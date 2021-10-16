« previous next »
My book launch - Hotel Anfield - 4 December - 1pm

Re: *UPDATE* A Labour of Love - The Craftsman of the Kop
October 16, 2021, 12:20:40 pm
Congratulations mate!! Fantastic achievement - really looking forward to it now!
Re: *BOOK UPDATE* A Labour of Love - The Craftsman of the Kop
October 26, 2021, 02:13:23 pm
Thanks again to the RAWK staff for their support and for allowing me to share this exciting publishing project with you all.  :wave

The Kickstarter has already met its target but you still have until 12 November to pre-order a copy for the special launch price of £10 (the RRP will be £11.99).





As many of you already know, I have a passion for making handmade, hand-crafted Liverpool banners, a passion which goes back many years. More recently, this became a blossoming side-business alongside my day job as a teacher, and in the last 18 months, I have crafted more than 55 bespoke, handmade banners for people in Liverpool and around the globe.

If you aren't familiar with the story of how it came about, here's the lowdown, in my own words... it's not much of an exaggeration to say that my bannering pastime saved my life:

Quote
At the start of 2020, I could not possibly have foreseen that, in a few months time, I would be creating my own part-time business. I certainly couldn't have imagined that I would have written a book about it. Its all something Ive fallen into almost by accident, but so far, touch wood, it seems to be going pretty well.

In 2016 (at the age of 38), I was in the shape of my life. Recently married to the woman of my dreams, I was running half marathons every Sunday and a couple of 10K runs in the week, gym three times a week - I felt absolutely great. Out of the blue, I then suffered a serious back injury (triple lumbar disc herniation) that began a spiral into chronic pain, and eventually left me unable to exercise at all and hobbling around with a walking stick.

Coupled with a painful tragedy in my personal life in 2018 (when we lost our first baby daughter Hope, at 20 weeks), later coping with becoming a new dad in December 2019, and dealing with a stressful career (I teach French and Latin in a secondary school on the Wirral), this took a toll on my mental health, and in January of 2020, I hit breaking point, stumbling and falling headlong into the fog of depression, unable to do my job effectively. Naturally, the Covid-19 pandemic, which followed in quick succession barely a month later, only served to shine a spotlight on my problems.
 
At the same time as all these challenges arose in my life, my coping mechanism  running, which had allowed me to decompress whenever I needed  had been cruelly snatched away. My other great release  going to games at Anfield to sing my heart out  had also disappeared out of the blue. I desperately needed a new focus and something to distract me from pain in the evenings (when it was generally at its worst).

A conversation with a counsellor got me thinking about ways I had successfully done this in the past, and it was at this point that my banner-making occurred to me. I have followed Liverpool all my life, and have been a regular match-goer for over 20 years. I had created several banners in this time, progressing from paint on a red sheet, produced during the Houllier years and reading La Machine Rouge en pleine force, to my first stitched banner, Our Lads Have Come From All Over The Place, in 2005. More recently, I made my Deus Nobis Haec Otia Fecit banner in the summer of 2019 (my first for several years) and found that I could really get lost in the focus on the task  a little like how I used to be able to zone out when running. Perhaps this could be part of the answer to my difficulties?
 
But bannering is not a cheap hobby, with each one costing up to £120 in materials and sewing costs. It wasnt a hobby I could afford unless I looked into ways of making it pay for itself  so I started putting myself out there a bit (on RedAndWhiteKop.com and on Instagram, where I had met  we still havent actually met  the inspiring and supremely talented Emma Norbury) and seeing if there was a market for my work.

It turns out there was, and from my first commission, I have since taken on a further 50 (as of July 2021), with around 40 more names on my waiting list. The timing was perfect  when we had the best team for a generation, dominating the league  and lockdown had suddenly snatched football away. Lots of Reds wanted to get ready for when the football  and number 19  finally came home to Anfield, and my old-fashioned, premium approach seemed to hit a gap in the market.

In the meantime, I also built my own website  handmadebanners.co.uk - to showcase my work (learning some new IT skills in the process) and began to build a loyal and enthusiastic following on social media.

My reasons for writing this book are two-fold  to explain my processes to those who would like to take on the challenge of making a banner for themselves, and to tell the stories behind the banners and the loyal Reds who commissioned them.

As one year began, I had no idea that I would start the next with a blossoming side-business. Another year on, I have no idea quite where this journey may lead me, but I am certainly enjoying it at the moment  I have come to treasure those couple of hours each evening when my school marking is all done, my baby daughter is in bed, and I can lose myself in my crafting.

So to all those who have commissioned a banner, to those who have cheered me on from the side-lines, and to all those who have helped to fund this book to bring my work to a wider public, thank you. It means more to me than you will ever know.
Youll Never Walk Alone


As I set out on this unlikely journey, I chronicled my progress every step of the way, with hundreds of photographs of my work and a pen-pic of every single creation, the creative process, and what had inspired each work.

I have now compiled my first book - "A Labour of Love - The Craftsman of the Kop" - and it is finished, type-set and ready for publication. And this is where you come in...

The cost of bringing the book to fruition is about £5000, of which I have £2000 to contribute myself. I have successfully funded the rest through Kickstarter, but it is not too late to get on board.

The way the Kickstarter campaign works is essentially a pre-sale of the book. You can pledge £10 to my Kickstarter campaign, and in return, you will receive a first edition of the book as soon as it launches. £12 will get you a signed edition, and £15 will be rewarded with a personal dedication too (ideal for if you want to gift it to someone). If you are feeling frisky, a £20 pledge will secure a signed edition plus an invitation to the launch event in Liverpool (date and venue TBA), while a £40 pledge will get you two signed first editions with personal dedications, a digital PDF edition to read on your iPad ahead of the physical launch, AND two invitations to the launch event.

There are just 17 days left to secure your copy of the book before the 12 Novermber for the launch price of £10 (the RRP is £11.99).

You can also share the living daylights out of it on your social media too.  :spammer
The URL is https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/marksweatman/a-labour-of-love-the-craftsman-of-the-kop

Just to whet your appetite a little more, here are a few pages from the book - the cover and blurb, of course, and some examples of the work I've created within.







I will, of course, be back to provide further updates when the book goes to press and with details of the launch etc.
Re: *BOOK UPDATE* A Labour of Love - The Craftsman of the Kop
October 29, 2021, 09:41:57 pm
Got the proofs from the publisher this morning and approved them this afternoon. Should be done in 7 working days! So exciting.
Re: NEW LFC book - A Labour of Love - The Craftsman of the Kop
November 9, 2021, 01:17:36 pm
Just 3 days left to pre-order your copy.  :wave

Re: NEW LFC book - A Labour of Love - The Craftsman of the Kop
November 9, 2021, 11:20:52 pm
The books have been delivered from the printers, and I am going to collect some from the publisher tomorrow. Very excited!
Re: NEW LFC book - A Labour of Love - The Craftsman of the Kop
November 9, 2021, 11:25:00 pm
Can't wait. One to leave in the glove compartment in my car when I drive people to Anfield I reckon.

Edit: Not literally leave it in there ;D - but there to hand to someone to have a browse through ;D
Re: NEW LFC book - A Labour of Love - The Craftsman of the Kop
November 11, 2021, 02:11:44 pm
The wait is almost over! I took delivery of the first few hundred copies yesterday.







The book is now available to order direct from my website, so you no longer have to sign up for a Kickstarter account or anything like that - it is just a straightforward purchase.

https://handmadebanners.co.uk/shop/
My book launch - Hotel Anfield - 4 December - 1pm
November 25, 2021, 01:22:55 pm
Lots of you have followed the progress of my book - A Labour of Love - The Craftsman of the Kop - since the early stages, before publication. The book is now printed and will officially launch on Saturday 4 December at Hotel Anfield, from 1pm.

The good news is, you are invited!



There will be a display of many of the Liverpool banners I have crafted over the last few years. The Redmen TV will be there filming, and there will be live music from David of the Ragamuffins, singing all your terrace favourites.

It is the day of Wolves away, and there will be some entertainment on the telly from 3pm (nudge nudge, wink wink).

Copies of the book will be on sale at the special launch price of £10 (RRP £11.99) so it is a great opportunity to spend your Saturday getting bevvied, having a sing along, surrounded by Reds gathered for the game, and box off a few of your Christmas prezzies in the process. You will be able to pay by cash or card, but you don't have to buy one at all - just come down for the atmosphere. I will be there signing copies of the book, and if you have pre-ordered, you can also collect your copy on the day.



Re: My book launch - Hotel Anfield - 4 December - 1pm
November 25, 2021, 01:28:23 pm
Finally, if you can't make it to the launch but you would like to buy a copy at the £10 launch price, you can order it from my website handmadebanners.co.uk/shop and enter the code FRIENDSTENNER (valid until 4 December).
Re: My book launch - Hotel Anfield - 4 December - 1pm
November 26, 2021, 01:06:06 am
Fantastic.

Good luck with it.
Re: My book launch - Hotel Anfield - 4 December - 1pm
November 26, 2021, 01:12:29 am
Well done putting that together mate, best of luck.
Re: My book launch - Hotel Anfield - 4 December - 1pm
November 26, 2021, 02:06:04 am
Great stuff, wish I could go - good luck Mark
Re: My book launch - Hotel Anfield - 4 December - 1pm
November 30, 2021, 08:23:15 pm
Can my lad just tip up and buy the book signed etc. it'd be good for him to see/meet some real legends of the terraces.
Re: My book launch - Hotel Anfield - 4 December - 1pm
November 30, 2021, 08:43:50 pm
Can my lad just tip up and buy the book signed etc. it'd be good for him to see/meet some real legends of the terraces.

Absolutely mate! The more the merrier.
Re: My book launch - Hotel Anfield - 4 December - 1pm
November 30, 2021, 09:42:51 pm
Will see you there 👍
Re: My book launch - Hotel Anfield - 4 December - 1pm
December 2, 2021, 04:25:37 pm
Good luck on Saturday and thanks for hand delivering my copy  :)
Re: My book launch - Hotel Anfield - 4 December - 1pm
December 3, 2021, 07:30:34 am
Good luck with it mate :)
Re: My book launch - Hotel Anfield - 4 December - 1pm
December 3, 2021, 08:54:24 am
I take it there's no age limit?  Thinking of bringing my youngest and he's 11. He's used to bad language if the "entertainment" gets a bit lively.
Re: My book launch - Hotel Anfield - 4 December - 1pm
December 3, 2021, 08:57:21 am
All the best mate! I've said it before, but you're a credit to our club and all it stands for. You've put a lot of smiles on people's faces!  And you're a brilliant craftsman. Hope everything goes really well at the launch. 
Re: My book launch - Hotel Anfield - 4 December - 1pm
December 3, 2021, 09:58:20 am
Quote from: Ziltoid on December  3, 2021, 08:54:24 am
I take it there's no age limit?  Thinking of bringing my youngest and he's 11. He's used to bad language if the "entertainment" gets a bit lively.

Mine is coming and she turns 2 next week. So should be fine. 😄
Re: My book launch - Hotel Anfield - 4 December - 1pm
December 3, 2021, 03:21:08 pm
Good luck mate, looking forward to getting my copy.
Re: My book launch - Hotel Anfield - 4 December - 1pm
December 3, 2021, 07:55:26 pm
Good luck tomorrow Mark. My banner hangs loud and proud in the hallway of the Celtic Tiger aircraft hanger that I rent and call home here in West Cork. I'd love to be there with you tomorrow but the "the big fear" makes my journey next to impossible these days. I am in awe of what you have achieved, you've help make magic and touched the hearts and minds of many people.
May the force be with you tomorrow. I hope you get the crowd you deserve but either way those that will make it will make it worth doing. There are probably many more like myself who won't get there but I know they wish you well.
This is only the beginning mate.
Re: My book launch - Hotel Anfield - 4 December - 1pm
December 3, 2021, 09:43:28 pm
If any of you are on Twitter, PLEEEEEAAASSSE can you spare a moment this evening to retweet this?

https://twitter.com/LiverpoolFlags/status/1466882384280887299?t=RFafGQ2IJ0OTX3un993VOQ&s=19
Re: My book launch - Hotel Anfield - 4 December - 1pm
Yesterday at 07:42:20 pm
Top afternoon even though the weather was awful.
Re: My book launch - Hotel Anfield - 4 December - 1pm
Today at 07:44:01 am
What a day, could do another book about the events yesterday. cheers mate.
