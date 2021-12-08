« previous next »
nayia2002

Re: The Acca Pool
December 8, 2021, 09:21:23 pm
Yep I'm in also
fucking baubles

Re: The Acca Pool
December 8, 2021, 09:24:39 pm
:thumbup

Might be a good way to go, do two games each and then a smaller abs bigger acca. Chuck a few championship games in maybe.
The G in Gluhwein

Re: The Acca Pool
December 8, 2021, 10:22:18 pm
Sure
Lazy Craig @ Xmas

Re: The Acca Pool
Yesterday at 12:11:11 pm
1. Craig
2. Red Star
3. Bradders
4. Nayia
5. Appalled
6. The G
7. Barney
8. XabiArt

Barney, Xabi, anyone else in for the weekend?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:38:23 pm by Lazy Craig @ Xmas »
Barneylfc∗

Re: The Acca Pool
Yesterday at 12:13:42 pm
 :wave
XabiArt

Re: The Acca Pool
Yesterday at 12:37:43 pm
aye go on then. although i got 2 out of 2 right so im due a poor one!
Lazy Craig @ Xmas

Re: The Acca Pool
Yesterday at 12:42:57 pm
8 so far this week then, not bad. First game is 8pm Friday so I'll leave this until later tonight and then assign games (so if you want in speak up today).

If enough people liked the 2 game each thing I could maybe assign everyone a PL game (so we can just do the normal 8 game acca), and then maybe a second game from another league (Championship, La Liga?) so if you want you can also go for a bigger 16 game acca?
nayia2002

Re: The Acca Pool
Yesterday at 02:05:01 pm
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on Yesterday at 12:42:57 pm
8 so far this week then, not bad. First game is 8pm Friday so I'll leave this until later tonight and then assign games (so if you want in speak up today).

If enough people liked the 2 game each thing I could maybe assign everyone a PL game (so we can just do the normal 8 game acca), and then maybe a second game from another league (Championship, La Liga?) so if you want you can also go for a bigger 16 game acca?

I prefer just prem games mate. ☺️👍
fucking baubles

Re: The Acca Pool
Yesterday at 02:18:26 pm
I'd say both and then its up to you if you want to put one or two accas on

I mean we weren't far off at all you know. 5 incorrect out of 13 and two of those were in injury time.
Lazy Craig @ Xmas

Re: The Acca Pool
Yesterday at 02:48:15 pm
Quote from: fucking baubles on Yesterday at 02:18:26 pm
I'd say both and then its up to you if you want to put one or two accas on

I mean we weren't far off at all you know. 5 incorrect out of 13 and two of those were in injury time.

Yeah we did pretty well to be honest.

I sort of agree, do one just PL one so if you want you can just put that on, but also a second which you pick but you don't need to put on.

What league though?
Barneylfc∗

Re: The Acca Pool
Yesterday at 02:54:25 pm
Championship is a pretty awful league to bet on. Almost every game is a 50/50
Lazy Craig @ Xmas

Re: The Acca Pool
Yesterday at 02:55:10 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 02:54:25 pm
Championship is a pretty awful league to bet on. Almost every game is a 50/50

Yeah I'd rather La Liga to the Championship.
The G in Gluhwein

Re: The Acca Pool
Yesterday at 06:10:28 pm
Don't mind any top European league.
Lazy Craig @ Xmas

Re: The Acca Pool
Yesterday at 09:10:38 pm
OK, so similar to the CL in midweek I've given us all 2 games. The top one for us all are PL games, the second is a La Liga game. Pick a W/D/L result for both of your games. You can then decide if you want to put on just the PL 8 game acca, or also do the La Liga 8 game acca, or all 16.

First game is tomorrow (Fri) evening so try and get the results in by early tomorrow afternoon.


Appalled
Liverpool V Aston Villa - LIVERPOOL WIN
Real Madrid V Atletico Madrid - REAL MADRID WIN

Red Star
Man City V Wolves - CITY WIN
Mallorca V Celta Vigo - DRAW

Nayia
Norwich V Man Utd - UNITED WIN
Betis V Sociedad - BETIS WIN

XabiArt
Arsenal V Southampton - ARSENAL WIN
Espanyol V Levante - ESPANYOL WIN

The G
Chelsea V Leeds - CHELSEA WIN
Alaves V Getafe - DRAW

Barney
Brentford V Watford - BRENTFORD WIN
Valencia V Elche - VALENCIA WIN

Craig
Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN
Cadiz V Granada - DRAW

Bradders
Leicester V Newcastle - LEICESTER WIN
Bilbao V Sevilla - SEVILLA WIN
XabiArt

Re: The Acca Pool
Yesterday at 09:15:40 pm
2 home wins for me. Arsenal and Espanyol
The G in Gluhwein

Re: The Acca Pool
Yesterday at 10:14:43 pm
Chelsea win.
Alaves draw.
nayia2002

Re: The Acca Pool
Yesterday at 10:19:55 pm
Man utd away win
Betis home win
Red Star

Re: The Acca Pool
Yesterday at 10:50:43 pm
Man City win
Mallorca draw
bradders1011

Re: The Acca Pool
Yesterday at 10:51:52 pm
Sevilla win
Leicester win
Barneylfc∗

Re: The Acca Pool
Yesterday at 11:35:55 pm
2 home wins
Lazy Craig @ Xmas

Re: The Acca Pool
Today at 01:10:44 pm
Calling Appalled....
fucking baubles

Re: The Acca Pool
Today at 01:42:52 pm
Oops!

Two home wins
Lazy Craig @ Xmas

Re: The Acca Pool
Today at 01:46:56 pm
Decisions are in....

Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on Yesterday at 09:10:38 pm
Appalled
Liverpool V Aston Villa - LIVERPOOL WIN
Real Madrid V Atletico Madrid - REAL MADRID WIN

Red Star
Man City V Wolves - CITY WIN
Mallorca V Celta Vigo - DRAW

Nayia
Norwich V Man Utd - UNITED WIN
Betis V Sociedad - BETIS WIN

XabiArt
Arsenal V Southampton - ARSENAL WIN
Espanyol V Levante - ESPANYOL WIN

The G
Chelsea V Leeds - CHELSEA WIN
Alaves V Getafe - DRAW

Barney
Brentford V Watford - BRENTFORD WIN
Valencia V Elche - VALENCIA WIN

Craig
Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN
Cadiz V Granada - DRAW

Bradders
Leicester V Newcastle - LEICESTER WIN
Bilbao V Sevilla - SEVILLA WIN
bradders1011

Re: The Acca Pool
Today at 01:48:55 pm
£317k on the 16-fold.
Barneylfc∗

Re: The Acca Pool
Today at 01:49:47 pm
Not happy with it all resting on me tonight. This is only going 1 way  ;D
