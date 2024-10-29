From the Guardian:
Now look, Vinícius is one of Football Dailys favourite players; weve been prattling on about him for years, long before you peasants. But the way Madrid are behaving, youd think he was the lovechild of Diego Maradona and Roy Race who notched 812 goals last season. Lets look at Vinícius 2023-24 numbers. He was the joint-eighth top-scorer in La Liga, behind, among others, a Norwegian fella who couldnt get a game for Crystal Palace a few years ago. In the Champions League, the Brazilian scored six goals, one more than Stoke reject Joselu, who played 628 minutes fewer. At the Copa América he scored twice in the group stages, then got himself suspended and missed the quarter-final defeat to Uruguay.