It's always a bizarre list isn't it. I think Rodri's as deserving as anyone from them though, although if you're looking at proper game changer in big moments at the highest level you couldn't really have wrote off Vinicius. If Bellingham had carried on scoring goals in the second half of last season as he had in the first I think he would have won it.



Hilarious how Wirtz is 13th after being stand out most weeks in a team one match away from an unbeaten treble. I know what Lamal has done is incredible for his age but he 'only' scored 7 goals for Barca last season and is one of the ten best footballers in the world?