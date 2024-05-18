

WHAaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaat?! Fair play mate, congratulations - where were the tips then?



I've been close a few times including the week before, when Juventus let me down for $17K as 1/7 home favourites against Salernitana lolMy tips are:Only use the Early Payout leagues on BEt365 so you also get the bonus.No matter how tempting it looks, do not ever pick away teams.Don't restrict yourself to certain league. Brazil Serie B, J League, Argentina Nacional B have some great odds every week, pick out the 10/12 absolute bankers you find from around the league and add a couple from these leagues as you'll find value.Be extremely lucky!