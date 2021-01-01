« previous next »
Author Topic: The Acca Pool

The G in Gerrard

Re: The Acca Pool
Reply #880 on: Today at 11:07:57 am
Had a thought yesterday. Still do the game picks but as an alternative look at a bet within the game you have? Eg over 2.5 goals... Something that all sites would have?
CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
Re: The Acca Pool
Reply #881 on: Today at 11:11:37 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:07:57 am
Had a thought yesterday. Still do the game picks but as an alternative look at a bet within the game you have? Eg over 2.5 goals... Something that all sites would have?

To replace the La Liga game pick?

So everyone gets PL game, we pick the result as normal but the second choice is some sort of in game bet?
El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
Re: The Acca Pool
Reply #882 on: Today at 11:14:58 am
Yeah good shout I think
The G in Gerrard

Re: The Acca Pool
Reply #883 on: Today at 11:17:55 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:11:37 am
To replace the La Liga game pick?

So everyone gets PL game, we pick the result as normal but the second choice is some sort of in game bet?
Can still do La Liga as part of an accumulator if the majority want?

So for Instance if Barney got West Ham Vs Newcastle this weekend just gone and he felt like Antonio was his pick from the game as anytime goalscorer that could be added to his pick of West Ham winning? ;D
CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
Re: The Acca Pool
Reply #884 on: Today at 11:21:37 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:17:55 am
So for Instance if Barney got West Ham Vs Newcastle this weekend just gone and he felt like Antonio was his pick from the game as anytime goalscorer that could be added to his pick of West Ham winning? ;D

We can't even get the results right yet  ;D ;D ;D

I do like the idea though!
