Short odds:



Bundesliga - Saturday 14.30 - Augsburg v Bochum. Augsburg win.



This pick is more based on Bochum's away form where they have lost 6 in a row. Augsburg have an ok home record this season. Winning 3 out of 6 league games.



Longer odds:



National League - Saturday 3pm - Hartlepool v Barnet. Barnet to win.



Top of the Barnet travel to in form Hartlepool this afternoon. Barnet have won the last two meetings between the sides and whilst Hartlepool have a good home record of late, Barnet away games have GOALS in them & I expect them to continue that later in their favour.



