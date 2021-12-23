OK you lot, here they are. Top pick for everyone is from the 26th/27th round of PL fixtures, the second pick is from the 28th-30th round.
Appalled
Manchester City V Leicester City
Crystal Palace V Norwich City
Barney
Villa V Cheslea - VILLA DRAW
Arsenal V Wolverhampton Wanderers - ARSENAL WIN
Red Star
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford - BRIGHTON WIN
Manchester United V Burnley - MAN UNITED WIN
Nayia
Tottenham Hotspur V Crystal Palace - SPURS WIN
Southampton V Tottenham Hotspur - SPURS WIN
Bradders
Newcastle United V Manchester United - MAN UNITED WIN
Leicester City V Liverpool - LIVERPOOL WIN
The G
West Ham United V Southampton - WEST HAM WIN
Chelsea V Brighton & Hove Albion - CHELSEA WIN
Craig
Norwich City V Arsenal - ARSENAL WIN
Brentford V Manchester City - CITY WIN