« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Acca Pool  (Read 15333 times)

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,326
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #920 on: February 22, 2022, 11:46:43 am »
£5 on the number 1s returns £232.60
£5 on the number 2s returns £361.29
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,833
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #921 on: February 22, 2022, 03:36:05 pm »
Fiver returns £13439
Logged
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,326
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #922 on: February 22, 2022, 03:44:17 pm »
Quote from: nayia2002 on February 22, 2022, 03:36:05 pm
Fiver returns £13439

Is that Coral? Pretty poor
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,833
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #923 on: February 22, 2022, 04:14:25 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 22, 2022, 03:44:17 pm
Is that Coral? Pretty poor

with betfred
Logged
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,258
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #924 on: February 22, 2022, 05:06:13 pm »
£10 on returns £23183.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,326
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #925 on: February 22, 2022, 05:24:43 pm »
You lads need to get on to 365. If I put £10 on last night then returns would be £40k
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,258
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #926 on: February 22, 2022, 06:20:33 pm »
Pfffrrrp you can't even have overs on it ;D
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,258
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #927 on: February 22, 2022, 08:49:14 pm »
Birmingham drawing at half time.
Logged

Online nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,833
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #928 on: February 22, 2022, 09:24:33 pm »
Reading 1-0
Logged
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,024
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #929 on: February 22, 2022, 09:25:13 pm »
Shout Bradders  ;D
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,326
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #930 on: February 22, 2022, 09:29:38 pm »
2-0  :butt
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,411
  • YNWA
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #931 on: February 22, 2022, 09:52:55 pm »
First one down again then like...  :butt
Logged

Online nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,833
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #932 on: February 22, 2022, 09:58:26 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on February 22, 2022, 09:52:55 pm
First one down again then like...  :butt
It's become a tradition 😁 :butt
Logged
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,411
  • YNWA
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #933 on: February 22, 2022, 10:06:50 pm »
I'm heading to London tomorrow and was planning to spend all my winnings on a pint of beer (given the prices down there) so fuck the lot of you. Gonna have to go in debt to have a drink now  ;D
Logged

Online nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,833
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #934 on: February 22, 2022, 10:11:16 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on February 22, 2022, 10:06:50 pm
I'm heading to London tomorrow and was planning to spend all my winnings on a pint of beer (given the prices down there) so fuck the lot of you. Gonna have to go in debt to have a drink now  ;D
😁 Enjoy
Logged
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,340
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #935 on: February 22, 2022, 11:35:50 pm »
Sorry. I'm sorry everyone.  :-[
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,024
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #936 on: Yesterday at 09:16:00 am »
I cleverly still split the picks into two separate ones and a bigger one (for £2.50 each  8))
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,326
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #937 on: Yesterday at 08:38:03 pm »
Fulham and Atletico doing the business for the number 2s. Just need Spurs to sort it out
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,326
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #938 on: Yesterday at 09:00:09 pm »
Fuck Spurs
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,833
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #939 on: Yesterday at 11:07:45 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:00:09 pm
Fuck Spurs
Absolute shite. Fucking wank they are.
Logged
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Online nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,833
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #940 on: Yesterday at 11:08:19 pm »
Had a mate this time. 2 wrong from me  :butt :no
Logged
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,326
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #941 on: Yesterday at 11:20:14 pm »
Could've been worse, just seen a screenshot of a winning bet from last night. Guy cashed out for £23.22, the bet went on to win and would've picked up £15780
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,411
  • YNWA
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #942 on: Today at 12:29:50 am »
Spurs, the new WHU.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,024
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #943 on: Today at 09:00:17 am »
Sooo....back onto one PL team each and one other then? :D
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,833
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #944 on: Today at 09:24:33 am »
 
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:20:14 pm
Could've been worse, just seen a screenshot of a winning bet from last night. Guy cashed out for £23.22, the bet went on to win and would've picked up £15780
:o :butt  :shocked
Logged
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Online nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,833
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #945 on: Today at 09:42:28 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:00:17 am
Sooo....back onto one PL team each and one other then? :D
Yh why not 🤣
Logged
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,258
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #946 on: Today at 07:29:09 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:00:17 am
Sooo....back onto one PL team each and one other then? :D
Still think we should have tried the original method of any bet within a game. Pesky Bet 365 followers stopped it though ;D
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,258
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #947 on: Today at 07:40:12 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on February 22, 2022, 08:00:49 am
So far (updated)..

Craig

1. Liverpool vs Leeds - PL - Weds - LIVERPOOL WIN
2. Fulham vs Peterborough - Championship - Weds - FULHAM WIN


Barney

1. QPR v  Blackpool - Championship - Weds - QPR WIN
2. Bodo/Glimt v Celtic - EuCon - Thurs - BODO/GLIMT WIN


Lobo

1. Sheffield United vs Blackburn - Championship - Weds - SHEFF UNITED WIN
2. Atletico Madrid vs Man Utd - CL - Weds - ATLETICO WIN


Bradders

1. Reading v Birmingham - Championship - Tues - BIRMINGHAM WIN
2. Olympiakos v Atalanta - EL - Thurs - ATALANTA WIN


The G

1. Rangers vs Dortmund - EL - Thurs - DORTMUND WIN
2. Betis vs Zenit - EL - Thurs - BETIS WIN


Nayia

Stoke vs Luton - Championship - Weds - STOKE WIN
Burnley vs Spurs - PL - Weds - SPURS WIN
Some really good individual shouts and odds on here.

*Edit there's quite a few right ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 08:04:54 pm by The G in Gerrard »
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,326
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #948 on: Today at 08:05:10 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:40:12 pm
Some really good individual shouts and odds on here.

*Edit there's quite a few right ;D

QPR and Bodo were great shouts
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,411
  • YNWA
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #949 on: Today at 08:12:25 pm »
Craig

1. Liverpool vs Leeds - PL - Weds - LIVERPOOL WIN - CORRECT
2. Fulham vs Peterborough - Championship - Weds - FULHAM WIN - CORRECT


Barney

1. QPR v  Blackpool - Championship - Weds - QPR WIN - CORRECT
2. Bodo/Glimt v Celtic - EuCon - Thurs - BODO/GLIMT WIN - CORRECT


Lobo

1. Sheffield United vs Blackburn - Championship - Weds - SHEFF UNITED WIN - CORRECT
2. Atletico Madrid vs Man Utd - CL - Weds - ATLETICO WIN - INCORRECT


Bradders

1. Reading v Birmingham - Championship - Tues - BIRMINGHAM WIN - INCORRECT
2. Olympiakos v Atalanta - EL - Thurs - ATALANTA WIN - CORRECT


The G

1. Rangers vs Dortmund - EL - Thurs - DORTMUND WIN - Currently 0-0
2. Betis vs Zenit - EL - Thurs - BETIS WIN - Currently 0-0


Nayia

Stoke vs Luton - Championship - Weds - STOKE WIN - INCORRECT
Burnley vs Spurs - PL - Weds - SPURS WIN - INCORRECT
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,340
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #950 on: Today at 10:21:38 pm »
Just saved up enough before Monday payday to spaff up the wall this weekend, so I'm in.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,326
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #951 on: Today at 10:23:24 pm »
I'm in again for you all to let me down

I reckon we have another crack at this format.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,411
  • YNWA
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #952 on: Today at 11:25:33 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:23:24 pm
I'm in again for you all to let me down

I reckon we have another crack at this format.

Everyone fucked us over the week!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 19 20 21 22 23 [24]   Go Up
« previous next »
 