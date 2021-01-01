« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80  (Read 18551 times)

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #760 on: Today at 11:58:08 am »
The thing is, the way City reacted to our 2 previous goals. I honestly think theres a reasonable chance theyd have equalised even if he had scored, thats what Im telling myself anyway.

Our previous lead lasted 4 minutes and Foden equalised 11 minutes after Manes goal, hardly beyond the realms that they find another goal if they needed to in the 7 minutes that remained, I thought it was a strange comment from Tyler when he said that thered have been no coming back had it gone in.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #761 on: Today at 11:58:48 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:55:25 am
We need to rotate more often than previous seasons. Enough of this playing players out of position lark. We did enough of that last season and did it help us?
Who is being played out of position?
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #762 on: Today at 12:01:24 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:26:11 am
Can't see it happening as it will slow us down in attack and virtually stop first time crosses into the box. 

Get what you are saying, but are we sure Tsimikas doesn't have a right foot? How 1-footed is he?

Some OX shouts and I can see where that comes from, but I reckon he gets shredded trying to do proper defending against a good side. I don't think he'd mind himself. I just think he'd be happy to play. It's been a long time since he left Arsenal and he's had some nasty injuries. I don't think he gets to dictate where he plays anymore.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #763 on: Today at 12:01:37 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 11:58:48 am
Who is being played out of position?
Gomez is a CB and has only played RB once in over two years. If we play him at RB, we'll only have 3 CBs.

We'd be reducing our options by using him there just like how we did when we played Fab as a CB.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #764 on: Today at 12:02:46 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 11:58:08 am


Our previous lead lasted 4 minutes and Foden equalised 11 minutes after Manes goal, hardly beyond the realms that they find another goal if they needed to in the 7 minutes that remained, I thought it was a strange comment from Tyler when he said that thered have been no coming back had it gone in.

Tyler was having one of his narrative overloads yesterday. His commentary is infected with him teeing himself up for the thing he's hoping happens so that he's successfully told the 'story' of the match as he foresees it. It's tiresome.

A lot gets said about Tyler's apparent bias, but I just think he's so committed to his clunky narration that he's made his mind up about what he wants to see.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #765 on: Today at 12:09:54 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:01:37 pm
Gomez is a CB and has only played RB once in over two years. If we play him at RB, we'll only have 3 CBs.

We'd be reducing our options by using him there just like how we did when we played Fab as a CB.

He's played RB in our last two games :D
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #766 on: Today at 12:11:31 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 12:01:24 pm
Get what you are saying, but are we sure Tsimikas doesn't have a right foot? How 1-footed is he?

Yeah he's certainly got a right foot but being able to pass the ball on your unfavoured foot is a lot different to whiping a cross in with pace and bend first time though.

I just can't see it ever happening unless in an emergency. 
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #767 on: Today at 12:12:13 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 12:02:46 pm
Tyler was having one of his narrative overloads yesterday. His commentary is infected with him teeing himself up for the thing he's hoping happens so that he's successfully told the 'story' of the match as he foresees it. It's tiresome.

A lot gets said about Tyler's apparent bias, but I just think he's so committed to his clunky narration that he's made his mind up about what he wants to see.

Yeah, hes not bias hes just a shite commentator and switches between stating the obvious and coming out with weird comments, although it was Neville who came out with the most vomit inducing comment when he was trying to get Salah and Foden to do a joint interview.

Anyway, Ill be telling myself that even if Fabinho had scored there would have been 7 minutes of defending to to. City visibly slowed the game right down and took the draw after that chance which they obviously wouldnt have done had he scored it. Of course wed probably have won as the chances are they wouldnt have scored but I dont think it would have been as unlikely as people think.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #768 on: Today at 12:13:43 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:09:54 pm
He's played RB in our last two games :D
And before that?
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #769 on: Today at 12:14:20 pm »
For me, the worrying part was that a very experienced squad couldn't adjust at the end of the first half. Our players on the pitch had no answer to City's attack plan, which seemed to be simply to overload their left.
That goal will be remembered for a very long time.
« Reply #770 on: Today at 12:16:05 pm »
I am just not happy with our midfield really. None of the options apart from Fabinho are as good as the rest of the squad. We need someone like Foden or Bernardo Silva who can run past a couple from midfield. Jones is too young and always retreats in his shell in big games. We need an elite wide forward/forward and an elite midfielder. Keita is not trusted by Klopp as well.
Sometimes I think playing Matip in midfield wouldn't be too bad.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #771 on: Today at 12:17:04 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:13:43 pm
And before that?
While I think Gomez is a little too limited going forward to play there, he's probbaly played almost as many games at full-back as he has centre-back for us.

It's not like it's something he'd have forgotten how to do.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #772 on: Today at 12:18:07 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:13:43 pm
And before that?


When he was injured....? I'm guessing thats why you put 'the last two years' caveat in, yes?
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #773 on: Today at 12:18:57 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:01:37 pm
Gomez is a CB and has only played RB once in over two years. If we play him at RB, we'll only have 3 CBs.

We'd be reducing our options by using him there just like how we did when we played Fab as a CB.
On a matchday Klopp selects a group of players who are a mixture of absolute specialists and then more flexible footballers who can carry out a range of roles even if they do have a particular preference. Gomez falls into the latter category, but it doesn't stop him being a choice at CB as we've seen on the two occasions he's started matches this season.

Constructing a false arithmetic on available CBs seems an odd way of criticising the management as it ignores Klopp's intention to have more than one position for certain players.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #774 on: Today at 12:20:04 pm »
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 12:16:05 pm
I am just not happy with our midfield really. None of the options apart from Fabinho are as good as the rest of the squad. We need someone like Foden or Bernardo Silva who can run past a couple from midfield. Jones is too young and always retreats in his shell in big games. We need an elite wide forward/forward and an elite midfielder. Keita is not trusted by Klopp as well.
Sometimes I think playing Matip in midfield wouldn't be too bad.

Matip in midfield is a terrible idea. Hes a CB.

Who is this elite wide forward replacing?
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #775 on: Today at 12:20:11 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 12:17:04 pm
While I think Gomez is a little too limited going forward to play there, he's probbaly played almost as many games at full-back as he has centre-back for us.

It's not like it's something he'd have forgotten how to do.

In my experience hes typically quite slow to find form after a lengthy period out and thats in his favoured position, let alone right back which he hasnt played in for 2 years save for the last week. Its obviously a world of difference playing there away at Norwich in the league cup than at home to City and it would seem the manager agreed, hence why he starts Milner instead of him which was always a gamble as Guardiola isnt soft and would have seen that as a potential weakness, hence switching Foden with Grealish.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #776 on: Today at 12:20:13 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:18:07 pm


When he was injured....? I'm guessing thats why you put 'the last two years' caveat in, yes?
Title-winning and ucl-winning campaigns. Where did he play?
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #777 on: Today at 12:20:43 pm »
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 12:16:05 pm
I am just not happy with our midfield really. None of the options apart from Fabinho are as good as the rest of the squad. We need someone like Foden or Bernardo Silva who can run past a couple from midfield. Jones is too young and always retreats in his shell in big games. We need an elite wide forward/forward and an elite midfielder. Keita is not trusted by Klopp as well.
Sometimes I think playing Matip in midfield wouldn't be too bad.
Sample size?
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #778 on: Today at 12:23:21 pm »
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 12:16:05 pm
I am just not happy with our midfield really. None of the options apart from Fabinho are as good as the rest of the squad. We need someone like Foden or Bernardo Silva who can run past a couple from midfield. Jones is too young and always retreats in his shell in big games. We need an elite wide forward/forward and an elite midfielder. Keita is not trusted by Klopp as well.
Sometimes I think playing Matip in midfield wouldn't be too bad.
He's a kid. He's got the talent but can only learn how to impose himself in big games by playing them.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #779 on: Today at 12:24:26 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:20:13 pm
Title-winning and ucl-winning campaign. Where did he play?

We didnt win the title and 'UCL' in the same campaign :D

But to answer the question....47 at CB (74%), 15 at RB (24%) and 1 at LB (2%). Your point (which I've drastically lost any track of!)?
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #780 on: Today at 12:24:28 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:44:09 am
Milner should have gone but Dias committed a cynical foul before his yellow.

 Our beloved James Milner: my favourite player, cult following etc. Clearly a red card yesterday and I dont think many would argue  :D. Ill bring this one out from now on every time the referee conspiracy theorists get a bit loud.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #781 on: Today at 12:25:16 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:20:11 pm
In my experience hes typically quite slow to find form after a lengthy period out and thats in his favoured position, let alone right back which he hasnt played in for 2 years save for the last week. Its obviously a world of difference playing there away at Norwich in the league cup than at home to City and it would seem the manager agreed, hence why he starts Milner instead of him which was always a gamble as Guardiola isnt soft and would have seen that as a potential weakness, hence switching Foden with Grealish.
The point is full-back isn't 'out of position' for him, however limited he is there. He's played it a number of times.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #782 on: Today at 12:25:34 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:24:26 pm
We didnt win the title and 'UCL' in the same campaign :D

But to answer the question....47 at CB, 15 at RB and 1 at LB. Your point (which I've drastically lost any track of!)?
No point arguing with a know-it-all.  You are right, Sir.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #783 on: Today at 12:27:32 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:01:37 pm
Gomez is a CB and has only played RB once in over two years. If we play him at RB, we'll only have 3 CBs.

We'd be reducing our options by using him there just like how we did when we played Fab as a CB.
So lets look at our RB options:
Trent - injured
Neco - just recovered from injury, no way ready for a game like this
Bradley - just beginning his 1st team career, no chance we throw him in against City

With that situation, all you can do is put Milly or Gomez in to cover.

Having backup options is pointless if your backup is also injured. In normal circumstances Neco would've played in 1 of the last 2 games. He may or may not be good enough but people were ready to dispense with Tsimikas after last season so we should at least trust in Klopps judgement.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #784 on: Today at 12:28:49 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 12:25:16 pm
The point is full-back isn't 'out of position' for him, however limited he is there. He's played it a number of times.

No it isnt out of position, Im just not a massive fan of him in that position as hes far better at centre-half.

In any case, although he was a bit at fault for the De Bruyne goal, hes far from the reason that we dont win. We need to learn to put our foot on the ball a bit and take the sting out of the game, its obviously easier said than done when youre playing City but I think we could have made a better stab at it than we did.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #785 on: Today at 12:30:29 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:25:34 pm
No point arguing with a know-it-all.  You are right, Sir.

:D

Your argument has changed from having a 'solid, quick RB back-up' to that back-up not being able to be Joe Gomez, because that 'means he's not a CB anymore' ( :o), to 'our other three CBs have been injured a lot' to 'where did he play when we won the PL and CL' and now just bailing because I genuinely dont even think you know what point you're trying to make. Nothing to do with being a know-it-all, what you're typing genuinely just makes no sense. We have players who can play multiple positions, god only knows why you think Gomez being a RB option means he can't also be a CB option (or LB option in an emergency) but thats on you I guess.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #786 on: Today at 12:30:30 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 12:27:32 pm
So lets look at our RB options:
Trent - injured
Neco - just recovered from injury, no way ready for a game like this
Bradley - just beginning his 1st team career, no chance we throw him in against City

With that situation, all you can do is put Milly or Gomez in to cover.

Having backup options is pointless if your backup is also injured. In normal circumstances Neco would've played in 1 of the last 2 games. He may or may not be good enough but people were ready to dispense with Tsimikas after last season so we should at least trust in Klopps judgement.
I hope I'm wrong and it doesn't cost us.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #787 on: Today at 12:31:41 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:30:29 pm
:D

Your argument has changed from having a 'solid, quick RB back-up' to that back-up not being able to be Joe Gomez, because that 'means he's not a CB anymore' ( :o), to 'our other three CBs have been injured a lot' to 'where did he play when we won the PL and CL' and now just bailing because I genuinely dont even think you know what point you're trying to make. Nothing to do with being a know-it-all, what you're typing genuinely just makes no sense. We have players who can play multiple positions, god only knows why you think Gomez being a RB option means he can't also be a CB option (or LB option in an emergency) but thats on you I guess.
Fab can play CB, so, why do we need 4 then?

It's basic logic. Gomez is principally a CB. Playing him at RB reduces our options at CB considering the fact that VVD needs to be rested here and there as he gets up to speed and Matip's injury record isn't great. Is that hard to understand? :lmao
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #788 on: Today at 12:45:19 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:31:41 pm
Fab can play CB, so, why do we need 4 then?

It's basic logic.

....and RB, which again goes against your weird 'Gomez can only cover CB OR RB' theme :D

Its basic logic which has bypassed you a few times just today. Trent is going to play whenever he is fit, unless its a lesser game. That's it. So we dont 'need' another top quality back-up right back because they'd play so rarely. So you then use Joe Gomez there if we need him to (you know, the guy who has played over 50 games for us at full back out of 149), or you use Milner there if we need him to (you know, the guy who has played over 65 games for us at full back out of 254), because they can also play CB, or LB, or CM, or even AM if we really needed (Millies probably a decent keeper too). This is literally how squad management works. That you dont like either of them at RB is irrelevant, as Klopp has used them both there frequently. And I suspect how we'll carry on going forward, maybe with Henderson replacing Milner as another option there. You won't like it, others won't like it, but its pretty much the only way you can sensibly back up a generational talent who you want to be playing whenever possible. Ideally we'd get someone like Ridle Baku who can play multiple positions really well, but thats always going to be the sensible way. A few players who can play at RB and play pretty well there, but hopefully they don't need to very often.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #789 on: Today at 12:47:37 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:45:19 pm
....and RB, which again goes against your weird 'Gomez can only cover CB OR RB' theme :D

Its basic logic which has bypassed you a few times just today. Trent is going to play whenever he is fit, unless its a lesser game. That's it. So we dont 'need' another top quality back-up right back because they'd play so rarely. So you then use Joe Gomez there if we need him to (you know, the guy who has played over 50 games for us at full back out of 149), or you use Milner there if we need him to (you know, the guy who has played over 65 games for us at full back out of 254), because they can also play CB, or LB, or CM, or even AM if we really needed (Millies probably a decent keeper too). This is literally how squad management works. That you dont like either of them at RB is irrelevant, as Klopp has used them both there frequently. And I suspect how we'll carry on going forward, maybe with Henderson replacing Milner as another option there. You won't like it, others won't like it, but its pretty much the only way you can sensibly back up a generational talent who you want to be playing whenever possible. Ideally we'd get someone like Ridle Baku who can play multiple positions really well, but thats always going to be the sensible way. A few players who can play at RB and play pretty well there, but hopefully they don't need to very often.
And so will Robbo. Why not play Millie there too? :lmao
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #790 on: Today at 12:49:16 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:23:21 pm
He's a kid. He's got the talent but can only learn how to impose himself in big games by playing them.
Yeah we should not have to play him in these big games anyway as he is just not ready where he can have a meaningful impact in such a game. Maybe he can grow in to that, but we need better options.

Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:20:04 pm
Matip in midfield is a terrible idea. Hes a CB.

Who is this elite wide forward replacing?
Given what Curtis and Hendo did yesterday, Matip could hardly do worse in midfield, so how can it be terrible.

We need another high quality winger because we have none apart from Mo and Mane, a club our size deserves someone with pace and quality as a 3rd quality forward.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #791 on: Today at 12:50:09 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:47:37 pm
And so will Robbo. Why not play Millie there too? :lmao

What...? :D I think you've even lost yourself in an infinite loop of stupidity. So will Robbo what?
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #792 on: Today at 12:51:02 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:31:41 pm
Fab can play CB, so, why do we need 4 then?

It's basic logic. Gomez is principally a CB. Playing him at RB reduces our options at CB considering the fact that VVD needs to be rested here and there as he gets up to speed and Matip's injury record isn't great. Is that hard to understand? :lmao
This is wild stuff.

However, given I thought I'd read all the catastrophisation available on the apparent awful state of the squad, I'm enjoying this fresh new angle.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #793 on: Today at 12:54:09 pm »
Is this thread now a competition to make the maddest shout?

If so, not sure whos winning currently.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #794 on: Today at 12:54:20 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:50:09 pm
What...? :D I think you've even lost yourself in an infinite loop of stupidity. So will Robbo what?
This is why post-match threads are hilarious :D Basic logic is lacking.

You said that Trent will play most games, therefore, a quality backup isn't needed. Robbo will also play most games, so, why did we sign Tsimikas?

Stupidity is blind to basic logic. I asked a very simply question. :lmao :lmao :lmao

Peace out!
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #795 on: Today at 12:54:20 pm »
From official Liverpool FC Facebook page, Mo's goal in every angle.

https://www.facebook.com/67920382572/posts/10160822896067573/
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #796 on: Today at 12:54:47 pm »
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 12:49:16 pm

Given what Curtis and Hendo did yesterday, Matip could hardly do worse in midfield, so how can it be terrible.

From what I have observed of Klopp over the past 6 years, he doesn't use solitary performances to dictate future selections. Moreover, the previous two games saw Jones excel. Henderson had a poor first half yesterday and then was very much part of a more functional team.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #797 on: Today at 12:56:59 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:54:20 pm
This is why post-match threads are hilarious :D Basic logic is lacking.

You said that Trent will play most games, therefore, a quality backup isn't needed. Robbo will also play most games, so, why did we sign Tsimikas?


Easy one.

Because the utility footballers within the squad weren't able to accommodate Robertson's injury to the same degree that a Trent injury could be. As a consequence, lack of left-sided options was addressed.

Next...
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #798 on: Today at 12:58:59 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:54:20 pm
This is why post-match threads are hilarious :D Basic logic is lacking.

You said that Trent will play most games, therefore, a quality backup isn't needed. Robbo will also play most games, so, why did we sign Tsimikas?

Stupidity is blind to basic logic. I asked a very simply question. :lmao :lmao :lmao

Peace out!

Did you ever read the Baldrick episode on here? :D Its a good one, he had no clue he was the joke.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #799 on: Today at 01:00:33 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 12:56:59 pm
Easy one.

Because the utility footballers within the squad weren't able to accommodate Robertson's injury to the same degree that a Trent injury could be. As a consequence, lack of left-sided options was addressed.

Next...
Mr Appalled said no quality backup is needed for someone that plays most games which is what Robbo does. That's very myopic :lmao :lmao
