Need shacktar donesk to win for a 5 team acca Liverpool Eintracht Leverkusen Bayern Shacktar
We doing this, this weekend?
Boro to beat Rotherham in the Championship, 3pm Saturday
Anyway back to the prem this weekend Notts forest home win Friday
Northampton v Rochdale - Northampton WIN
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Friday night picks should be BANNED
Hey all, love this thread never really noticed it before but could well become a regular! I always have a couple small 2/3 team accies through the week and then do a big 15 odd team accy at the weekend from games all over the World for big payouts. usually $20/30k. Just looking for that one a year big hit lol. I assume the bets you're looking for have to be around evens for the thread accy? If so these are a couple to watch this weekend:Kashiwa Reysol v Kawasaki Frontale - Sat 11am(UK time) - Kawasaki Frontale win at 3/4Albirex Niigata v Mito Hollyhock - Sun 10am - Allbiirez Niigata win at 10/11Vasco Da Gama v Nautico Capibaribe - Fri 11pm - Vasco Win at 3/5Atletico Paranaense v Cuaiba - Sun 11pm - Atletico Win at 7/10Good Luck to all on your weekend endeavours
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.62]