Tempted to Quit RAWK
« on: Today at 12:13:01 am »
The toxicity in this place is becoming too much. It's not just lines in the sand, it's people at each other's throats. Disagreements are one thing; disliking individuals is inevitable. This is outright hate, and I don't want any part of that.

Too many high horses, accusations all over the place; being nice in one thread and a complete bastard in another. And nothing seems to resolve it. There's only so many times you can lock a thread.

People shouldn't be afraid to voice opinions. Yeah, it's the internet, but in a place like this you'd think people would know better. But then I'm almost certainly guilty of piling on too.

Not sure if I can turn to this place and ask for support anymore, when there's all this black and white thinking going on. Really thinking of scrambling my own password to remove the temptation to try and log back in..

Without tolerance, on all sides, we'll rip this place - and each other - to shreds. I'd rather not bear witness to that.
Popcorn's Art

Re: Tempted to Quit RAWK
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:50:27 am »
Stick around mate. You're a good poster who I always enjoy reading.

There just seems to be a number of emotive topics current at the moment, and they can see feelings boiling over at times. I do know what you mean though. I've binned sites off in the past when they've become more negative than I care to be around. My tolerance for toxicity is low these days. I just don't need it.

I've had a number of people on ignore when I posted on mental health forums, but I've never put anyone on RAWK on ignore. We all have our own tolerance levels though.

I've always found this site supportive. People like yourself make it so. The occasional venom in emotive topics sometimes comes as a bit of a suprise, and I sometimes find it annoying when it results in thread locks, but I suppose that happens on most, if not all, forums from time to time. Regardless of anything, I still think there is a good, supportive aspect on this site when people feel they need that support.

Anyway, I do hope you stick around. The site is better for having you here.
Re: Tempted to Quit RAWK
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:53:32 am »
I guess we all see things differently. This is the internet and the majority hide behind user names. But given the other options of non moderated sites, then Im thankful to the mods to make it as good as it is. Ive seen your posts Red Berry all over RAWK and I like your posts. Just try to skim past the crud and I accept nothing on the internet is perfect.
Re: Tempted to Quit RAWK
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:59:52 am »
Keep away from the main board and politics sub forums and you're set mate.

It's always the same ones who are at the centre of this crap as well. The mods should fuck them off really.
