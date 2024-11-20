« previous next »
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #4280 on: November 20, 2024, 07:51:16 pm »
Short:
Atletico Madrid WIN v Alaves at 4/11

Long:
Spezia WIN v Suditrol at 5/6
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #4281 on: November 22, 2024, 12:56:46 pm »
Short Odds

Cliftonville v Loughgall - NIFL - Sat 3pm - Cliftonville Win

I'm going to this game tomorrow. 115 minutes of standing in freezing cold and rain. At least we can have a beer in the stands.
Cliftonville lost last time out against Ballymena in a bit of an upset, however Loughgall are rooted to the bottom and should be relegated this season. Anything other than a Cliftonville win would be a big shock.

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #4282 on: November 22, 2024, 01:39:59 pm »
Long Odds

Austria Vienna v Hartberg - Austrian Bundesliga - Sun 4pm - Austria Vienna Win

Vienna are in fine form with maximum points in their last 5 games. They've picked up 16 out of 18 in their 6 home games.
Hartberg have 5 points in their 5 away games.
Vienna have also won the last 5 head to head meetings at home.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #4283 on: November 22, 2024, 02:46:04 pm »
Short Odds

Frankfurt v Bremen - Bundesliga - Sat 5.30pm - FRANKFURT WIN

Frankfurt have won 5 in their last 6 games, and scored 19 in their last 6 league games. Bremen are in mixed form lately, with 3 wins, 2 losses and 1 draw in last 6 games. They have a very leaky defense conceding 14 in their last 6 league games.


Longer Odds

Everton v Brentford - PL - Sat 3pm - DRAW

Everton have only won 2 in their last 6 games, however they have 3 draws and just 1 loss in that time. Brentford come into the game winning 4 in their last 6, but have struggled away from home.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #4284 on: November 22, 2024, 07:37:36 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November  9, 2024, 04:23:21 pm
Wouldn't have mattered anyway. I did try to warn G about Linfield and Ballymena
Awful by me. Didn't even get to put anything on that week due to a family matter.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #4285 on: November 22, 2024, 07:42:20 pm »
Short odds:

Dutch Eredivise - Feyenoord v Heerenveen. Feyenoord to win - Saturday - 17.45.

Long odds:

MLS - Saturday evening - NYCFC v New York - NYCFC to win.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #4286 on: November 22, 2024, 08:41:48 pm »
Shorter odds
Brazilian Serie A
AC Goianiense v Palmeiras - Palmeiras WIN and OVER 1.5 goals in the game @ 4/7

OR (I know some prefer home games)
Internacional v Red Bull Bragantino - Internacional WIN @ 1/2

Longer Odds
Italian Serie B
Carrarese v Pisa - Pisa WIN @ 11/10


Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #4287 on: November 22, 2024, 10:53:00 pm »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on November 22, 2024, 08:41:48 pm
Shorter odds
Brazilian Serie A
AC Goianiense v Palmeiras - Palmeiras WIN and OVER 1.5 goals in the game @ 4/7

OR (I know some prefer home games)
Internacional v Red Bull Bragantino - Internacional WIN @ 1/2

Can you just stick to making one selection mate?
We're struggling enough as it is trying to get a win without having to decide which pick to go with  :D

I'm happy to go with Nayia's suggestion last week of straight outcomes only for a bit, so I'll go with Internacional here.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #4288 on: November 23, 2024, 10:31:14 am »
I'll pass this week, 2 on my shortlist picked and the others were PSV @1/10, Arsenal & City  ;D
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #4289 on: November 23, 2024, 11:05:30 am »
Aston Villa home win (4/6) PL SAT

Man Utd away win (4/7) PL SUN
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #4290 on: November 23, 2024, 12:29:04 pm »
Quote from: rodderzzz on November 20, 2024, 07:51:16 pm
Short:
Atletico Madrid WIN v Alaves at 4/11 WON

Long:
Spezia WIN v Suditrol at 5/6 WON
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November 22, 2024, 12:56:46 pm
Short Odds

Cliftonville v Loughgall - NIFL - Sat 3pm - Cliftonville Win WON
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November 22, 2024, 01:39:59 pm
Long Odds

Austria Vienna v Hartberg - Austrian Bundesliga - Sun 4pm - Austria Vienna Win WON
Quote from: bradders1011 on November 20, 2024, 01:30:05 pm
Short
Bayer Leverkusen v Heidenheim - Bundesliga - Sat 2.30pm - Leverkusen win - 1/5 WON

Long
Samsunspor v Alanyaspor - Turkish Super Lig - Sun 1pm - Samsunspor win - 8/11 LOSS

Quote from: CraigDS on November 22, 2024, 02:46:04 pm
Short Odds

Frankfurt v Bremen - Bundesliga - Sat 5.30pm - FRANKFURT WIN WON
Longer Odds

Everton v Brentford - PL - Sat 3pm - DRAW WON

Quote from: The G in Gerrard on November 22, 2024, 07:42:20 pm
Short odds:

Dutch Eredivise - Feyenoord v Heerenveen. Feyenoord to win - Saturday - 17.45. WON

Long odds:

MLS - Saturday evening - NYCFC v New York - NYCFC to win. LOSS
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on November 22, 2024, 08:41:48 pm
Shorter odds

Internacional v Red Bull Bragantino - Internacional WIN @ 1/2 WON

Longer Odds
Italian Serie B
Carrarese v Pisa - Pisa WIN @ 11/10 LOSS
Quote from: nayia2002 on November 23, 2024, 11:05:30 am
Aston Villa home win (4/6) PL SAT LOSS

Man Utd away win (4/7) PL SUN LOSS
« Last Edit: November 25, 2024, 06:50:57 pm by The G in Gerrard »
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #4291 on: November 23, 2024, 12:39:08 pm »
£5 on short for £60
£5 on long for £926
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #4292 on: November 23, 2024, 12:48:42 pm »
Will stick a £5 each on 365 shortly.

As an aside trying to find live score for Hoffenheim u19 game. Any ideas where I can find it?
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #4293 on: November 23, 2024, 01:25:13 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on November 23, 2024, 12:48:42 pm
As an aside trying to find live score for Hoffenheim u19 game. Any ideas where I can find it?
That will be a Final Result Only one I would imagine
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #4294 on: November 23, 2024, 01:28:57 pm »
£10 on shorter odds returns £120.21 on 365 (went with United out of your two Nayia as the short odds)

£10 on longer odds returns £2,069.05 on 365.

£10 on them all returns £21,258.56 on 365 (I may as well just burn my money tbf).
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #4295 on: November 23, 2024, 01:36:22 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on November 23, 2024, 01:25:13 pm
That will be a Final Result Only one I would imagine
Looks that way. Annoying.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #4296 on: November 23, 2024, 04:57:32 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on November 22, 2024, 02:46:04 pm
Longer Odds

Everton v Brentford - PL - Sat 3pm - DRAW

Everton have only won 2 in their last 6 games, however they have 3 draws and just 1 loss in that time. Brentford come into the game winning 4 in their last 6, but have struggled away from home.

Called this one, shame some of you lot are shite at picks though  ;D ;D
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #4297 on: November 23, 2024, 04:59:39 pm »
Fucking Pisa with a man sent off early AGAIN!
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #4298 on: November 23, 2024, 06:33:52 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on November 23, 2024, 04:57:32 pm
Called this one, shame some of you lot are shite at picks though  ;D ;D
Your short odds one is still on? Unfortunately I chose Villa.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #4299 on: November 23, 2024, 08:06:50 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on November 23, 2024, 06:33:52 pm
Your short odds one is still on? Unfortunately I chose Villa.

Yeah. Both mine came in this week.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #4300 on: November 24, 2024, 06:37:16 pm »
I am shocked
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #4301 on: November 24, 2024, 09:59:33 pm »
Villa cost me 6.5k yesterday as everything else landed lol. Missed a penalty and then conceded a minute later as well
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #4302 on: November 24, 2024, 10:18:59 pm »
Bollox
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #4303 on: November 24, 2024, 10:19:20 pm »
Same shit, different acca 😃
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #4304 on: November 24, 2024, 10:21:42 pm »
Quote from: rodderzzz on November 24, 2024, 09:59:33 pm
Villa cost me 6.5k yesterday as everything else landed lol. Missed a penalty and then conceded a minute later as well
Fucking useless they are
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #4305 on: November 25, 2024, 06:51:53 pm »
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #4306 on: November 25, 2024, 06:57:33 pm »
Have you had a win yet this season Nayia? :D :D
Logged

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #4307 on: November 25, 2024, 07:00:03 pm »
Well done Craig and Rod.

At least it's obvious who puts the effort in instead of picking names out of a hat.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #4308 on: November 25, 2024, 07:12:12 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November 25, 2024, 07:00:03 pm
Well done Craig and Rod.

At least it's obvious who puts the effort in instead of picking names out of a hat.

to be honest I think putting a little blurb (doesn't need to be massively detailed) as to why you've picked that result makes sense. It's made me think a little more about my selection since I've been doing that.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #4309 on: November 25, 2024, 07:16:55 pm »
Nayia is having a mare this season.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #4310 on: November 25, 2024, 07:20:32 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on November 25, 2024, 07:12:12 pm
to be honest I think putting a little blurb (doesn't need to be massively detailed) as to why you've picked that result makes sense. It's made me think a little more about my selection since I've been doing that.

Yeah I'd prefer if we all did that and gave the reasoning for the selection with facts rather than a hunch to back it up.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #4311 on: November 26, 2024, 10:15:13 am »
Shockingly bad from me  :butt  :-\
I put it down to looking for "safe" bets/results  :wanker
Apologies all  :butt :-[
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #4312 on: November 27, 2024, 06:37:14 pm »
4 of 6 accas fell over by one result each over the weekend, the other two I was two results out.  £2500 over the four and each acca was just one goal away - small fricking margins...
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #4313 on: Yesterday at 06:22:34 am »
Short Odds:
Sanfrecce Hiroshima WIN v Consadole Sapporo at 1/3

Second to last game of the season, Sanfrecce 3 points behind the leaders and HAVE to win after slipping up in their last three. Consadole already all but relegated on GD.

Long Odds:
Darmstadt WIN v Munster at 3/4
After a poor start Darmstadt have won 4 of their last 5, but do have the best attack in the league. Munster currently 2nd bottom and think they'll struggle to stop Darmstadt at home.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #4314 on: Yesterday at 02:27:11 pm »
Long odds

Motherwell v Hibs - Scottish Prem - Sat 3pm - Motherwell Win

5th v bottom. Hibs away form is woeful with 2 points from 6 games. Those 2 points have been at Kilmarnock and Ross County.
Motherwell's recent home form doesn't scream a guaranteed win, but 2 of their last 5 have been Celtic and Rangers. Take those 2 games out and it's 4 wins in their other 5 homes.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #4315 on: Yesterday at 02:32:08 pm »
Short Odds

Real Madrid v Getafe - La Liga - Sun 3.15pm - Real Madrid Win

Madrid have 6 wins from 7 home games, with the only defeat being against Barca.
Getafe have 2 points from 6 aways.
Real Madrid have won this fixture 16 times in a row going back to 2008.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #4316 on: Yesterday at 10:40:34 pm »
Shorter Odds

Galatasaray v Eyupspor - Turkish Superlig - Sun 4pm - Galatasaray win - 1/4

Gala are unbeaten top.

Longer Odds
Bologna v Venezia - Serie A - Sat 7.45pm - Bologna win - 8/11

Venezia haven't won away yet, mired at the bottom, don't score often but do concede.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #4317 on: Today at 08:51:27 am »
Short odds:

Bundesliga - Saturday 14.30 - Augsburg v Bochum. Augsburg win.

This pick is more based on Bochum's away form where they have lost 6 in a row. Augsburg have an ok home record this season. Winning 3 out of 6 league games.

Longer odds:

National League - Saturday 3pm - Hartlepool v Barnet. Barnet to win.

Top of the Barnet travel to in form Hartlepool this afternoon. Barnet have won the last two meetings between the sides and whilst Hartlepool have a good home record of late, Barnet away games have GOALS in them & I expect them to continue that later in their favour.

