2-0 Betis, so that's a payout on 365 regardless of the final result. This is heart breaking. Would be looking at 20k+ cashout Real win later would've taken it to 75
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Fucking Christ almighty. Craig
I mean
.wed all be cashing out tonight surely anyway? Would have taken some balls to not
Gutting. A good effort though, are we going again for the midweek? I need Real for 347 which isnt bad I guess. Cash out at 134 not worth it
There's the early payout on 365. Easily getting offered 75k
Damn. I'd have thought it might have been abit higher. It'd been a brave soul continuing after that.
AppalledLiverpool V Aston Villa - LIVERPOOL WIN - CORRECTReal Madrid V Atletico Madrid - REAL MADRID WIN - CORRECTRed StarMan City V Wolves - CITY WIN - CORRECTMallorca V Celta Vigo - DRAW - CORRECTNayiaNorwich V Man Utd - UNITED WIN - CORRECTBetis V Sociedad - BETIS WIN - CORRECTXabiArtArsenal V Southampton - ARSENAL WIN - CORRECTEspanyol V Levante - ESPANYOL WIN - CORRECTThe GChelsea V Leeds - CHELSEA WIN - CORRECTAlaves V Getafe - DRAW - CORRECTBarneyBrentford V Watford - BRENTFORD WIN - CORRECTValencia V Elche - VALENCIA WIN - CORRECTCraigBurnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECTCadiz V Granada - DRAW - 8pm tomorrowBraddersLeicester V Newcastle - LEICESTER WIN - CORRECTBilbao V Sevilla - SEVILLA WIN - CORRECT
Barney if they don't win you owe me £305k
Kinda hoping I get my other one wrong too now
I don't believe I'd have seen it through. 75k would've been a life changing sum of money. Would've looked at laying the draw but would probably only have been able to get about 5k from it
How did West Ham not get a penalty
