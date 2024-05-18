« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 92 93 94 95 96 [97]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Acca Pool  (Read 117031 times)

Offline BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,467
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3840 on: May 18, 2024, 06:53:50 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May 18, 2024, 06:02:48 pm
Faller at the first hurdle

Fucking hell, more like the bastaring acca fainted at the sound of the starters pistol...
Logged
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,015
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3841 on: May 19, 2024, 01:17:22 am »
Piss. I live near Bolton too so all the neighbours are fuming.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline rodderzzz

  • Plonkah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,492
  • That's Bullshit Miss!
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3842 on: May 20, 2024, 08:55:17 pm »
hit my accy this weekend for $31k off a $50 bet. very happy today lol
Logged

Offline BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,467
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3843 on: May 21, 2024, 08:22:08 pm »
Quote from: rodderzzz on May 20, 2024, 08:55:17 pm
hit my accy this weekend for $31k off a $50 bet. very happy today lol


WHAaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaat?!  Fair play mate, congratulations - where were the tips then?
Logged
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Offline rodderzzz

  • Plonkah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,492
  • That's Bullshit Miss!
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3844 on: May 22, 2024, 05:11:34 am »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on May 21, 2024, 08:22:08 pm

WHAaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaat?!  Fair play mate, congratulations - where were the tips then?

I've been close a few times including the week before, when Juventus let me down for $17K as 1/7 home favourites against Salernitana lol

My tips are:

Only use the Early Payout leagues on BEt365 so you also get the bonus.

No matter how tempting it looks, do not ever pick away teams.

Don't restrict yourself to certain league. Brazil Serie B, J League, Argentina Nacional B have some great odds every week, pick out the 10/12 absolute bankers you find from around the league and add a couple from these leagues as you'll find value.

Be extremely lucky!
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,269
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3845 on: May 22, 2024, 12:16:08 pm »
What is a "Round Robin by 20s"
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline rodderzzz

  • Plonkah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,492
  • That's Bullshit Miss!
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3846 on: May 22, 2024, 02:46:54 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May 22, 2024, 12:16:08 pm
What is a "Round Robin by 20s"

It was a 20 team accumulator
Logged

Online nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,673
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3847 on: May 22, 2024, 06:19:36 pm »
Quote from: rodderzzz on May 20, 2024, 08:55:17 pm
hit my accy this weekend for $31k off a $50 bet. very happy today lol
Congrats mate 👏 very well done 🙌
Logged
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Offline BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,467
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3848 on: May 23, 2024, 06:53:36 pm »
Quote from: rodderzzz on May 22, 2024, 02:46:54 pm
It was a 20 team accumulator

We've struggled to get a five-way acca home this season  :lmao
Logged
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Offline rodderzzz

  • Plonkah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,492
  • That's Bullshit Miss!
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3849 on: May 25, 2024, 09:12:37 am »
If anyones still doing this:

Whitecaps to beat Miami 4/5
Logged

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,097
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3850 on: May 25, 2024, 10:45:29 am »
Boxing tonight Catterall to beat Taylor 4/6
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,269
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3851 on: May 25, 2024, 11:20:11 am »
Celtic to beat Rangers
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,467
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3852 on: May 25, 2024, 11:56:11 am »
I'll go with...

Ecuador Premier League
Delfin SC v SD Aucas - SD Aucas WIN @19/20

or for those who like a Home selection

Uruguay Primera
Club Nacional de Football v Danubio FC - Club Nacional WIN @1/2
Logged
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,408
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3853 on: June 1, 2024, 11:38:16 am »
Summer break?
Logged

Offline BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,467
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3854 on: June 2, 2024, 04:59:43 pm »
I'm happy to carry on doing acca's through summer on anything from Ecuador Premier League through to the Allsvenskan - but no fucking international shite, don't force me to have to show interest in international shite...
Logged
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,015
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3855 on: June 2, 2024, 09:43:27 pm »
Happy to do some summer sports. Cricket's usually alright.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,408
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3856 on: June 5, 2024, 06:04:35 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on June  2, 2024, 09:43:27 pm
Happy to do some summer sports. Cricket's usually alright.
Cricket is NEVER alright
« Last Edit: June 5, 2024, 06:51:05 pm by The G in Gerrard »
Logged

Offline BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,467
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3857 on: June 6, 2024, 07:53:05 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on June  5, 2024, 06:04:35 pm
Cricket is NEVER alright

Paraphrasing (to some extent) a chap that used to be (probably still is) quite popular around the City

"How can I tell my wife I have just used the weekly shopping money to pop a bet on a cricket match and then not be able to show her the money for five days?"

Fuck betting on cricket!
Logged
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Offline BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,467
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3858 on: June 8, 2024, 09:52:57 am »
MLS
New England Revolution v NY Red Bulls - NY Red Bulls WIN @ 31/20

and/or...

Minnesota United v FC Dallas - Minnesota WIN @ 11/10
Logged
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Online nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,673
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3859 on: Today at 04:28:00 pm »
Any tips/bets fellow betting Rawkites  :D
Logged
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,269
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3860 on: Today at 04:45:40 pm »
Quote from: nayia2002 on Today at 04:28:00 pm
Any tips/bets fellow betting Rawkites  :D

Yeah. Don't use Betfred
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,673
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #3861 on: Today at 04:48:24 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:45:40 pm
Yeah. Don't use Betfred
🤣🤣
I'm not using them never again!
Logged
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.
Pages: 1 ... 92 93 94 95 96 [97]   Go Up
« previous next »
 