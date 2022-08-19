« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 45 46 47 48 49 [50]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Acca Pool  (Read 38932 times)

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,827
  • YNWA
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1960 on: August 19, 2022, 03:26:37 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August 19, 2022, 12:37:01 pm
Imagine your first pick of the season being that  ;D

It kinda had to be  ;D
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,380
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1961 on: August 19, 2022, 03:51:01 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on August 19, 2022, 11:58:48 am
West Ham vs Brighton - PL - Sun 2pm - WEST HAM WIN
Classic Craig ;D
Logged

Offline nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,024
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1962 on: August 19, 2022, 05:35:40 pm »
Crystal Palace home win PL Saturday  :wave
Logged
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Offline BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,979
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1963 on: August 19, 2022, 05:35:42 pm »
MLS
San Jose Earthquakes v Los Angeles FC - Los Angeles FC win
Logged
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Offline nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,024
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1964 on: August 19, 2022, 05:36:27 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August 19, 2022, 12:37:01 pm
Imagine your first pick of the season being that  ;D
🤣
Logged
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Offline nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,024
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1965 on: August 19, 2022, 05:44:11 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on August 19, 2022, 03:26:37 pm
It kinda had to be  ;D
😁 welcome back mate
Logged
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,881
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1966 on: August 19, 2022, 11:47:37 pm »
Here's the 6

Quote from: bradders1011 on August 19, 2022, 01:49:51 pm
Bradders
Leicester City v Southampton - PL - Sat 3pm - Leicester win

G in Gerrard
Exeter City v Cheltenham Town - L1 - Sat 3pm - Exeter win

Lobo
Bolton Wanderers v Sheffield Wednesday - L1 - Sat 3pm - Wednesday win

Craig
West Ham United v Brighton and Hove Albion - PL - Sun 2pm - West Ham win

Barney
Ross County v Kilmarnock - SPL - Sat 3pm - Draw

Bob
San Jose Earthquakes v Los Angeles FC - MLS - Sun 3am - LAFC win
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,827
  • YNWA
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1967 on: August 19, 2022, 11:51:54 pm »
You missed Nayia out Bradders. Christ I go away for a bit and it goes to shit  ;D

Bradders
Leicester City v Southampton - PL - Sat 3pm - Leicester win

G in Gerrard
Exeter City v Cheltenham Town - L1 - Sat 3pm - Exeter win

Lobo
Bolton Wanderers v Sheffield Wednesday - L1 - Sat 3pm - Wednesday win

Craig
West Ham United v Brighton and Hove Albion - PL - Sun 2pm - West Ham win

Barney
Ross County v Kilmarnock - SPL - Sat 3pm - Draw

Bob
San Jose Earthquakes v Los Angeles FC - MLS - Sun 3am - LAFC win

Nayia
Palace vs Villa - PL - Sat 3pm - PALACE WIN
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,827
  • YNWA
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1968 on: August 19, 2022, 11:53:08 pm »
First game tomorrow at 3pm, so a little bit of time to get bet on.
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,827
  • YNWA
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1969 on: August 19, 2022, 11:54:07 pm »
Quote from: nayia2002 on August 19, 2022, 05:44:11 pm
😁 welcome back mate

Ta, been away and took a break from RAWK (well, mostly, kept an eye in but the rest of the place is shite these days with moaning c*nts).
Logged

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,881
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1970 on: August 19, 2022, 11:58:35 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on August 19, 2022, 11:51:54 pm
You missed Nayia out Bradders. Christ I go away for a bit and it goes to shit  ;D

 :-[ Sorry Nayia
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,468
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1971 on: August 20, 2022, 07:34:25 am »
5 on to return £1486.42
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,380
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1972 on: August 20, 2022, 10:46:52 am »
£5 on £1226.37 back.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,108
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1973 on: August 20, 2022, 11:09:34 am »
£1591.37
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,468
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1974 on: August 20, 2022, 11:16:56 am »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,108
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1975 on: August 20, 2022, 11:19:04 am »
Aye, stuck it on quite early yesterday so maybe odds have shortened
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,827
  • YNWA
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1976 on: August 20, 2022, 12:11:17 pm »
£10 returns a bit over £2.5k.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,108
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1977 on: August 20, 2022, 04:20:31 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August 18, 2022, 10:36:05 am
You're banned from picking Exeter in future if they don't win this.

Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,468
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1978 on: August 20, 2022, 04:20:55 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August 18, 2022, 10:36:05 am
You're banned from picking Exeter in future if they don't win this.
:butt
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,108
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1979 on: August 20, 2022, 04:21:51 pm »
I know your plan Gerrard.you aint having Sheff Wednesday next time
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,468
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1980 on: August 20, 2022, 04:45:01 pm »
It just all went to shit after Exeter conceded
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,380
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1981 on: August 20, 2022, 04:54:57 pm »
Where the fuck is Exeter anyway.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,108
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1982 on: August 20, 2022, 04:55:14 pm »
At least some of us can do our jobs
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,024
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1983 on: August 20, 2022, 04:58:14 pm »
Bloody useless  :butt
Logged
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,468
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1984 on: Yesterday at 03:25:34 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on August 19, 2022, 11:58:48 am
West Ham vs Brighton - PL - Sun 2pm - WEST HAM WIN

Well well well  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,380
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1985 on: Yesterday at 05:20:23 pm »
;D
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,827
  • YNWA
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1986 on: Yesterday at 06:49:41 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 03:25:34 pm
Well well well  :D

They'd have won if you lot hadn't fucked up yesterday!
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,380
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #1987 on: Today at 10:28:17 am »
;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 45 46 47 48 49 [50]   Go Up
« previous next »
 