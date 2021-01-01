Stick around mate. You're a good poster who I always enjoy reading.



There just seems to be a number of emotive topics current at the moment, and they can see feelings boiling over at times. I do know what you mean though. I've binned sites off in the past when they've become more negative than I care to be around. My tolerance for toxicity is low these days. I just don't need it.



I've had a number of people on ignore when I posted on mental health forums, but I've never put anyone on RAWK on ignore. We all have our own tolerance levels though.



I've always found this site supportive. People like yourself make it so. The occasional venom in emotive topics sometimes comes as a bit of a suprise, and I sometimes find it annoying when it results in thread locks, but I suppose that happens on most, if not all, forums from time to time. Regardless of anything, I still think there is a good, supportive aspect on this site when people feel they need that support.



Anyway, I do hope you stick around. The site is better for having you here.