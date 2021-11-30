« previous next »
Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards

Re: Ballon dOr Nominations
November 30, 2021, 05:27:09 pm
Quote from: groove on November 30, 2021, 11:24:41 am
This. An 8/10 year by his own standards is still the best player in the world. He's that much better than everyone.


Yep. The amount of piss boiling going on over this is hilarious ;D

It says it all about the incredible standards he has set in his career that it's considered a travesty that he wins the Ballon D'Or for a year in which he has 'only' scored 41 goals, got 17 assists, captained his country to the Copa America title and captained his club to the Copa del Rey.
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations
November 30, 2021, 06:33:05 pm
and the winner is..........



apparently drogba was heard to say 'did you have to show this'

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations
November 30, 2021, 06:45:13 pm
Quote from: scatman on November 30, 2021, 01:59:56 pm
Yep, its a stupid system but in that period Messi was the best player. I mean there's a person above saying he had a shit copa and then saying ok i actually meant he had a shit final (he didnt). Who gives a fuck? Best player won the best player award, an award thats been pretty dogshit since Michael Owen won it :D

You clearly didnt watch the final or the tournament as a whole. Angel di Maria was the standout performer in the final, and the standard of the competition was pretty trash. Youre such a Messi fanboy and entrenched in your opinion that youre spouting shite.

No way is Messi deserving of the Ballon dor this year. Youre just being contrarian for the sake of it
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations
November 30, 2021, 06:51:44 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on November 30, 2021, 05:27:09 pm
Yep. The amount of piss boiling going on over this is hilarious ;D

It says it all about the incredible standards he has set in his career that it's considered a travesty that he wins the Ballon D'Or for a year in which he has 'only' scored 41 goals, got 17 assists, captained his country to the Copa America title and captained his club to the Copa del Rey.

I dont think anyone gives a shit  Messi is phenomenal and Im kind of glad he won it purely because it will piss of Ronaldo. But these are second tier competitions Messi won last year. These arent the sort of top level achievements hes attained in the past.

I actually think the piss boiling is coming more from the Messi fanboys outraged at people pointing out the obvious fact that he shouldnt have won it this year.
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations
November 30, 2021, 07:08:32 pm
Quote from: amir87 on November 29, 2021, 11:39:58 pm
Too much focus on Messi winning it on here and not enough on the outrageous decision to give Jorginho 3rd.

Turd you say? Mightily appropriate I think.
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations
November 30, 2021, 09:33:22 pm
Fully Deserved victory by the great man, he is so good people are taking him for granted

That copa america triumph was mind blowing, he has 7 ballon d'ors, but he should have 10+
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations
November 30, 2021, 10:50:06 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on November 30, 2021, 06:45:13 pm
You clearly didnt watch the final or the tournament as a whole. Angel di Maria was the standout performer in the final, and the standard of the competition was pretty trash. Youre such a Messi fanboy and entrenched in your opinion that youre spouting shite.

No way is Messi deserving of the Ballon dor this year. Youre just being contrarian for the sake of it
shut up , I watched every game, if you think the player who scored the most goals and had the most assists had a bad tournament then it shows what a load of shit your opinion is. If you had watched the final you'd have known Rodrigo De Paul was the best player, so stop replying, put your ronaldo doll away and stop your embarrassing shite. Wonder why Argentina haven't won shit since 1993 if their continental competitors are so shite but I'm sure you've got some convoluted made up bullshit like most of your posts to explain that away too.
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations
December 1, 2021, 12:02:03 am
Messi/Ronaldo fanbois are as mad as Apple/Tesla fsnbois.
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations
December 1, 2021, 12:58:26 am
Quote from: scatman on November 30, 2021, 10:50:06 pm
shut up , I watched every game, if you think the player who scored the most goals and had the most assists had a bad tournament then it shows what a load of shit your opinion is. If you had watched the final you'd have known Rodrigo De Paul was the best player, so stop replying, put your ronaldo doll away and stop your embarrassing shite. Wonder why Argentina haven't won shit since 1993 if their continental competitors are so shite but I'm sure you've got some convoluted made up bullshit like most of your posts to explain that away too.

You are a right off your nut. I dont believe for a single second you watched every game of that dreadful copa America tournament. Lying right out your rear there. If you did, then you are a weirdo that stays up at night, watching farmers football played in empty stadiums and no commentary.

But then maybe that explains a lot lmao

I also thought you said Messi was best player in the final, and now youre saying Rodrigo de Paul. Make your mind up fella.

And where did I say he had a bad tournament? I said he had a pretty average tournament in what was a poor standard of football, and he wasnt a difference maker in the final. He scored 4 goals, one of which was a penalty, against shite teams. You think thats ballon dor winning form. Hes a fucking amazing player but hes now getting awards just because hes Messi. One can acknowledge hes probably the best player of all time and in the same breath say he didnt deserve the ballon dor this year. Its called not being entrenched in your opinion.

And dont involve me in your weirdo Messi/ Ronaldo fanboy nonsense. Couldnt give a monkeys about either. Just calling it as I see it, and youve decided to stick pins in a voodoo doll for anyone that disagrees Messi shouldnt be given every award by default.
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations
December 1, 2021, 01:54:45 am
Quote from: Dull Tools on November 30, 2021, 02:13:39 pm
When Owen won it wasn't the biggest award though, the Fifa world player of the year was. The Balon D'Or was always given to more alternative players.

Think you mean "alternating", as in "alternating between Ronaldo and Messi" :)
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations
December 1, 2021, 02:08:31 am
Thats a paddlin!
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations
December 1, 2021, 08:27:46 am
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on November 30, 2021, 12:13:40 am
...
I can see their cunning plan and hope Mo sticks two fingers up and stays with us for years to come.

I was thinking, this might keep Mo off the 'wanted' list, but you raise a good point about their cunning plan.
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations
December 1, 2021, 08:34:26 am
Quote from: scatman on November 30, 2021, 10:50:06 pm
shut up , I watched every game, if you think the player who scored the most goals and had the most assists had a bad tournament then it shows what a load of shit your opinion is. If you had watched the final you'd have known Rodrigo De Paul was the best player, so stop replying, put your ronaldo doll away and stop your embarrassing shite. Wonder why Argentina haven't won shit since 1993 if their continental competitors are so shite but I'm sure you've got some convoluted made up bullshit like most of your posts to explain that away too.

Messi was the player of the tournament but had a poor final. Others stepped up (as they did for Ronaldo in the Euros final or Real CL finals).

Lewandowski obviously would have won it in 2020. 2021 Poland finished bottom of their Euros group and he didnt play in CL after round of 16. Scoring a load of goals for Bayern in Bundesliga is not ballon d'or worthy.

Not sure Messi deserved it but Lewandowski not necessarily either. Jorginho a joke of a choice. Italy won the Euros but that pen he bottled has probably cost them a place at the World Cup (and nearly at tge Euros final).
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations
December 1, 2021, 11:31:37 am
Quote from: thejbs on December  1, 2021, 12:02:03 am
Messi/Ronaldo fanbois are as mad as Apple/Tesla fsnbois.

But Messi is quite clearly the best footballer on the planet and has been for some years. He is wonderful to watch when he is on form. Doesnt make you a fanboy to say that.
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations
December 1, 2021, 07:58:54 pm
You would have to watch entirely too much football to really be able to give a proper opinion on who should win these things.

It's all about narrative. Who actually watched Jorginho and thought he was a top 10 neverminded top 3 player
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations
Today at 05:05:58 pm
Ballon Dor tonight, Rankings for this past season announced.

https://twitter.com/francefootball







Re: Ballon dOr Nominations
Today at 05:07:50 pm
Ronaldo getting 18 nominations  ;D ;D
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
Today at 05:25:06 pm
Rumours are that Sadio and Mo are in the Top 5. Sadio maybe 2nd place behind Benzema.
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
Today at 05:44:00 pm
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
Today at 08:01:37 pm
2022 WOMENS BALLON DOR WINNER

Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
Today at 08:22:53 pm
Gavi wins the Kopa Award for Best Young Player.

Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
Today at 08:25:15 pm
Bellingham should have got it.
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
Today at 08:28:22 pm
Mo 5th.
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
Today at 08:29:52 pm
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
Today at 08:37:13 pm
Courtois wins the Yashin Award for Best Keeper. Ali 2nd.

Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
Today at 08:52:18 pm
These awards are an absolute joke.
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
Today at 08:56:01 pm
City winning club of the year ahead of Real and us... yet another reason added to a long list of why these are laughable awards.  Didn't even know this was being held today, just happened to see it on a BBC skim about 15 mins ago.
Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
Today at 08:56:21 pm
2022 BALLON DOR WINNER!

Re: Ballon dOr Nominations/Awards
Today at 09:04:23 pm
Top 3

