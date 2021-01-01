« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Acca Pool  (Read 5787 times)

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,835
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #360 on: Today at 09:50:38 pm »
Cannot believe this Craig
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on Yesterday at 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,835
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #361 on: Today at 09:51:12 pm »
Quote from: XabiArt on Today at 09:49:40 pm
We would have cashed out dont make out it's fine because 2 games didnt come in ;D

1-1. West Ham the only side to let it down
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on Yesterday at 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Happy Craig'mas

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,383
  • YNWA
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #362 on: Today at 09:52:15 pm »
Fuck 1-1  ;D
Logged

Offline The G in Gluhwein

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,657
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #363 on: Today at 09:56:33 pm »
I've got the stake ready. Anyone have the matches.
Logged

Offline Red Star

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 474
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #364 on: Today at 09:57:33 pm »
15/16jeez  :(
Logged

Online Happy Craig'mas

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,383
  • YNWA
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #365 on: Today at 09:58:09 pm »
Fuck, 15/16. Sorry lads for the WHU pick, Im sticking with blaming VAR though. Seemed a sure fire away win for me.

Ill assign the games for midweek tomorrow morning.
Logged

Online fucking baubles

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,703
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #366 on: Today at 09:58:09 pm »
Thats incredible ;D

In for the next one
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,735
  • Fuck VAR
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #367 on: Today at 09:58:54 pm »
Wow lads you were so close.
Logged
Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR!

Online XabiArt

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,265
  • The passmaster.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #368 on: Today at 10:01:59 pm »
OMG
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,835
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #369 on: Today at 10:02:23 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gluhwein on Today at 09:56:33 pm
I've got the stake ready. Anyone know Craig's address?

Won't be long finding it
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on Yesterday at 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Happy Craig'mas

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,383
  • YNWA
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #370 on: Today at 10:05:38 pm »
 :( :(
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,835
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #371 on: Today at 10:30:41 pm »
Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on Today at 09:58:09 pm
Fuck, 15/16. Sorry lads for the WHU pick, Im sticking with blaming VAR though. Seemed a sure fire away win for me.

Ill assign the games for midweek tomorrow morning.

All joking aside, we rode our luck massively even to get to the West Ham game. There's no way I wouldn't have cashed out at some point before Grenada equalised.

But I'll just leave this here  ;D

Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on Yesterday at 05:52:12 pm
Appalled
Liverpool V Aston Villa - LIVERPOOL WIN - CORRECT
Real Madrid V Atletico Madrid - REAL MADRID WIN - CORRECT

Red Star
Man City V Wolves - CITY WIN - CORRECT
Mallorca V Celta Vigo - DRAW - CORRECT

Nayia
Norwich V Man Utd - UNITED WIN - CORRECT
Betis V Sociedad - BETIS WIN - CORRECT

XabiArt
Arsenal V Southampton - ARSENAL WIN - CORRECT
Espanyol V Levante - ESPANYOL WIN - CORRECT

The G
Chelsea V Leeds - CHELSEA WIN - CORRECT
Alaves V Getafe - DRAW - CORRECT

Barney
Brentford V Watford - BRENTFORD WIN - CORRECT
Valencia V Elche - VALENCIA WIN - CORRECT

Craig
Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Cadiz V Granada - DRAW - CORRECT

Bradders
Leicester V Newcastle - LEICESTER WIN - CORRECT
Bilbao V Sevilla - SEVILLA WIN - CORRECT
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on Yesterday at 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,678
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #372 on: Today at 10:31:36 pm »
Unbelievable  :o 
15 from 16  ::) :( :butt
Logged
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Online fucking baubles

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,703
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #373 on: Today at 10:49:25 pm »
Butterfly effect though, results could have been different if West Ham had won
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Happy Craig'mas

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,383
  • YNWA
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #374 on: Today at 10:51:34 pm »
Yeah we did so well there.

I do think there is something in just picking the right result for 1 or 2 games each over all 16. Your kind is more focussed on that game and seems to be easier.

Well grab a great one in the future Im sure.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,835
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #375 on: Today at 10:58:11 pm »
Quote from: fucking baubles on Today at 10:49:25 pm
Butterfly effect though, results could have been different if West Ham had won

That's only if you believe the outcome of a game in Burnley on Sunday afternoon had an effect on the outcome of a game in Madrid on Sunday evening.
I believe in it though  ;D

Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on Today at 10:51:34 pm
Yeah we did so well there.

I do think there is something in just picking the right result for 1 or 2 games each over all 16. Your kind is more focussed on that game and seems to be easier.

Well grab a great one in the future Im sure.

Yeah, definitely a better format than doing your own 16 team acca.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on Yesterday at 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 