nayia2002

  
  
  
  
    
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #320 on: Yesterday at 07:06:37 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 06:49:31 pm
2-0 Betis, so that's a payout on 365 regardless of the final result. This is heart breaking. Would be looking at 20k+ cashout
Real win later would've taken it to 75
I feel your pain mate. 😖😫😔
Logged





Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #321 on: Yesterday at 08:21:36 pm »
Real take the lead
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on Yesterday at 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Happy Craig'mas

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #322 on: Yesterday at 08:29:45 pm »
 :-\ :-\ :-\
Logged

The G in Gluhwein

  
  
  
  
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #323 on: Yesterday at 08:31:45 pm »
Logged

fucking baubles

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #324 on: Yesterday at 08:58:57 pm »
I mean.wed all be cashing out tonight surely anyway? Would have taken some balls to not
Logged


Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #325 on: Yesterday at 09:01:09 pm »
Would probably be looking at 75k cashout if we were still in it after Real. I'd have slept on it and thought about nothing else all day long tomorrow. But yeah, would highly likely have taken it.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on Yesterday at 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #326 on: Yesterday at 09:03:10 pm »
I've no regrets not taking the 4k at half time. Wouldn't have been able to live with myself had I taken it and the rest go on to win.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on Yesterday at 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

The G in Gluhwein

  
  
  
  
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #327 on: Yesterday at 09:10:59 pm »
Quote from: fucking baubles on Yesterday at 08:58:57 pm
I mean.wed all be cashing out tonight surely anyway? Would have taken some balls to not
100%.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:14:55 pm by The G in Gluhwein »
Logged

Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #328 on: Yesterday at 09:21:33 pm »
There's the early payout on 365. Easily getting offered 75k  :'(
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on Yesterday at 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

XabiArt

  
  
  
  
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #329 on: Yesterday at 09:24:30 pm »
Quote from: XabiArt on Yesterday at 06:55:07 pm
Gutting. A good effort though, are we going again for the midweek?

I need Real for 347 which isnt bad I guess. Cash out at 134 not worth it

I know we all feel sick but our Spanish picks has won me a nice bet.
Logged

The G in Gluhwein

  
  
  
  
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #330 on: Yesterday at 09:53:57 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:21:33 pm
There's the early payout on 365. Easily getting offered 75k  :'(
Damn. I'd have thought it might have been abit higher. It'd been a brave soul continuing after that.
Logged

Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #331 on: Yesterday at 09:56:48 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gluhwein on Yesterday at 09:53:57 pm
Damn. I'd have thought it might have been abit higher. It'd been a brave soul continuing after that.

We'll never know exactly what it would've been.
21/10 for the final leg for a 323000 payout. 75 is just a low estimate.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on Yesterday at 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Happy Craig'mas

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #332 on: Yesterday at 10:01:16 pm »
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on Yesterday at 05:52:12 pm
Appalled
Liverpool V Aston Villa - LIVERPOOL WIN - CORRECT
Real Madrid V Atletico Madrid - REAL MADRID WIN - CORRECT

Red Star
Man City V Wolves - CITY WIN - CORRECT
Mallorca V Celta Vigo - DRAW - CORRECT

Nayia
Norwich V Man Utd - UNITED WIN - CORRECT
Betis V Sociedad - BETIS WIN - CORRECT

XabiArt
Arsenal V Southampton - ARSENAL WIN - CORRECT
Espanyol V Levante - ESPANYOL WIN - CORRECT

The G
Chelsea V Leeds - CHELSEA WIN - CORRECT
Alaves V Getafe - DRAW - CORRECT

Barney
Brentford V Watford - BRENTFORD WIN - CORRECT
Valencia V Elche - VALENCIA WIN - CORRECT

Craig
Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Cadiz V Granada - DRAW - 8pm tomorrow

Bradders
Leicester V Newcastle - LEICESTER WIN - CORRECT
Bilbao V Sevilla - SEVILLA WIN - CORRECT
Logged

Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #333 on: Yesterday at 10:04:09 pm »
I'm keeping this in my signature for a long time. Never want Craig to forget it  ;D

Especially after this
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 10, 2021, 09:09:57 pm
Barney if they don't win you owe me £305k
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on Yesterday at 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Happy Craig'mas

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #334 on: Yesterday at 10:15:32 pm »
 :( :(
Logged

The G in Gluhwein

  
  
  
  
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #335 on: Yesterday at 10:23:02 pm »
:lmao
Logged

Happy Craig'mas

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #336 on: Yesterday at 10:28:41 pm »
Kinda hoping I get my other one wrong too now  ;D
Logged

Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #337 on: Yesterday at 10:34:22 pm »
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on Yesterday at 10:28:41 pm
Kinda hoping I get my other one wrong too now  ;D

I don't believe I'd have seen it through. 75k would've been a life changing sum of money. Would've looked at laying the draw but would probably only have been able to get about 5k from it
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on Yesterday at 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Happy Craig'mas

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #338 on: Yesterday at 10:36:57 pm »
Yeah Id have cashed out if it was £50k+ for sure.
Logged

fucking baubles

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #339 on: Today at 09:27:42 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:34:22 pm
I don't believe I'd have seen it through. 75k would've been a life changing sum of money. Would've looked at laying the draw but would probably only have been able to get about 5k from it

Its a real shame for sure
Logged


The G in Gluhwein

  
  
  
  
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #340 on: Today at 10:51:48 am »
How did West Ham not get a penalty ::)
Logged

Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #341 on: Today at 01:24:25 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gluhwein on Today at 10:51:48 am
How did West Ham not get a penalty ::)

Only plucked up the courage to watch that this morning. Pissed me off even more
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on Yesterday at 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Happy Craig'mas

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #342 on: Today at 01:25:49 pm »
So can we move on to blaming the ref/VAR and not me now?  :-X :-X
Logged
