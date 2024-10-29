« previous next »
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
I don't know how to feel about this. Part of me hates the fact this c*nt won it because he plays for cheating scum.
But part of me also finds it hilarious that Madrid have been humbled a bit and are acting like children. The entitlement of these lot is unreal.
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Yesterday at 10:28:13 pm
Who the fuck is Ronwen Williams. Wasnt he a former Archbishop of Canterbury?

These are all meant to be better than Alisson?

Didn't he win the Eisteddfod poetry award for a 100,000 word ode to Pontefract cakes?
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
Wtf is that Keeper award list, are they taking the piss!? :lmao

Have to say Rodri deserved it, no one in the world does what he can do in his position and has been instrumental for City for years. Not sure why Madrid/Vinicius are whinging, 15 league goals last year and outshone by Bellingham, he was just not the clear stand out best player in the world.
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
Quote from: Alvador on Today at 06:51:10 am
Wtf is that Keeper award list, are they taking the piss!? :lmao

Have to say Rodri deserved it, no one in the world does what he can do in his position and has been instrumental for City for years. Not sure why Madrid/Vinicius are whinging, 15 league goals last year and outshone by Bellingham, he was just not the clear stand out best player in the world.

Agree with this. The award is a bit of a joke anyway as evidenced by Carvahal coming fourth lol but Rodri is simply a better player than those Real Madrid players. Their sense of entitlement is off the charts.
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
Can't describe how much I hate City but even I think Rodri deserves it.

The behaviour from Real and their players is so embarrassing and childish I'm surprised more isn't being made of it. Talk about being entitled.
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
It's a shame it was leaked beforehand. Can only imagine the reaction on the night, had they not known in advance.
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
I have only just read about the awards and Real Madrid not turning up. That is utterly pathetic. Trent - take note son
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
Madrid shouldve said theyre not attending because a player from a cheating shit stain of a club shouldnt win awards. That wouldve been admirable. Now they just look like spoilt brats
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 07:22:39 am
It's a shame it was leaked beforehand. Can only imagine the reaction on the night, had they not known in advance.


Picturing scenes like when Tupac turned up in New York with Suge Knight and kicked off with Biggie
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
Quote from: Alvador on Today at 06:51:10 am
Wtf is that Keeper award list, are they taking the piss!? :lmao

Have to say Rodri deserved it, no one in the world does what he can do in his position and has been instrumental for City for years. Not sure why Madrid/Vinicius are whinging, 15 league goals last year and outshone by Bellingham, he was just not the clear stand out best player in the world.
Absolutely, Rodri has been the standout player for a few years now and after all their winners RM  boycott 😂😂😂
 Madrid honestly think everything is theirs, dreadful club.
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
It's really hilarious. Vinicius had a very good year, but nowhere near as good as other attackers who haven't won the Ballon d'Or in recent years. He scored 21 goals in Spain and Europe. Was he better than Salah in 2018 or '19? Fuck no. How about Suarez in 2016? Well Suarez scored 59 goals and won the treble. (Granted, his team mate who won it is the GOAT, so Suarez wasn't likely to bleat on about injustices etc). Did Vini do anything internationally?  Not if you consider Brazil's wretched qualification campaign.  The only game that Rodri lost in 2024 in 90/120 minutes was the FA Cup final, and he was up against a managerial genius so couldn't be blamed for that one.

Madrid had 5 hours of coverage on RMTV cancelled because they heard he hadn't won. If anyone should feel disrespected it should be Ancelotti, who was denied the chance to collect the award, make a speech and bask in the glow of the respect of European football for a night.

So Real Madrid, take your shinebox and go home.
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
The only person with a legitimate claim to being robbed of one of these was Lewandowski when they cancelled it because he was going to win.
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Today at 07:00:26 am
Can't describe how much I hate City but even I think Rodri deserves it.

The behaviour from Real and their players is so embarrassing and childish I'm surprised more isn't being made of it. Talk about being entitled.

Yup agree with both bits of this - Rodri was the best player in football before his injury

Vinicius is very good but the idea hes the worlds stand out player is a PR fabrication off the back of goals in 2 specific games

Also while were here..  all individual awards in team games are stupid and should be jettisoned into the sun
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 06:55:30 am
What is he referring to exactly?

Hes conflating racism with a footy award. This kind of shit will undermine him in the future when he has a genuine grievance, as people will claim he has a victim complex.

In this case, he didnt get it because he didnt fucking deserve it, which makes a nice change because those entitled c*nts usually win it even though they dont deserve it.

To be honest I cant really have any complaints about Rodri getting it. Hes been a machine in Man Citys and Spains midfield for a long time, and delivered winning moments. He also tucks his shirt in immaculately.

Ballon dor also probably wanted their picture perfect spanish woman and men pair as winners.
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
Madrid have come out of this looking terrible and pathetic.

These individual awards are stupid anyway. Alonso not winning the manager award proves that.
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
This is extraordinarily pathetic from Real Madrid.

Did Vini Jnr have a reasonable claim to the award? Yes. Does that mean it's a shocker he didn't get it? No.

Graceless idiots.
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
Yeah, looking at the list just now its fair enough to say Granit for example is much better than Mo and no way he makes top 30, very reasonable.

fs
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
Mainoo  :lmao
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
I think its all a ruse, by a clever Ancelotti.

Get spanked by Barca at home at the weekend.

Creates a siege mentality and fires the team up on Monday with this little stunt.
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
I hate this stupid award more and more each year. It's the dumbest thing in football. Madrid are an embarrassment to the game, coming across like needy children having a strop.
Honestly, who gives a fuck about some journos opinions? The whole thing is just so cringe and Vinicius is an absolute prat.
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:30:05 am
Madrid shouldve said theyre not attending because a player from a cheating shit stain of a club shouldnt win awards. That wouldve been admirable. Now they just look like spoilt brats

Admirable? From Madrid? 😭

they didn't go because they're the OG state backed pricks who are pissed off because someone else is doing it and stealing their baubles. Fuck them.
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
Are people really accepting that a Manchester City player should be anywhere near this award? Let's get the 130 charges decided first.
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:05:09 am
Madrid have come out of this looking terrible and pathetic.

These individual awards are stupid anyway. Alonso not winning the manager award proves that.

The maddest bit for me is Wirtz finishing 13th. He was a star performer practically every match for Leverkusen, unbeaten domestic double and one game away from possibly the most incredible treble ever.

Meanwhile you have someone like Yamal who scored 5 league goals for Barca last season and apparently only seven players in world football have performed better than him  ;D Incredible what he's done like but ... nah.

Was this one of Toni Kroos' best ever seasons either? Probably not in his top 5 or 6 I'd imagine. 7th place though. Madness. You could find these in every year they do it though to be honest.
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Today at 07:00:26 am
The behaviour from Real and their players is so embarrassing and childish I'm surprised more isn't being made of it. Talk about being entitled.

Yep, they're an absolutely pathetic club.

Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
Quote from: SK8 Red on Today at 11:46:16 am
Are people really accepting that a Manchester City player should be anywhere near this award? Let's get the 130 charges decided first.

I think him winning the CL and Prem with Man City, and Euros with Spain, plus being seen as the biggest influence for both sides, and coming up with winning goals  cumulatively makes him a worthy winner. Im personally willing to set aside Man Citys wrongdoings and judge an individual player on their own merits. Completely understand if others cant because its a fair argument that he accepts very bent money when playing for City. What cant be argued is that hes a brilliant player and would probably be first midfield pick for every team in the world right now
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:25:39 am
all individual awards in team games are stupid and should be jettisoned into the sun

Word.

Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
Glad this shit show (the awards) is falling apart.  Lost all credibility when VVD didn't win it.
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
The Ballon Dor has as much credibility as Eurovision.
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:05:09 am
Madrid have come out of this looking terrible and pathetic.

These individual awards are stupid anyway. Alonso not winning the manager award proves that.
That's insane!
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
https://www.marca.com/futbol/balon-oro/2024/10/29/france-football-responde-vinicius-le-perjudicaron-bellingham-carvajal.html

France Football's response is consistent with what I said yesterday regarding a dilution of votes. Rodri  winning it is still fair IMO.

van Dijk wasn't "robbed" in 2019. Salah and Mane diluted his votes.

Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:09:17 am
It's voted by a group of journalists not France Football and Rodri is still a fair choice. Vinicius and Bellingham probably split the Madrid votes.

International football carries more weight (prestige, TV coverage as more people can watch) so it's not strange for Bellingham to take some votes off Vinicius given that England reached the Euros final. Rodri won the Euros and Vinicius didn't pull up any trees at the Copa America. Sometimes,  it's better to be the only strong candidate in one club.

That's it.
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 09:48:02 am
Hes conflating racism with a footy award. This kind of shit will undermine him in the future when he has a genuine grievance, as people will claim he has a victim complex.

He does have a victim complex. He gets told he's amazing, he plays for the most entitled club in the world, he's young, entitled, gets away with shithousery constantly and there's no WAY he's not being shaped by all that.

The racism is appalling, the implying it as a reason for not winning is just as bad, as it undermines any effort to rid football of racism if it's stuck onto every decision around him.

It's all a bit bizarre. Rodri deserved to win. The End.
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
Rodri plays for the biggest cheats the sport has ever seen. Whatever he does on a football pitch for them shouldn't be recognised with these rewards.

Real Madrid are pathetic.

That's about as much as I have to say on it. Couldn't care less if none of our lot are in contention.
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:13:26 pm


What the fuck is this goalie list bullshit. Proof if needed that this whole process is a fucking farce.

I wouldn't swap our fella for any of them, I wouldn't swap Kelleher for half.
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 03:38:18 pm
What the fuck is this goalie list bullshit. Proof if needed that this whole process is a fucking farce.

I wouldn't swap our fella for any of them, I wouldn't swap Kelleher for half.


Ballon D'Or is a massive joke anyway but seems to be turning more and more into a farce every year. That goalie list is hilarious but Real Madrid acting like spoiled brats is absolutely ridiculous.
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:28:24 pm
Rodri plays for the biggest cheats the sport has ever seen. Whatever he does on a football pitch for them shouldn't be recognised with these rewards.

Real Madrid are pathetic.

That's about as much as I have to say on it. Couldn't care less if none of our lot are in contention.

They really are. I know we say this a lot but football is eating itself. Clubs have no sense of reality or balance anymore, everything is a swindle or a scandal when in reality (apart from City) sometimes these things are more objective than you might think. They had best manager and best team and three lads in the top 3, didn't bother turning up and issued one of the most embarrassing statements I've ever seen.

Over what is essentially the fucking Brit awards of world football. Alisson Becker not being in the top 10 goalies in the world shows it for what it is. Who gives a fuck.
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:28:24 pm
Rodri plays for the biggest cheats the sport has ever seen. Whatever he does on a football pitch for them shouldn't be recognised with these rewards.

Real Madrid are pathetic.

That's about as much as I have to say on it. Couldn't care less if none of our lot are in contention.

Spot on.
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
"The [treatment of] Vincius was the biggest injustice in the history of Ballon d'Or.

"The fact that he is Brazilian, plays for Real Madrid, and is a forward should have worked in his favour in the history of the award."




I am not able to take sides because I hate both sides, that said, nice that a non-forward wins, raises the chances for Trent to satisfy his dream, one day (no chance mate, you're a full back, whip 15 or so Roberto Carlos free kick goals in high profile games and you may stand a chance)
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
Should ban Madrid from the next one and say no Madrid players will be nominated :D
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
From the Guardian:

Now look, Vinícius is one of Football Dailys favourite players; weve been prattling on about him for years, long before you peasants. But the way Madrid are behaving, youd think he was the lovechild of Diego Maradona and Roy Race who notched 812 goals last season. Lets look at Vinícius 2023-24 numbers. He was the joint-eighth top-scorer in La Liga, behind, among others, a Norwegian fella who couldnt get a game for Crystal Palace a few years ago. In the Champions League, the Brazilian scored six goals, one more than Stoke reject Joselu, who played 628 minutes fewer. At the Copa América he scored twice in the group stages, then got himself suspended and missed the quarter-final defeat to Uruguay.
