The Acca Pool

Re: The Acca Pool
Reply #760 on: Yesterday at 03:09:25 pm
Getting on a plane now so will update the list with the selections later tonight.
Re: The Acca Pool
Reply #761 on: Yesterday at 04:53:47 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 03:09:25 pm
Getting on a plane now so will update the list with the selections later tonight.
Going Cayman Islands to get us our West Ham winnings?
Re: The Acca Pool
Reply #762 on: Yesterday at 05:39:32 pm
City win
Real Madrid win
Re: The Acca Pool
Reply #763 on: Yesterday at 06:08:15 pm
Us and Betis.
Re: The Acca Pool
Reply #764 on: Yesterday at 09:07:52 pm
Palace win
Celta win

🤞🤞
Re: The Acca Pool
Reply #765 on: Yesterday at 09:11:40 pm
QPR win
Elche win
Re: The Acca Pool
Reply #766 on: Today at 08:10:12 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 01:41:50 pm
Bradders
City vs Fulham - SAT
Real vs Granada - SUN

The G
Liverpool vs Cardiff - SUN
Betis vs Villarreal - SUN

Barney
Chelsea vs Plymouth - SAT
Osasuna vs Sevilla - SAT

Lobo
Spurs vs Brighton - SAT
Mallorca vs Cadiz - SAT

Nayia
Palace vs Hartlepool - SAT
Celta vs Rayo - SAT

Craig
Peterborough vs QPR - SAT
Elche vs Alaves - SAT

Think that's all
Re: The Acca Pool
Reply #767 on: Today at 08:14:59 am
£5 on FA Cup returns £34.30 including £4.47 bonus  :D
£5 all returns £4461.97 including £1487.32 bonus
£5 on La Liga returns £573.39 including £74.79 bonus
