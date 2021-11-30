shut up , I watched every game, if you think the player who scored the most goals and had the most assists had a bad tournament then it shows what a load of shit your opinion is. If you had watched the final you'd have known Rodrigo De Paul was the best player, so stop replying, put your ronaldo doll away and stop your embarrassing shite. Wonder why Argentina haven't won shit since 1993 if their continental competitors are so shite but I'm sure you've got some convoluted made up bullshit like most of your posts to explain that away too.



You are a right off your nut. I dont believe for a single second you watched every game of that dreadful copa America tournament. Lying right out your rear there. If you did, then you are a weirdo that stays up at night, watching farmers football played in empty stadiums and no commentary.But then maybe that explains a lot lmaoI also thought you said Messi was best player in the final, and now youre saying Rodrigo de Paul. Make your mind up fella.And where did I say he had a bad tournament? I said he had a pretty average tournament in what was a poor standard of football, and he wasnt a difference maker in the final. He scored 4 goals, one of which was a penalty, against shite teams. You think thats ballon dor winning form. Hes a fucking amazing player but hes now getting awards just because hes Messi. One can acknowledge hes probably the best player of all time and in the same breath say he didnt deserve the ballon dor this year. Its called not being entrenched in your opinion.And dont involve me in your weirdo Messi/ Ronaldo fanboy nonsense. Couldnt give a monkeys about either. Just calling it as I see it, and youve decided to stick pins in a voodoo doll for anyone that disagrees Messi shouldnt be given every award by default.