfurt v Bremen - Bundesliga - Sat 5.30pm - FRANKFURT WIN
Frankfurt have won 5 in their last 6 games, and scored 19 in their last 6 league games. Bremen are in mixed form lately, with 3 wins, 2 losses and 1 draw in last 6 games. They have a very leaky defense conceding 14 in their last 6 league games.
Longer Odds
Everton v Brentford - PL - Sat 3pm - DRAW
Everton have only won 2 in their last 6 games, however they have 3 draws and just 1 loss in that time. Brentford come into the game winning 4 in their last 6, but have struggled away from home.