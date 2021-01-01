Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
We would have cashed out dont make out it's fine because 2 games didnt come in
I've got the stake ready. Anyone know Craig's address?
Fuck, 15/16. Sorry lads for the WHU pick, Im sticking with blaming VAR though. Seemed a sure fire away win for me. Ill assign the games for midweek tomorrow morning.
AppalledLiverpool V Aston Villa - LIVERPOOL WIN - CORRECTReal Madrid V Atletico Madrid - REAL MADRID WIN - CORRECTRed StarMan City V Wolves - CITY WIN - CORRECTMallorca V Celta Vigo - DRAW - CORRECTNayiaNorwich V Man Utd - UNITED WIN - CORRECTBetis V Sociedad - BETIS WIN - CORRECTXabiArtArsenal V Southampton - ARSENAL WIN - CORRECTEspanyol V Levante - ESPANYOL WIN - CORRECTThe GChelsea V Leeds - CHELSEA WIN - CORRECTAlaves V Getafe - DRAW - CORRECTBarneyBrentford V Watford - BRENTFORD WIN - CORRECTValencia V Elche - VALENCIA WIN - CORRECTCraigBurnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECTCadiz V Granada - DRAW - CORRECTBraddersLeicester V Newcastle - LEICESTER WIN - CORRECTBilbao V Sevilla - SEVILLA WIN - CORRECT
Butterfly effect though, results could have been different if West Ham had won
Yeah we did so well there. I do think there is something in just picking the right result for 1 or 2 games each over all 16. Your kind is more focussed on that game and seems to be easier. Well grab a great one in the future Im sure.
Page created in 0.039 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.46]