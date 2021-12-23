« previous next »
Author Topic: The Acca Pool  (Read 8737 times)

Online Happy Craig'mas

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #520 on: December 23, 2021, 05:07:31 pm »
26th / 27th Games

Burnley V Everton
Manchester City V Leicester City
Norwich City V Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur V Crystal Palace
West Ham United V Southampton
Aston Villa V Chelsea
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford
Newcastle United V Manchester United

28th - 30th Games

Arsenal V Wolverhampton Wanderers
Crystal Palace V Norwich City
Southampton V Tottenham Hotspur
Watford V West Ham United
Leeds United V Aston Villa
Leicester City V Liverpool
Chelsea V Brighton & Hove Albion
Brentford V Manchester City
Everton V Newcastle United
Manchester United V Burnley
Online Happy Craig'mas

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #521 on: December 23, 2021, 05:13:25 pm »
OK you lot, here they are. Top pick for everyone is from the 26th/27th round of PL fixtures, the second pick is from the 28th-30th round.


Appalled
Manchester City V Leicester City
Crystal Palace V Norwich City

Barney
Villa V Cheslea - VILLA DRAW
Arsenal V Wolverhampton Wanderers - ARSENAL WIN

Red Star
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford - BRIGHTON WIN
Manchester United V Burnley - MAN UNITED WIN

Nayia
Tottenham Hotspur V Crystal Palace - SPURS WIN
Southampton V Tottenham Hotspur - SPURS WIN

Bradders
Newcastle United V Manchester United - MAN UNITED WIN
Leicester City V Liverpool - LIVERPOOL WIN

The G
West Ham United V Southampton - WEST HAM WIN
Chelsea V Brighton & Hove Albion - CHELSEA WIN

Craig
Norwich City V Arsenal - ARSENAL WIN
Brentford V Manchester City - CITY WIN
Online bradders1011

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #522 on: December 23, 2021, 05:35:55 pm »
Manchester United win
Liverpool win
Offline Red Star

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #523 on: December 23, 2021, 06:02:14 pm »
Brighton win
ManU win
Offline nayia2002

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #524 on: December 23, 2021, 06:34:08 pm »
Spurs home win
Spurs away win
 :wave
Offline The G in Gluhwein

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #525 on: December 23, 2021, 07:45:57 pm »
Home wins for both please.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #526 on: December 24, 2021, 10:30:33 am »
Burnley win
Arsenal win
Online Happy Craig'mas

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #527 on: December 24, 2021, 12:15:03 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on December 24, 2021, 10:30:33 am
Burnley win
Arsenal win

Do you want to swap your Burnley V Everton game for Villa V Chelsea as the former has been postponed now.
Online Happy Craig'mas

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #528 on: December 24, 2021, 12:15:52 pm »
Appalled just need your picks.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #529 on: December 24, 2021, 03:35:04 pm »
Villa draw
Online Happy Craig'mas

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #530 on: December 25, 2021, 06:14:49 pm »
Still waiting on Lobo...
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #531 on: December 26, 2021, 01:36:26 pm »
I'm going with what we have but adding City and Palace
Offline The G in Gluhwein

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #532 on: December 26, 2021, 01:50:15 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on December 26, 2021, 01:36:26 pm
I'm going with what we have but adding City and Palace
I'm doing it with City & leaving out Palace.
Online Happy Craig'mas

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #533 on: December 26, 2021, 02:09:01 pm »
Ive put them on as they are, not added the other two games.
Offline nayia2002

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #534 on: December 26, 2021, 02:50:26 pm »
Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on December 26, 2021, 02:09:01 pm
Ive put them on as they are, not added the other two games.
Same here
Online Happy Craig'mas

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #535 on: December 26, 2021, 04:56:37 pm »
West Ham again!
Offline The G in Gluhwein

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #536 on: December 27, 2021, 09:39:53 pm »
Online Happy Craig'mas

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #537 on: December 28, 2021, 04:24:19 pm »
Barney
Villa V Cheslea - VILLA DRAW - INCORRECT
Arsenal V Wolverhampton Wanderers - ARSENAL WIN - PP

Red Star
Brighton & Hove Albion V Brentford - BRIGHTON WIN - CORRECT
Manchester United V Burnley - MAN UNITED WIN

Nayia
Tottenham Hotspur V Crystal Palace - SPURS WIN - CORRECT
Southampton V Tottenham Hotspur - SPURS WIN - INCORRECT

Bradders
Newcastle United V Manchester United - MAN UNITED WIN - INCORRECT
Leicester City V Liverpool - LIVERPOOL WIN

The G
West Ham United V Southampton - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Chelsea V Brighton & Hove Albion - CHELSEA WIN

Craig
Norwich City V Arsenal - ARSENAL WIN - CORRECT
Brentford V Manchester City - CITY WIN
« Last Edit: December 28, 2021, 04:56:36 pm by Happy Craig'mas »
Offline The G in Gluhwein

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #538 on: December 29, 2021, 12:01:17 pm »
We go again?
Online Happy Craig'mas

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #539 on: December 29, 2021, 12:02:20 pm »
100%.

1. Craig
2. The G
3. Barney
4. Bradders
5. Banned Baubles
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #540 on: December 29, 2021, 12:04:29 pm »
Would be nice if we could win one
Online bradders1011

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #541 on: December 29, 2021, 02:44:12 pm »
In
Offline The G in Gluhwein

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #542 on: December 29, 2021, 03:00:55 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on December 29, 2021, 12:04:29 pm
Would be nice if we could win one
Maybe just do 8 games this time rather than 16?
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #543 on: December 29, 2021, 03:10:53 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gluhwein on December 29, 2021, 03:00:55 pm
Maybe just do 8 games this time rather than 16?

There's a full round of La Liga games this weekend so happy enough to do that alongside the English games.
Offline The G in Gluhwein

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #544 on: December 29, 2021, 03:13:13 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on December 29, 2021, 03:10:53 pm
There's a full round of La Liga games this weekend so happy enough to do that alongside the English games.
Sound.
Offline fucking baubles

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #545 on: December 29, 2021, 05:16:56 pm »
:thumbup

I promise I wont get banned before the weekend
Online Happy Craig'mas

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #546 on: December 29, 2021, 05:19:16 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gluhwein on December 29, 2021, 03:00:55 pm
Maybe just do 8 games this time rather than 16?

to be honest most have been putting them on separately too (so 6-8 PL games in one acca) so that option is always there too.

I'll include La Liga this round, but obvs if people just want to put the PL results on it's no issue as long as they still pick their La Liga result for the rest of us.
Offline nayia2002

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #547 on: December 29, 2021, 07:41:08 pm »
Offline The G in Gluhwein

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #548 on: December 29, 2021, 07:43:57 pm »
Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on December 29, 2021, 05:19:16 pm
to be honest most have been putting them on separately too (so 6-8 PL games in one acca) so that option is always there too.

I'll include La Liga this round, but obvs if people just want to put the PL results on it's no issue as long as they still pick their La Liga result for the rest of us.
Looking forward to it :)
Offline The G in Gluhwein

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #549 on: Yesterday at 01:38:46 pm »
We getting the games up today Craig?
Online Happy Craig'mas

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #550 on: Yesterday at 01:53:20 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gluhwein on Yesterday at 01:38:46 pm
We getting the games up today Craig?

Yeah mate. Will do it shortly so last chance for anyone who wants in.
Offline nayia2002

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #551 on: Yesterday at 03:56:55 pm »
Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on December 29, 2021, 12:02:20 pm
100%.

1. Craig
2. The G
3. Barney
4. Bradders
5. Banned Baubles

In 🙌
Online bradders1011

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #552 on: Today at 06:26:35 pm »
We on?
Online Happy Craig'mas

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #553 on: Today at 06:49:07 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 06:26:35 pm
We on?

Yep, sorry will do it now!
Online Happy Craig'mas

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #554 on: Today at 06:58:12 pm »
The G
Arsenal V Manchester City
Villarreal V Levante

Bradders
Brentford V Aston Villa
Mallorca V Barca

Barney
Crystal Palace V West Ham United
Alavex V Sociedad

Nayia
Manchester United V Wolverhampton Wanderers
Getafe V Madrid

Banned Baubles
Leicester City V Norwich City
Elche V Granada

Craig
Watford V Tottenham Hotspur
Cadiz V Sevilla
Online bradders1011

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #555 on: Today at 07:06:33 pm »
Brentford-Villa DRAW
Barcelona win
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #556 on: Today at 07:07:37 pm »
I love West Ham
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #557 on: Today at 07:13:20 pm »
They're not too good away from home. Palace have looked decent the few times I've watched them - Palace Win

Sociedad had a decent enough away record, going 8 unbeaten but have lost the last 2 away in the league. Only 2 of the last 15 at Alaves have been a draw, with Sociedad winning 4 of the last 6 - Sociedad win
