« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards  (Read 13998 times)

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,424
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
« Reply #200 on: October 17, 2022, 09:52:19 pm »
Quote from: Samie on October 17, 2022, 09:04:23 pm
Top 3



We should sign that Karim de Druyne up, he must be pretty good.
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,079
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
« Reply #201 on: October 17, 2022, 10:19:35 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on October 17, 2022, 09:41:03 pm
A new era of 30-35 year olds. How the hell was Sadio second?

He won AFCON and 2 titles with Liverpool, plus he had a great year goal and assist wise.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,591
  • Truthiness
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
« Reply #202 on: October 17, 2022, 10:21:31 pm »
The winner of the women's Ballon d'Or didn't play in the biggest women's competition of the year and missed the last 6 months with an ACL. It's certainly some sort of an award anyway.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,422
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
« Reply #203 on: October 17, 2022, 10:30:57 pm »

6 of our our lads ranked in the Top 25 Ballon d'Or + Mane playing for us last year makes 7... and Alisson makes 8.

Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,994
  • YNWA
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
« Reply #204 on: October 17, 2022, 10:30:57 pm »
Quote from: Samie on October 17, 2022, 09:42:55 pm
Won 2 trophies with us, was AFCON winner and Best Player of the tournament. Runners up in Premier League and Champions League too.

Would surely mean a lot of Liverpool players should be higher up then, no?
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,683
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
« Reply #205 on: October 17, 2022, 10:33:31 pm »
Besides which Sadio is just bloody ace. Look what hes built in his home village.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,181
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
« Reply #206 on: October 17, 2022, 10:35:28 pm »
Quote from: jillc on October 17, 2022, 10:33:31 pm
Besides which Sadio is just bloody ace. Look what hes built in his home village.

Didnt he win an award for his charity work?
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,683
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
« Reply #207 on: October 17, 2022, 10:36:48 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on October 17, 2022, 10:35:28 pm
Didnt he win an award for his charity work?

I think he did yes.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,644
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
« Reply #208 on: October 17, 2022, 10:43:02 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on October 17, 2022, 10:35:28 pm
Didnt he win an award for his charity work?

Socrates Award. Presented by his brother.  :)
Logged

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,463
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
« Reply #209 on: October 17, 2022, 11:04:55 pm »
Messi should have won
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,644
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
« Reply #210 on: October 17, 2022, 11:10:36 pm »
Quote
Courtois: City winning best club? We were all confused.
Logged

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 946
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
« Reply #211 on: October 17, 2022, 11:14:39 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on October 17, 2022, 11:04:55 pm
Messi should have won
Qatar should have taken a page out of Abu Dabi's book and just bought the award for him.
Logged

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,323
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
« Reply #212 on: October 18, 2022, 12:09:35 am »
City won best club for what? Seems like they have an award for anything and everything nowdays.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 946
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
« Reply #213 on: October 18, 2022, 12:12:22 am »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on October 18, 2022, 12:09:35 am
City won best club for what? Seems like they have an award for anything and everything nowdays.
Their owners bought it for them to try to justify their "success"
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,644
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
« Reply #214 on: Today at 03:43:27 pm »
Quote
Vinicius Jr will NOT travel to Paris as Real Madrid know he will NOT win the Ballon dOr.

No one from Real Madrid will attend the ceremony. No Florentino Pérez, no Vini Jr, no Carlo Ancelotti, no Jude Bellingham.

Logged

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,982
  • JFT96
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
« Reply #215 on: Today at 04:18:36 pm »
Thats got to be the most underwhelming list of players in a while
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,100
  • Seis Veces
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
« Reply #216 on: Today at 04:34:53 pm »
It's always a bizarre list isn't it. I think Rodri's as deserving as anyone from them though, although if you're looking at proper game changer in big moments at the highest level you couldn't really have wrote off Vinicius. If Bellingham had carried on scoring goals in the second half of last season as he had in the first I think he would have won it.

Hilarious how Wirtz is 13th after being stand out most weeks in a team one match away from an unbeaten treble. I know what Lamal has done is incredible for his age but he 'only' scored 7 goals for Barca last season and is one of the ten best footballers in the world?
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,190
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
« Reply #217 on: Today at 04:49:42 pm »
If you care who wins this award youre probably a 30 year old virgin who runs a Ronaldo fan account on X and jerks off to photos of Elon Musk.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,785
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
« Reply #218 on: Today at 06:31:58 pm »
It's refreshing to see a non-winger/strike win it, but it just goes to show how influential International competitions are because he doesn't win it without the Euro's and Carvajal does not come 4th(!). It's not how it should be.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,591
  • Truthiness
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
« Reply #219 on: Today at 06:52:26 pm »
Another reason why Trent shouldn't join Madrid. There's no chance he can dislodge the 4th best player - and best defender - in the world at right back.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,844
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
« Reply #220 on: Today at 06:57:04 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 04:49:42 pm
If you care who wins this award youre probably a 30 year old virgin who runs a Ronaldo fan account on X and jerks off to photos of Elon Musk.

Funny way to describe Trent...
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,591
  • Truthiness
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
« Reply #221 on: Today at 07:03:36 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 06:57:04 pm
Funny way to describe Trent...
Footballers are weird though. They care intensely about whatever that EA FC team of the week rankings thing that nobody else gives a shiny shit about.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,200
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
« Reply #222 on: Today at 07:07:34 pm »
Love the way Real have thrown their toys out of the pram over this! We've not won so we're not going and you can't make us, nur nur nur nur nur. :nirnir
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,076
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
« Reply #223 on: Today at 07:08:30 pm »
Has it been announced already?
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 