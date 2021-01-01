« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Acca Pool  (Read 4113 times)

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,762
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 10:49:58 pm »
The £9.38 cashout offer isn't very tempting
Logged

Online Lazy Craig @ Xmas

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,320
  • YNWA
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #241 on: Today at 01:10:29 pm »
Espanyol currently 1-0 in the early La Liga game (10 mins in). City 0-0 approaching half time.
Logged

Online nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,667
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #242 on: Today at 01:26:59 pm »
Looks promising
Logged
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Online Lazy Craig @ Xmas

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,320
  • YNWA
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #243 on: Today at 01:31:49 pm »
Quote from: nayia2002 on Today at 01:26:59 pm
Looks promising

Now 2-1 down  ::) ::)
Logged

Online nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,667
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #244 on: Today at 01:58:07 pm »
Logged
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Online Lazy Craig @ Xmas

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,320
  • YNWA
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #245 on: Today at 02:26:55 pm »
3-3 now. 66 mins. City 1-0 93 mins.
Logged

Online Lazy Craig @ Xmas

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,320
  • YNWA
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #246 on: Today at 02:44:14 pm »
4-3 now to Espanyol - 84mins  ;D ;D

Levante down to 10 men too.
Logged

Online Lazy Craig @ Xmas

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,320
  • YNWA
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #247 on: Today at 03:02:32 pm »
4/4 so far, doing well.

I've labeled today's games.

Appalled
Liverpool V Aston Villa - LIVERPOOL WIN - CORRECT
Real Madrid V Atletico Madrid - REAL MADRID WIN

Red Star
Man City V Wolves - CITY WIN - CORRECT
Mallorca V Celta Vigo - DRAW - CORRECT

Nayia
Norwich V Man Utd - UNITED WIN <--5.30pm
Betis V Sociedad - BETIS WIN

XabiArt
Arsenal V Southampton - ARSENAL WIN - CORRECT
Espanyol V Levante - ESPANYOL WIN - CORRECT

The G
Chelsea V Leeds - CHELSEA WIN - CORRECT
Alaves V Getafe - DRAW <--3.15pm - CORRECT

Barney
Brentford V Watford - BRENTFORD WIN - CORRECT
Valencia V Elche - VALENCIA WIN <--5.30pm

Craig
Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN
Cadiz V Granada - DRAW

Bradders
Leicester V Newcastle - LEICESTER WIN
Bilbao V Sevilla - SEVILLA WIN <--8pm
« Last Edit: Today at 05:12:34 pm by Lazy Craig @ Xmas »
Logged

Online Lazy Craig @ Xmas

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,320
  • YNWA
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #248 on: Today at 04:58:15 pm »
Wow, that late Chelsea goal kept us on track. Alaves need to grab one in last 8 minutes for the draw though.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,762
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #249 on: Today at 05:01:29 pm »
Come on Alaves
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,762
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #250 on: Today at 05:02:03 pm »
Yesssssss
Logged

Online Lazy Craig @ Xmas

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,320
  • YNWA
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #251 on: Today at 05:02:37 pm »
Hhahaha!
Logged

Online XabiArt

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,250
  • The passmaster.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #252 on: Today at 05:02:40 pm »
Wowowooww
Logged

Online nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,667
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #253 on: Today at 05:07:31 pm »
Feel dirty saying this!
Come on utd  :-X 🤢
Logged
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Online XabiArt

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,250
  • The passmaster.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #254 on: Today at 05:12:10 pm »
United and Sevilla then for the evening. Let's go United.. I guess
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,762
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #255 on: Today at 05:12:43 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:49:58 pm
The £9.38 cashout offer isn't very tempting

£234
Logged

Online Lazy Craig @ Xmas

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,320
  • YNWA
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #256 on: Today at 05:12:55 pm »
Quote from: XabiArt on Today at 05:12:10 pm
United and Sevilla then for the evening. Let's go United.. I guess

Valencia too at 5.30pm.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,762
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #257 on: Today at 05:13:08 pm »
Quote from: XabiArt on Today at 05:12:10 pm
United and Sevilla then for the evening. Let's go United.. I guess

And Valencia at 5.30
Logged

Online nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,667
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #258 on: Today at 05:13:11 pm »
Lads it's happening  :hally :champ :shocked :wellin :scarf
Logged
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Online The G in Gluhwein

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,614
Re: The Acca Pool
« Reply #259 on: Today at 05:16:31 pm »
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 