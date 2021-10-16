Good luck tomorrow Mark. My banner hangs loud and proud in the hallway of the Celtic Tiger aircraft hanger that I rent and call home here in West Cork. I'd love to be there with you tomorrow but the "the big fear" makes my journey next to impossible these days. I am in awe of what you have achieved, you've help make magic and touched the hearts and minds of many people.

May the force be with you tomorrow. I hope you get the crowd you deserve but either way those that will make it will make it worth doing. There are probably many more like myself who won't get there but I know they wish you well.

This is only the beginning mate.