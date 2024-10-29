It's really hilarious. Vinicius had a very good year, but nowhere near as good as other attackers who haven't won the Ballon d'Or in recent years. He scored 21 goals in Spain and Europe. Was he better than Salah in 2018 or '19? Fuck no. How about Suarez in 2016? Well Suarez scored 59 goals and won the treble. (Granted, his team mate who won it is the GOAT, so Suarez wasn't likely to bleat on about injustices etc). Did Vini do anything internationally? Not if you consider Brazil's wretched qualification campaign. The only game that Rodri lost in 2024 in 90/120 minutes was the FA Cup final, and he was up against a managerial genius so couldn't be blamed for that one.



Madrid had 5 hours of coverage on RMTV cancelled because they heard he hadn't won. If anyone should feel disrespected it should be Ancelotti, who was denied the chance to collect the award, make a speech and bask in the glow of the respect of European football for a night.



So Real Madrid, take your shinebox and go home.