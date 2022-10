Looking ahead to the weekend, my standouts are:



Racing Club WIN v Rosario Central at 7/10

Leyton Orient WIN v Newport at 4/5

Atalanta Win v Fiorentina at 19/20

Boca Jnrs WIN v Velez Sarsfield at 10/11





Went with the top game from Roderzzz selection. 1-3 down when I headed off to bed, come down this morning and they'd won 4-3, proper decent surprise. Keep it going please Gods of football.