Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Fiver returns £13439
Is that Coral? Pretty poor
First one down again then like...
I'm heading to London tomorrow and was planning to spend all my winnings on a pint of beer (given the prices down there) so fuck the lot of you. Gonna have to go in debt to have a drink now
Fuck Spurs
Could've been worse, just seen a screenshot of a winning bet from last night. Guy cashed out for £23.22, the bet went on to win and would've picked up £15780
Sooo....back onto one PL team each and one other then?
So far (updated)..Craig1. Liverpool vs Leeds - PL - Weds - LIVERPOOL WIN2. Fulham vs Peterborough - Championship - Weds - FULHAM WINBarney1. QPR v Blackpool - Championship - Weds - QPR WIN2. Bodo/Glimt v Celtic - EuCon - Thurs - BODO/GLIMT WIN Lobo1. Sheffield United vs Blackburn - Championship - Weds - SHEFF UNITED WIN2. Atletico Madrid vs Man Utd - CL - Weds - ATLETICO WINBradders1. Reading v Birmingham - Championship - Tues - BIRMINGHAM WIN2. Olympiakos v Atalanta - EL - Thurs - ATALANTA WINThe G1. Rangers vs Dortmund - EL - Thurs - DORTMUND WIN2. Betis vs Zenit - EL - Thurs - BETIS WINNayiaStoke vs Luton - Championship - Weds - STOKE WINBurnley vs Spurs - PL - Weds - SPURS WIN
Some really good individual shouts and odds on here.*Edit there's quite a few right
I'm in again for you all to let me down I reckon we have another crack at this format.
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.56]