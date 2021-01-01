« previous next »
PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80

MonsLibpool

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Reply #840 on: Yesterday at 07:50:17 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 06:17:34 pm
We have a winner.

Mr?!! If Appalled is getting Mr in front of his name Ill be expecting to be referred to as Sir Jookie, or at least Dr Jookie, in any posts directed towards me from now on
:D
Mighty_Red

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Reply #841 on: Yesterday at 08:08:52 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 07:46:31 pm
Dont understand why people get so wound up by this. Its shitty pundits with shitty opinions and that will be the case forever. Should we really care?
It's the prominence the article's been given more than anything. It's always worse when the beeb chooses to use clickbait headlines/article. Guess it's mu fault for holding them to a higher standard.

Its a strange day when McNultys article is more balanced and celebrates the game!
mrantarctica

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Reply #842 on: Yesterday at 08:10:18 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 06:38:14 pm
Milner is a decent back up, yesterday he was up against Foden whos brilliant and City targeted him.  Id test AOC there and see how it goes. he has the physicality and ball carrying skills, if it works out and he gets extra minutes it will help in midfield too

Not sure this would be a good idea. I don't think he has the aggression, positional sense or tactical nous to play in that role. People think that playing the FB role for us just involves running up and down and putting crosses all day but it's a crucial role in our team and involves a lot more than that. I think Ox would be very poor defensively and very poor aerially, and I doubt he has the ability to really defend 1 vs 1. I've yet to see any sort of tactical discipline that suggests he can be part of our defensive unit. We've seen just how our team suffers when we have someone in that role that doesn't play at the high standards of Trent or Robbo.

For me, the only ones I think could deputise there regularly would be Gomez, Milner, Hendo and Fab. Ox can potentially be an explosive player whose talents lie in the final third. He needs to rediscover his form and consistency and fight his way back into the team in a position that he can actually play regularly.
a treeless whopper

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Reply #843 on: Yesterday at 08:12:43 pm
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 08:08:52 pm
It's the prominence the article's been given more than anything. It's always worse when the beeb chooses to use clickbait headlines/article. Guess it's mu fault for holding them to a higher standard.

Its a strange day when McNultys article is more balanced and celebrates the game!

Its the same pretty much everywhere. Also the narrative set can go a long way because we are very much seen as the outsiders in this title race, both by pundits and rival fans. Very few are concerned about us.
Jookie

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Reply #844 on: Yesterday at 08:18:43 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 06:41:18 pm
Jr. Dookie maybe

Ha ha .

Probably more apt!
Mighty_Red

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Reply #845 on: Yesterday at 08:19:18 pm
Looks like the club have gathered a ton of evidence on the spitter. Can't have the stupid actions of one bloke giving us a bad name. Dunno what gets in peoples heads sometimes.
stockdam

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Reply #846 on: Yesterday at 08:21:06 pm
Quote from: stewil007 on Yesterday at 03:32:36 pm
I watched the game yesterday but for all of the superiority City had, i can't recall many big chances where they would have put us to the sword, even had they had a striker in the middle.

Maybe i need to watch it back, but which chances were gilt edged?

Spot on. They did play a lot of good possession football but they didn't have many good chances. They got a fortunate deflection for their 2nd goal which Alisson was saving comfortably.

On the other hand, where it really mattered, we had a world class forward who made a great chance for Mané who took his goal well. Salah then made the 2nd goal all by himself and there was nobody else on the pitch capable of doing what he did.

So when it comes down to it, City weren't that dominant other than they had the possession. If Fabinho had chipped his shot then we would have won.

A deflected goal by them and a miss from 6 yards by us resulted in a draw.
mrantarctica

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Reply #847 on: Yesterday at 08:32:37 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 08:21:06 pm
Spot on. They did play a lot of good possession football but they didn't have many good chances. They got a fortunate deflection for their 2nd goal which Alisson was saving comfortably.

On the other hand, where it really mattered, we had a world class forward who made a great chance for Mané who took his goal well. Salah then made the 2nd goal all by himself and there was nobody else on the pitch capable of doing what he did.

So when it comes down to it, City weren't that dominant other than they had the possession. If Fabinho had chipped his shot then we would have won.

A deflected goal by them and a miss from 6 yards by us resulted in a draw.

I think the fact that our first half performance was dire and that it was only some really good defending/goalkeeping that kept the score level at the break gave people a false impression. Man City ran the game in the first half but for all their ascendancy this didn't translate into clear cut chances and somehow we hung on. In the 2nd half, we were more than a match for them. It's just a shame we started so poorly because otherwise I think we would have won the game. 
Jm55

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Reply #848 on: Yesterday at 08:35:24 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 08:21:06 pm
Spot on. They did play a lot of good possession football but they didn't have many good chances. They got a fortunate deflection for their 2nd goal which Alisson was saving comfortably.

On the other hand, where it really mattered, we had a world class forward who made a great chance for Mané who took his goal well. Salah then made the 2nd goal all by himself and there was nobody else on the pitch capable of doing what he did.

So when it comes down to it, City weren't that dominant other than they had the possession. If Fabinho had chipped his shot then we would have won.

A deflected goal by them and a miss from 6 yards by us resulted in a draw.

Im fairly sure that if they had someone like Aguero on the pitch theyd have scored at least one in that half, the De Bruyne header alone youd expect a world class striker to do far better with.

I think the point people are missing is that part of the reason why they didnt create many clear cut chances is because they didnt have a striker on the pitch, there was a few times that they got in behind and youd just expect that the movement of someone like Aguero or Kane would have opened us up more.

a treeless whopper

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Reply #849 on: Yesterday at 08:37:36 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 08:35:24 pm
Im fairly sure that if they had someone like Aguero on the pitch theyd have scored at least one in that half, the De Bruyne header alone youd expect a world class striker to do far better with.

I think the point people are missing is that part of the reason why they didnt create many clear cut chances is because they didnt have a striker on the pitch, there was a few times that they got in behind and youd just expect that the movement of someone like Aguero or Kane would have opened us up more.



On the other side, having an extra midfielder afforded them that control.
Jm55

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Reply #850 on: Yesterday at 08:40:27 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 08:37:36 pm
On the other side, having an extra midfielder afforded them that control.

There is that, yeah, you can make a case that with a midfielder less they wouldnt have got in the positions as readily but then their best chance of the half comes from a goal-kick so Im not convinced.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Reply #851 on: Yesterday at 10:28:46 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 08:35:24 pm
Im fairly sure that if they had someone like Aguero on the pitch theyd have scored at least one in that half, the De Bruyne header alone youd expect a world class striker to do far better with.

I think the point people are missing is that part of the reason why they didnt create many clear cut chances is because they didnt have a striker on the pitch, there was a few times that they got in behind and youd just expect that the movement of someone like Aguero or Kane would have opened us up more.

The same Aguero who never, not once, scored at Anfield?
Jm55

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Reply #852 on: Yesterday at 10:34:08 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:28:46 pm
The same Aguero who never, not once, scored at Anfield?

Aguero is an example, the point is a world class striker would have helped them maximise that period of dominance in the first half.

I cant think of the last time theyve enjoyed that amount of dominance at Anfield to be fair, I think if theyd regularly played as well as they did in that first half against us at Anfield then hed have scored a few.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Reply #853 on: Yesterday at 10:34:23 pm
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 07:43:15 pm
Love how BBC are still leading with the article "Why Liverpool got away with it..." with only Ranieri above it as if it was some sort of smash and grab which they normally praise when its done against us.

Of course nobody is allowed a bad half are they. Jenas is a nice enough guy and is probably going to do ok as a presenter but he's a shit pundit and is never worth listening to.

Mrs P thinks he's a good looking young man. For what it's worth.
LFCEmpire

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Reply #854 on: Yesterday at 10:41:36 pm
Could not believe my eyes seeing those tits dominating us at Anfield during the 1st half, that never happens. Thank fuck we fought back in the 2nd and showed who is boss. I would love for us to twat them at the Emptyhad.
Jshooters

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Reply #855 on: Yesterday at 10:45:01 pm
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 08:19:18 pm
Looks like the club have gathered a ton of evidence on the spitter. Can't have the stupid actions of one bloke giving us a bad name. Dunno what gets in peoples heads sometimes.

Every fan base has idiots, just like the twats who threw lighters at Fred as he prepared to take a corner in the Manchester Derby at the Etihad a couple of years back
Jon2lfc

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Reply #856 on: Yesterday at 10:52:38 pm
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 08:19:18 pm
Looks like the club have gathered a ton of evidence on the spitter. Can't have the stupid actions of one bloke giving us a bad name. Dunno what gets in peoples heads sometimes.
Simple explanation is that he was probably pissed (as in drunk, not as in the yank meaning).
Some people when drunk do the stupidest things.
a treeless whopper

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane '58 Foden 69' Salah 76' De Bruyne 80'
Reply #857 on: Yesterday at 11:10:57 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 08:40:27 pm
There is that, yeah, you can make a case that with a midfielder less they wouldn’t have got in the positions as readily but then their best chance of the half comes from a goal-kick so I’m not convinced.

Think a lot of their dominance was down to us rather than what they did. They have been dangerous in every game we played them in these last few years but this time around we seemed to lack belief.

Difficult to understand really. Maybe we still havent shaken off last seasons performance out of our system. We are scoring goals and creating chances but we certainly havent cut loose yet and dont look quite up to our previous best.

Hopefully that comeback gives the squad the belief that they can win the league.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Reply #858 on: Yesterday at 11:15:30 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:10:57 pm
Think a lot of their dominance was down to us rather than what they did. They have been dangerous in every game we played them in these last few years but this time around we seemed to lack belief.

Difficult to understand really. Maybe we still havent shaken off last seasons performance out of our system. We are scoring goals and creating chances but we certainly havent cut loose yet and dont look quite up to our previous best.

Hopefully that comeback gives the squad the belief that they can win the league.

Well almost exactly a year ago we were losing 7-2 to Villa so some, slight improvement. :D
a treeless whopper

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane '58 Foden 69' Salah 76' De Bruyne 80'
Reply #859 on: Yesterday at 11:21:28 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 11:15:30 pm
Well almost exactly a year ago we were losing 7-2 to Villa so some, slight improvement. :D

That was an awful night but we actually started the season well last season. I think we had more points after 7 games than this season, albeit we hadnt faced City yet.
Gifted Right Foot

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Reply #860 on: Today at 12:45:52 am
A shame that Salah goal wasn't the winner cause it was breathtaking but a draw is probably a fair result.  He is a man on a mission this season.  We will need him at his level to compete cause City are looking like a well oiled machine again. 
Black Bull Nova

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
Reply #861 on: Today at 01:07:00 am
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 10:52:38 pm
Simple explanation is that he was probably pissed (as in drunk, not as in the yank meaning).
Some people when drunk do the stupidest things.

Simple explanation is that he is a fucking dickhead

