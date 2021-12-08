OK, so similar to the CL in midweek I've given us all 2 games. The top one for us all are PL games, the second is a La Liga game. Pick a W/D/L result for both of your games. You can then decide if you want to put on just the PL 8 game acca, or also do the La Liga 8 game acca, or all 16.
First game is tomorrow (Fri) evening so try and get the results in by early tomorrow afternoon.
Appalled
Liverpool V Aston Villa - LIVERPOOL WIN
Real Madrid V Atletico Madrid - REAL MADRID WIN
Red Star
Man City V Wolves - CITY WIN
Mallorca V Celta Vigo - DRAW
Nayia
Norwich V Man Utd - UNITED WIN
Betis V Sociedad - BETIS WIN
XabiArt
Arsenal V Southampton - ARSENAL WIN
Espanyol V Levante - ESPANYOL WIN
The G
Chelsea V Leeds - CHELSEA WIN
Alaves V Getafe - DRAW
Barney
Brentford V Watford - BRENTFORD WIN
Valencia V Elche - VALENCIA WIN
Craig
Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN
Cadiz V Granada - DRAW
Bradders
Leicester V Newcastle - LEICESTER WIN
Bilbao V Sevilla - SEVILLA WIN