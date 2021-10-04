Can we stop with the half arsed nonsense please? As much as Keane and Carragher may want you to believe that the difference between the first half and second half was more energy it was clearly down to the tweaks that Klopp made at half time and which he spoke about in depth in his interview with Sky.



When our system doesnt work because everyone becomes spread out and less compact (usually due to us dropping too deep) the whole thing falls apart and suddenly everyone looks like they are having a poor game, so its easy just to say get player x on for player z or change formation to X-X-X, but the reality is that this is where Klopp really earns his money. No change in personnel, no change in system, just encouraging the players to execute the game plan better and to make very small tweaks in positioning. The result was a completely different second half performance.